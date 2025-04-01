John Wick franchise announces three new movies: Here’s all you need to know

The critically acclaimed John Wick franchise consists of four movies released between 2014 and 2023. Centered around the titular assassin, each movie has been a commercial success, with the franchise earning over $1 billion globally.

On April 1, 2025, fans were in for a massive surprise when Adam Fogelson, chair of the Lionsgate Motion Picture Group, announced plans for three upcoming movies from the world of John Wick at CinemaCon 2025.

The first project is an animated feature serving as a prequel to the events of the first movie. The second is a spin-off centered on Caine, the blind assassin introduced in John Wick: Chapter 4. The third and most surprising is John Wick: Chapter 5.

All three upcoming films will be produced by Lionsgate and 87North Productions, alongside Basil Iwanyk and Erica Lee for Thunder Road. Franchise director and producer Chad Stahelski will also be involved in their production.

Read on to learn more details about each of the upcoming projects.

Details explored of three new movies from the world of John Wick

1) John Wick prequel

Keanu Reeves will voice Wick in the animated prequel (Image via YouTube/Lionsgate Movies)

The first movie to be announced is an anime-based prequel to the first movie from 2014. This animated feature will describe the events of Wick's Impossible Task, in which he kills all his rivals in one night to free himself from his obligations to the High Table and be with Helen, the love of his life.

This movie will be directed by Shannon Tindle (known for Ultraman Rising and Kubo and the Two Strings) with a screenplay by Vanessa Taylor (known for Game of Thrones and Divergent). It will be produced by Iwanyk, Lee, Stahelski, and Keanu Reeves, with Reeves also voicing the titular character. 87Eleven Entertainment’s Alex Young and Jason Spitz will serve as executive producers.

2) Caine Spinoff

The second movie to be confirmed is a spinoff based on Caine, the blind assassin from Chapter 4. Initially tasked with killing Wick, Caine is ultimately freed from his obligations to the High Table by Wick himself.

While the logline has not been revealed, Donnie Yen will reprise his role as Caine, and the movie will be inspired by the Hong Kong action movies that propelled Yen to stardom. In addition to starring, Yen will also direct and executive produce. The screenplay will be written by Mattson Tomlin.

As with the prequel, this film will be produced by Iwanyk, Lee, and Stahelski. Production will begin in Hong Kong later this year. It is not yet known whether the plot involves Akira Shimazu seeking her revenge, as teased in the post-credits scene of Chapter 4.

3) John Wick: Chapter 5

The most shocking reveal by Fogelson was the announcement of a fifth John Wick movie, especially given that Wick seemingly met his end in the previous film. Despite the announcement, no details about the plot, cast, or production timeline have been revealed yet.

While announcing the movie at CinemaCon, Fogelon stated:

"Keanu, Chad, Basil and Erica would not return unless they had something truly phenomenal and fresh to say with these characters and this world."

Keep checking this space for more updates as they are revealed.

