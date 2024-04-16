How is John Wick alive in Ballerina? CinemaCon details explored

Ana de Armas' John Wick spinoff, Ballerina, made a big splash at CinemaCon, where details about the film were finally revealed by Lionsgate. While the film itself will be set in the John Wick universe, some might have expected the assassin to not show up in the movie, given the fate he suffered in John Wick: Chapter 4. However, the first footage aired at CinemaCon revealed otherwise.

Keanu Reeves will be back as John Wick alongside Ana de Armas in Ballerina, and the first footage from CinemaCon, which wasn't released to the public, reportedly showed the two characters interacting.

Lionsgate also confirmed that the Ana de Armas-led actioner is set between John Wick: Chapter 3 - Parabellum and John Wick: Chapter 4, which explains why Keanu Reeves' character will be alive during the film.

Interaction between John Wick and Rooney seen in Ballerina footage shown at CinemaCon

Prior to the release of John Wick: Chapter 4, it was confirmed by Keanu Reeves that he would be making an appearance in Ballerina, but seeing as his character died in John Wick: Chapter 4's finale, fans were confused as to exactly how his return was set to take place.

With Ballerina taking place between John Wick: Chapter 3 and John Wick: Chapter 4, it means that Wick will still be in hiding and plotting his revenge underground after being hunted by the High Table. In the footage showcased at CinemaCon, John Wick and Ana de Armas' Rooney share a moment, with the latter asking him:

"How do I start doing what you do?"

In response, Wick says:

"Looks like you already have."

Aside from John Wick appearing in the movie, there will be more characters from the John Wick films that will be appearing here too. The first look at CinemaCon also featured appearances from Ian McShane's Winston, the owner of the Continental, and the late Lance Reddick's Charon.

The upcoming film also has The Walking Dead star Norman Reedus in an unknown role.

What is Ballerina about?

The Ana de Armas-starrer is a John Wick spinoff film that will be following Ana de Armas' Rooney as she seeks revenge on those who killed her family. The film will be an extension of the ballerina concept that was introduced in John Wick: Chapter 3 - Parabellum, where viewers were introduced to the Ballet Academy that focused on training young people to be assassins.

The film is directed by Len Wiseman. While it was previously scheduled to release in theatres on June 7, 2024, it was delayed by a year. This was reportedly done so that John Wick director Chad Stahelski could come in and direct some more action scenes for the film. The film is now currently scheduled to release in theatres on June 6, 2025.

