A New John Wick spinoff based on Donnie Yen's Caine is in the works, filming starts in 2025

The John Wick universe is not slowing down anytime soon with another new entry set in the famed Chad Stahelski universe reportedly in the works, Lionsgate studio announced on Wednesday, May 15. Fans will get to see a new movie set around the character of Donnie Yen, who was a crucial part of John Wick: Chapter 4, which also concluded the titular character's story.

While details remain scarce, the upcoming spinoff movie will reportedly focus on Caine, the blind assassin who came out of retirement in the fourth Chad Stahelski movie and took on the role of the primary antagonist, as per the announcement. The film will reportedly take place after the events of the fourth and final movie in the original franchise. This means that it will follow Caine's journey after he is freed from his obligations to the High Table.

As per reports, Robert Askins, the writer behind Netflix's acclaimed Umbrella Academy, will be writing for this project. This is a part of Chad Stahelski's multi-project deal with Lionsgate.

Chad Stahelksi will return as a producer for the John Wick spinoff starring Donnie Yen

Even before Donnie Yen's character made it to the screens in John Wick: Chapter 4, there was high anticipation about the same, given the actor's reputation in action movies. And as most expected, Yen fit right in. He also gave one of the most memorable villains of the franchise, though his character was more of a grey one with his obligations playing a big role in his decisions.

A character with depth like this is certainly something fans would love to explore more, and hence Lionsgate is bringing it in the form of a whole new spinoff. The spinoff will reportedly begin filming in 2025 in Hong Kong, which also hints that the film may be set entirely in Hong Kong as well.

Among the confirmed crew members, Chad Stahelksi will produce through his 87Eleven Entertainment, with Basil Iwanyk and Erica Lee.

Speaking about the character in a recent statement, Donnie Yen said:

"Working on 'John Wick: Chapter 4’ was an extraordinary experience...The reason these films resonate so deeply is because, like myself, Chad, Basil, and Erica push themselves to create action, fights, and stunts that are not only thrilling, inventive and artistic, but also expressive of character, story, and emotion. Caine is an incredible character with a haunted past, and I am excited to return to the role."

Adam Fogelson, chair of Lionsgate Motion Picture Group, added to this:

"From the moment Donnie Yen appeared on screen in ‘John Wick: Chapter 4,’ he captivated audiences and created an authentic, emotional connection that left an inedible mark and had fans asking for more...The ‘John Wick’ universe that Chad, Basil, Erica, and Keanu have built offers a tapestry of fascinating characters brought to life by the most extraordinary performers, and we’re excited to have one of the world’s biggest superstars on board to continue this journey."

Caine's character was introduced as an old friend of Keanu Reeves' character but was forced to come out of retirement and fight against the infamous Baba Yaga. Yen's portrayal earned him praise from critics and fans alike.

Unfortunately, we don't know a lot about the upcoming Donnie Yen spinoff, but more details are expected to drop very soon. Till then, stay tuned for updates.