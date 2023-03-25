John Wick 4 Post Credits scene, explained

John Wick 4 is out and fans are loving how with its extra budget the film elevates everything from storytelling to stunt work to set pieces. The long runtime feels appropriate as the film never slows down. But the aspect that makes Chapter 4 so engaging is its ending and post credits scene.

The film drops a couple of bombshells towards the end and leaves us with one big cliffhanger in its final scene after the credits. Finally, the John Wick franchise also joins the category of films with post-credits scenes. But unlike the usual one-two set that Marvel movies leave for their fans, John Wick 4 has only one scene after the credits role.

Disclaimer: The following article contains spoilers for John Wick: Chapter 4

John Wick 4 ends with a cliffhanger

Caine in John Wick 4 (Image via Lionsgate)

The final scene doesn’t necessarily involve John Wick as it features a pay-off involving other characters. In it, we see Caine (Donnie Yen) finally walking towards his daughter after getting his freedom from the High Table. Just as he buys some flowers and moves towards her, the daughter of Shimazu (Hiroyuki Sanada), Mia (Aimée Kwan) enters the scene.

Shimazu was a common friend of both John Wick and Caine. He was the Manager of the Continental Hotel in Osaka and died staying loyal to his friend. Unfortunately, it was Caine who had to kill Shimazu. He then pleaded with Shimazu’s daughter to just live the life that her father fought for, and so she did.

Donnie Yen and Aimée Kwan in John Wick 4 (Image via Lionsgate)

But as she was leaving the scene, Caine also said that he’ll be waiting for her. So, after this setup, comes the payoff, in which Mia was about to end the blind man's life right before he got to be with his daughter. But the question we’re left with is – will she go through with it or will Caine sense her coming?

There are two ways we can find the answer to this question, as this final scene could either be setting up a spinoff featuring Donnie Yen’s Caine and Aimée Kwan’s Mia. Or Caine’s demise could pull John Wick back into the world of killers in Chapter 5. That’s because he may not be dead.

Why John Wick might be alive

John Wick 4 poster (Image via Lionsgate)

In the final moments of the film, we’re shown that John Wick’s body collapsed after he was shot thrice by Caine. Following that scene, Winston and Bowery King attended his funeral where they said their goodbyes in front of Wick’s tombstone, which read “John Wick – Loving Husband.”

But it’s no secret that Lionsgate has always wanted to make 5 John Wick movies. So, it’s possible that Winston, who was revealed to be John Wick’s father had simply faked his death to give John Wick a true exit from the world of killing.

Caine and John Wick (Image via Lionsgate)

The High Table cleared John Wick of all his obligations and granted him the freedom he always wanted. But on his journey, Wick must have made numerous enemies who would never stop coming for him. So, for his sake, it was important for the world to believe that he had already died. Hence, there was a fake tombstone placed over an empty casquet.

But as Marquis warned John Wick that he could never be free of killing, we’ll see that intuition turn into reality when Mr. Wick gets pulled back into his old life one last time in Chapter 5. Whether it is for Caine or some other reason remains to be seen.

