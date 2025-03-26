7 A24 movies to watch in 2025

A24 is an independent film and TV production and distribution company co-founded by Daniel Katz, David Fenkel, and John Hodges. It has become a key player in the independent media scene over the past decade, exploring drama, comedy, horror, and the human psyche.

A24 is known for supporting independent filmmakers and was one of the first to meet the demands of the SAG-AFTRA strike in 2023.

This article lists seven A24 movies to watch in 2025, including Everything, Everywhere, All At Once (2022), The Florida Project (2017), and more.

Disclaimer: All opinions in this article belong solely to the writer.

A24 films like Past Lives, Amy, and others that fans will love

1) The Last Black Man in San Francisco (2019)

A still from The Last Black Man in San Francisco (Image via YouTube/A24)

Joe Talbot's directorial debut, The Last Black Man in San Francisco, is partly based on the real-life story of Jimmy Fails, his high school friend. The story revolves around a Black man's fight for a Victorian-style home his grandfather built amid San Francisco's rapid gentrification. Fails plays the fictionalized version of himself in the movie.

Talbot originally befriended Fails in a neighborhood park, and the two created this critically acclaimed production as teenagers. The film explores the effects of gentrification on the Black community through stunning cinematography and straightforward storytelling.

2) Past Lives (2023)

Greta Lee and Teo Yoo in Past Lives (Image via YouTube/A24)

Past Lives follows the lives of two friends over two decades. Partly based on director Celine Song's life, the movie is a slice-of-life exploration of the protagonists' feelings for each other over the years. They fall in and out of contact over time, but their lives intersect in poignant and revelatory ways.

Past Lives received both audience and critical acclaim, with five Academy Award nominations in 2024, including Best Picture. The film's cinematography, combined with the impactful performances of Greta Lee (playing Nora Moon) and Teo Yoo (playing Hae Sung), will leave viewers longing for more.

3) Amy (2015)

A still from Amy (2015) (Image via YouTube/A24)

Amy is a documentary-musical that unveils the famously tragic life of Amy Winehouse. The Asif Kapadia directorial showcases the British singer-songwriter's childhood, the heights of her success, and her untimely demise due to alcohol poisoning at 27. It contains interviews with family and friends and never-before-seen footage.

Amy garnered rave reviews from critics and movie lovers alike. It won 30 awards, including Best Documentary Feature at the 88th Academy Awards and Best Music Film at the 58th Grammy Awards. The documentary is praised for its authentic, empathetic, and engaging account of the musician's life.

4) Moonlight (2016)

A still from Moonlight (Image via YouTube/A24)

Moonlight follows protagonist Chiron through different stages of his life. It shines a light on the struggles of growing up Black and homosexual.

The movie is based on an unpublished play by Tarell Alvin McCraney, partially based on his life. It won Best Picture, Best Adapted Screenplay, and Best Supporting Actor at the 88th Academy Awards, becoming one of the most critically acclaimed films of all time.

Viewers especially loved the intricate screenplay and Mahershala Ali's portrayal of Juan in Moonlight.

5) The Florida Project (2017)

A still from the movie (Image via YouTube/a24)

The Florida Project follows Moonee and her single mother, Halley, who is struggling to make ends meet. Told through the innocent eyes of a six-year-old, the movie shows the harsh contrast between their everyday lives against the backdrop of a magical Disney World near the budget motel they live in.

With a huge ensemble cast, including William Dafoe, Brooklyn Prince, and debutant Bria Vinaite, the movie delivers memorable performances and stunning visuals.

6) Everything Everywhere All At Once (2022)

Michelle Yeoh as Evelyn (Image via YouTube/A24)

Everything Everywhere All At Once follows a Chinese immigrant mother named Evelyn (Academy Award winner Michelle Yeoh), who runs a laundromat with her husband Waymond (Ke Huy Quan). Amid relationship troubles, mother-daughter conflicts, and an impending IRS audit, Evelyn discovers the multiverse.

Despite the colorful chaos, Everything Everywhere All At Once is ultimately a movie about family. It won seven Academy Awards and is the highest-grossing domestic A24 film to date.

7) On Becoming a Guinea Fowl (2024)

A still from On Becoming a Guinea Fowl (Image via YouTube/A24)

Directed by Rungano Nyoni, On Becoming a Guinea Fowl was released in the United States in March 2025.

The secrets of a middle-class Zambian family begin to unravel when Shula (Susan Chardy) discovers her uncle's dead body in an empty street. As the funeral begins, the tribulations of the women and girls in the family come to light.

The film portrays Zambian culture and family dynamics with a touch of dark humor. It has received positive reviews from critics and the audience, with a 7.1/10 IMDB rating.

A24 has produced and distributed several movies over the years. Don't forget to also check out Opus (2025), Minari (2020), Lady Bird (2017), C'mon C'mon (2021), Moonlight (2016), We Live In Time (2024), and more.

