Kiefer Sutherland's Rabbit Hole trailer, release date, plot, cast, and everything we know so far

After a mysterious teaser that left fans wanting, more details have been released for Rabbit Hole by Paramount. The upcoming crime drama series, starring Kiefer Sutherland as John Weir, a skilled master of deception, will soon be released on the Paramount Plus streaming website.

The streaming platform has now released an official first look, giving viewers a glimpse of what to expect from this exciting new show, which reveals more about the 24 hero’s next leading role. Here is everything to know about Rabbit Hole.

All about Rabbit Hole on Paramount Plus

After a small teaser drop, Paramount finally brought us the trailer, release dates, and plot of the series. More information about the Paramount Plus series can be found below.

Trailer released

The full-length trailer for the series reflects the suspicion around John. It looks like everyone, including his old business associate (Jason Butler Harner), who deceived him with a mission that might have resulted in his downfall, and an FBI agent (Enid Graham), who seems to be involved in some corporate-espionage conspiracy, are rooting against him in a conspiracy to end him. Even a lawyer (Meta Golding), who entered his life romantically for some sinister reason may also have a hand in the operation.

The voice of Dr. Ben Wilson looms over us throughout the trailer, saying,

"You need to know what you're getting into. This isn't cops and robbers. The enemy is everywhere, but he can't be seen. So what's it going to be? Are you going to be heroic and difficult? Or are you going to be sensible and help us save the world?"

Ben reminds us:

"No one's ever succeeded in toppling a democracy as ours. But a country rife with anger and division... is a job already half done."

The trailer features a montage of political rallies, protests, bombs, and explosions, all combined into a visual treat stirring fans.

Release date

Rabbit Hole is launching on Paramount Plus on Sunday, March 26, 2023. The series will have eight episodes and premiere on the mentioned date with its first two episodes. The new episodes will drop weekly after that.

Since it is a Paramount original series, Rabbit Hole can be watched exclusively on the Paramount streaming website.

Rabbit Hole plot

As seen in the trailer, the job ahead for John is increasingly dangerous and confusing. It involves manipulation, deception, and courage. But the private espionage operative soon finds himself accused of murder and is left fighting not only for his own life but also to preserve democracy in a world riddled with misinformation and dark forces that influence the imagination.

The official IMDb synopsis for the series is as follows:

"A private espionage operative battles over the preservation of democracy in a world at odds with misinformation, behavioral manipulation, the surveillance state, and the interests that control these extraordinary powers."

Will the masterful espionage manage to make it out alive? Catch the series this March to find out.

Rabbit Hole Cast

Rabbit Hole stars Kiefer Sutherland in the lead role. The actor is best known for his role as Jack Bauer in the hit series 24 and as a fictional US president in the Netflix series Designated Survivor. The actor also played vampire David, in the cult film Lost Boys and has starred in the Paramount Plus series The First Lady.

The series also stars Charles Dance as Ben Wilson, Meta Golding as Hailey Winton, Enid Graham as Josephine 'Jo' Madi, Rob Yang as Edward Homm, Jason Butler Harner as Valence, and Walt Klink and Matthew MacFadzean.

Rabbit Hole is coming soon to Paramount Plus.

