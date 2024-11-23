Leonardo DiCaprio appears to ignore traditional Fiji reception as he checks out of hotel in viral TikTok video

Leonardo DiCaprio was in Fiji earlier this week, staying at a hotel in Nadi. As the 50-year-old actor made his exit from the hotel, the staff lined up in the lobby to perform a farewell serenade for him, which visibly made DiCaprio uncomfortable.

The Titanic star, dressed in an all-black outfit with a black baseball cap and shades, appeared to take a phone call as he entered the lobby. He continued to stay on the phone while walking out of the hotel, seemingly ignoring the crowd gathered to offer him a traditional Fiji reception.

As soon as Leonardo stepped out of the hotel, a white SUV awaited him with its door open, and he hopped inside without a second glance back. As reported by Daily Mail, a TikTok video of the whole incident was uploaded, receiving mixed responses from fans.

Leonardo DiCaprio was spotted in Fiji with his girlfriend Vittoria Ceretti

While Leonardo DiCaprio tried his best to remain incognito, many visitors waiting in the lobby seemed to recognize him and filmed the Shutter Island actor.

One of these videos also captured the actor's girlfriend, Vittoria Ceretti, who was spotted with DiCaprio in the hotel lobby. However, it appeared that the couple likely left the hotel on separate rides.

According to US Weekly, DiCaprio started dating Ceretti in the summer of 2023. The Italian model, a friend of Gigi Hadid, had split with her husband, DJ Matteo Milleri, earlier that year.

In September 2023, DiCaprio flew to Italy to join Ceretti as she modeled at Milan Fashion Week. The couple was later seen going into a museum accompanied by the actor's mother.

In November 2023, an insider source confirmed to US Weekly that the two were dating exclusively. Since then, they have been spotted together multiple times in public, from getting ice cream in Santa Barbara to dancing at a nightclub in Spain.

Vittoria was by Leonardo DiCaprio's side as he celebrated his 49th birthday last year. She was also present at the actor's 50th birthday bash earlier this month.

DiCaprio visits Fiji a week after celebrating his 50th birthday

Leonardo DiCaprio's Fiji trip with girlfriend, Vittoria Ceretti, came a week after he celebrated his 50th birthday bash at his Los Angeles residence on November 9—two days before officially turning 50.

According to People, the A-list guests at DiCaprio's party included Brad Pitt, Tobey Maguire, Paris Hilton, Cara Delevingne, Todd Philips, Kevin Connolly, Bill Maher, Tyga, Jamie Foxx, Robin Thicke, Odell Beckham Jr., Chris Rock, and April Love Geary.

Anderson .Paak manned the DJ booth as guests enjoyed carrot cake and danced the night away.

The Wolf of Wall Street actor's parents—George DiCaprio and Irmelin Indenbirken—were also at the party. A source told PEOPLE that the party followed a dinner with friends and family.

The source added that Leo was in a social mood at the party, adding:

"He was incredibly happy and hugging all his guests. Leo was on a high the whole night."

According to Daily Mail, Leonardo DiCaprio had all his guests cover their phones with stickers from the San Vincente Bungalows to avoid any potential media leaks. The star also enlisted the help of an exclusive member-only club to ensure that the festivities of his birthday bash remained private.

