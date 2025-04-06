7 action movies to watch if you liked Sniper: Rogue Mission

Sniper: Rogue Mission fires straight into the action with sharp shooting, suspense, and no shortage of high-stakes drama. The 2022 installment in the long-running Sniper series stars Chad Michael Collins as elite marksman Brandon Beckett, who discovers a corrupt federal agent at the center of a human trafficking ring.

Ad

Instead of playing by the rules, Beckett teams up with unlikely allies—Agent Zero (Ryan Robbins) and legendary assassin Lady Death (Sayaka Akimoto)—to take down the operation from the inside. Packed with betrayal, stealth, and precision, Sniper: Rogue Mission keeps its crosshairs focused on adrenaline.

Streaming now on Netflix, Sniper: Rogue Mission stands as a fast-paced military thriller that blends espionage with action and tactical combat. It’s a good pick for those who love intense shootouts, exciting missions, and lone-wolf heroes forced to go rogue. For those who prefer a more immersive experience, here are seven additional action-packed titles that offer a similar edge.

Ad

Trending

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed are solely those of the author.

Demons from hell invading our world? Check out Netflix's new show HERE.

Other films to watch that are similar to Sniper: Rogue Mission

1) Sniper: Assassin’s End (2020) - Netflix, Amazon Prime

Sniper: Assassin's End (Image via Netflix)

Sniper: Assassin's End is the direct predecessor to Sniper: Rogue Mission. When Brandon Beckett is framed for the assassination of a foreign dignitary, he becomes a fugitive hunted by both U.S. operatives and international mercenaries. To clear his name, he joins forces with his father, the legendary sniper Thomas Beckett (Tom Berenger).

Ad

What makes Sniper: Assassin’s End a solid watch is its layered plot and emotional stakes. The father-son dynamic adds tension, and the appearance of Lady Death as a new adversary gives it a stylish flair. If Sniper: Rogue Mission pulled viewers in with its rogue justice and global intrigue, this film is a good companion piece.

2) Extraction (2020) - Netflix

Extraction (Image via Netflix)

Extraction, starring Chris Hemsworth as black-ops mercenary Tyler Rake, delivers non-stop action and gritty urban warfare. Set in Dhaka, Bangladesh, the movie follows Rake as he attempts to rescue the kidnapped son of an imprisoned international crime lord. With limited support and countless enemies closing in, Rake goes head-to-head with impossible odds.

Ad

Similar to Sniper: Rogue Mission, the protagonist of Extraction is a seasoned fighter who isn't afraid to deviate from the norm. The fight scenes are savage, the pacing relentless, and the visuals riveting. For those who enjoyed Sniper: Rogue Mission and are looking for another tactical rescue game with intense close-quarters combat, this film is a must.

3) American Assassin (2017) - Apple TV, Amazon Prime

American Assassin (Image via Apple TV)

In American Assassin, a young man named Mitch Rapp (Dylan O’Brien) becomes a CIA black ops recruit after surviving a terrorist attack. Under the guidance of veteran operative Stan Hurley (Michael Keaton), Mitch is trained to track and eliminate high-level threats. Their latest mission involves stopping a rogue agent from igniting a global conflict.

Ad

This film matches the intensity and covert atmosphere of Sniper: Rogue Mission. It’s a cat-and-mouse thriller packed with government conspiracies, deadly showdowns, and slick action. Both lead characters are emotionally driven and tactically lethal, operating outside normal boundaries to protect what matters.

4) Shooter (2007) - Apple TV, Netflix

Shooter (Image via Apple TV)

Mark Wahlberg stars in Shooter as Bob Lee Swagger, a retired sniper lured back into service only to be double-crossed and framed for assassination. Forced to run and clear his name, Swagger uses every ounce of training to outmaneuver those who betrayed him.

Ad

Moreover, Shooter offers expert sniper sequences, thrilling escapes, and clever reveals—all of which echo the tone of Sniper: Rogue Mission. Swagger and Beckett are cut from the same cloth as highly skilled marksmen with nothing to lose and the odds stacked against them. For fans of rogue justice and sniper warfare, Shooter hits the mark.

5) Jack Reacher (2012) - Amazon Prime, Apple TV

Jack Reacher (Image via Apple TV)

Tom Cruise plays the enigmatic Jack Reacher, a former military investigator who steps in to solve a complicated case that involves a military sniper accused of killing five people. The deeper Reacher digs, the more he uncovers a conspiracy bigger than the crime.

Ad

Jack Reacher, similar to Sniper: Rogue Mission, relies on a combination of mystery, incisive detective work, and well-choreographed action bouts. Reacher is a hero who breaks the rules but has a strong sense of right and wrong and always does what's right. Like Brandon Beckett, he has an analytical mind and good tactical skills.

6) The Contractor (2022) - Amazon Prime

The Contractor (Image via Amazon Prime Video)

The Contractor is a film in which Chris Pine portrays Special Forces Sergeant James Harper, who is involuntarily discharged and resorts to private military contracting to provide for his family. He is betrayed and pursued when a mission abroad goes awry. Harper, like Beckett in Sniper: Rogue Mission, is forced to uncover the truth and fight for survival.

Ad

The mental and physical toll of military service is depicted in this film, which tends toward realism. The dark side of private operations is also emphasized, a motif also addressed in Sniper: Rogue Mission. A compelling viewing experience for those attracted to military thrillers with heart, The Contractor is characterized by emotional depth and visceral action.

7) The Marksman (2021) - Amazon Prime, Apple TV

The Marksman (Image via Amazon Prime Video)

Liam Neeson steps into the role of Jim Hanson, a former Marine and struggling Arizona rancher who becomes an unlikely protector to a young Mexican boy fleeing cartel assassins. The road trip becomes a journey of redemption as Jim uses his skills to outwit and outgun relentless enemies.

Ad

While not a sniper-focused movie per se, The Marksman channels the lone-wolf determination and protective instincts that define Sniper: Rogue Mission. Jim, like Beckett, is no stranger to violence but seeks justice on his terms. The desert landscapes and gritty realism also echo the grounded tone of the Sniper franchise.

Sniper: Rogue Mission combines military strategy, betrayal, and action-packed justice, appealing to fans of tactical thrillers. Its intense plot, covert missions, and rogue antiheroes set the stage for a thrilling ride.

Meanwhile, for those hooked on its fast-paced action, the Sniper franchise continues with Sniper: The Last Stand, released in January 2025. If the 11th Sniper film left viewers craving more, this list of seven action-packed films delivers the same high-octane thrills. From Sniper: Assassin’s End to The Marksman, each movie offers an intense, adrenaline-fueled experience.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Bea Melisse Ibañez With over five years of work experience, Bea Melisse Ibañez is a seasoned writer covering K-pop, K-dramas, and the latest trends in the entertainment industry at Sportskeeda. Holding a Bachelor of Arts degree in Journalism, Bea combines her academic background with her fascination for Hallyu culture, creating insightful and accurate content.



In her career, Bea has had the opportunity to interview prominent figures in the K-pop industry, including groups like TWICE and artists such as GOT7's BamBam, Lee Seung-gi, and Hwang Min-hyun.



As a pop-culture enthusiast, her love for Korean dramas and music began in high school, where she discovered 2nd and 3rd-generation K-pop groups. She also admires actors like Eddie Redmayne, Lee Joon-gi, and Park Eun-bin, and her favorite celebrity is Miley Cyrus.



In her free time, Bea likes to rewatch her favorite shows. If given a chance, she would like to be a part of the dazzling world of Hazbin Hotel. Know More