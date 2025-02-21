When Joe Rogan made his feelings known about Hollywood actor Mark Wahlberg's bold claims about hypothetical 9-11 scenario: "Could be so catastrophic" 

Veteran UFC color commentator Joe Rogan once shared his true feelings about Mark Wahlberg's bold claim about stopping the 9/11 terror attack. The Hollywood star was scheduled to be on one of the planes before circumstances forced him to take another one a week early.

Ad

Wahlberg made the comments in an interview with Men's Journal. The 53-year-old claimed that had he been on that plane, the situation would've ended with a lot of blood, and him safely helping the plane land.

Joe Rogan addressed the issue on episode #1207 of his acclaimed podcast with guests Jeff Rose and Dave Attell. Rogan understood why Wahlberg said what he said, citing the Hollywood actor deeply loves his family. However, the podcaster had reservations. He said:

Ad

Trending

"In his mind, he probably has that conviction. The things is would you, you know, would it work if it didn't work? Like, what do they have? Do you know what they have? You know, they have a box cutter? Do they have anything else? How many of them are there? Like, yeah, is anybody gonna back you up? Does anybody else know how to fight? You know, you could get f**ked up. You could step up, think you're Billy Badass, and this guy is some trained martial artist. They smash your face in and cut you up with a box cutter. That could happen too."

Ad

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Rogan added:

"You can't know what the right thing to do is, and the wrong thing could be so catastrophic."

The UFC commentator noted a well-known entity making bold claims will result in billions scrutinizing it. Although he praised Wahlberg for his toughness, Rogan pointed out there are extremely dangerous individuals in the world who are tougher, particularly the ones willing to die.

Check out Joe Rogan's comments below (1:51):

Ad

Ad

Joe Rogan on Mark Wahlberg's dedication to fitness

UFC commentator Joe Rogan praised Mark Wahlberg on episode #1446 of his podcast with Bert Kreischer. The duo hailed Wahlberg's movies, but Rogan particularly praised the actor's commitment to health.

The Hollywood star's commitment to health is evident in his workout schedule, which is twice a day for six days a week and the podcaster was impressed by it. As such, Rogan said:

Ad

"He's got a lot of great movies. He legitimately has a lot of great movies. But, like, as a human being, when you look at, like his dedication to fitness, it's not bullshi**ing. He really is up at 5 o'clock in the morning, working out like a beast."

Check out Joe Rogan's comments below (1:06):

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.