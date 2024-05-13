"No ounce of seriousness from this lady" — Fans react as Sabrina Carpenter's Leonardo DiCaprio themed birthday cake goes viral

Sabrina Carpenter celebrated her 25th birthday on Saturday, May 11. Along with sharing numerous childhood pictures on Instagram, she also gave fans a glimpse into the festivities, which included party pictures, karaoke, and her birthday cake.

Netizens were left surprised after they noticed that she cut a Leonardo DiCaprio meme-birthday cake. Responding to the same, one netizen said:

Netizen reacts to the birthday cake (Image via X/@arianatorswildt)

The cake read:

“Nooo don’t turn 25 your so s*xy haha”

For those uninitiated, the meme is in reference to the ongoing joke regarding the actor’s dating life. It has been noted in the past that the actor does not date women over the age of 25. Many noted that he also broke up with his now-former girlfriend, Camila Morrone, just two months prior to her turning the aforementioned age.

As a result, netizens were left entertained after they noticed that Sabrina Carpenter was cutting a cake in reference to a hilarious internet meme.

“She’s so iconic for this,” one netizen opined.

“*Marked safe from DiCaprio*,” another internet user joked.

Many others also expressed their approval of the cake:

“She’s so mother for that,” another one opined.

“The industry was sorely lacking an unserious fun pop girlie & now we have sabrina We love you fr,” commented one netizen.

Several other tweets also praised Carpenter for her sense of humor:

“Oh sabrina the funny queen that you are,” said a netizen.

“One of the funniest celebrities out there,” one X user said.

“I’m going to do this when I’m 25,” said another X user.

Sabrina Carpenter posted a series of pictures of her as a child to celebrate her birthday

In one of her birthday posts, Sabrina Carpenter uploaded a series of pictures from when she was a toddler. One capture showed her wearing a red Ohio State University shirt, whereas another one showed her donning a purple sequined turtleneck with a shiny cap. The final photo of this carousel showed the singer as a baby, face-palming with a pacifier in her mouth.

In the caption, she wrote:

“that’s that me birthday.”

While this post also had fans gushing, it was the next one with pictures from her birthday celebration that captured the internet’s attention. As many adored her yellow birthday dress, they were also left laughing at the cake she cut for her birthday.

Aside from gaining traction for her birthday celebrations, the Espresso singer recently left fans in awe after appearing at the Met Gala on May 6 in an Oscar de la Renta gown. She was accompanied by Saltburn star and boyfriend Barry Keoghan.

Sabrina Carpenter’s gown included a black velvet bodice with a draped satin bouffant skirt. According to a press release, her makeup artist, Carolina Gonzalez, claimed that they were going for glam that would be “delicately fierce.”

Barry Keoghan was seen wearing an olive velvet Burberry jacket, trousers, a ruffled silk poplin shirt, and a waistcoat. The 31-year-old actor and Disney alum have been linked together since December 2023.

Keoghan also commented on Sabrina Carpenter’s birthday social media posts. In her post that showed off her childhood photos, he commented a kiss and smiling teary-eyed emoji.