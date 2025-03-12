7 action movies to watch if you liked Netflix’s Counterattack

Netflix’s Counterattack is the latest action thriller that has caught the attention of subscribers. Directed by Chava Cartas, it stars Luis Alberti, Noé Hernández, Leonardo Alonso and Luis Curiel, among others. Alberti's character, Captain Armando Guerrero leads a Special Forces unit of the Mexican Army called the Murciélagos. When he saves two hostages, the unit becomes the target of a cartel.

Set in Mexico, along the US border, Counterattack's narrative is centered around secret burial sites that powerful cartels use to dispose of their victims. The Mexican movie has earned praise for its striking cinematography and intense standoff scenes. Counterattack also brings forth well-developed characters who are able to win over the audience with their brave and persistent attitude.

Viewers who enjoyed watching Counterattack should make a point to check out the titles on this list that also boast high-octane narratives.

1) El Mariachi (1992)

The imaginative storytelling of this movie will appeal to fans of Counterattack (Image via Sony Pictures)

In Counterattack, the Murciélagos get caught up in a volatile situation quite by coincidence. The same is also true for the protagonist of El Mariachi. Marking Robert Rodriguez's feature-length debut as writer and director, the film stars Carlos Gallardo in the lead.

Gallardo plays a young musician who arrives in a small Mexican town looking for work. He carries his signature guitar in his guitar case. Unfortunately for him, the henchmen of a local drug lord are on the hunt for ruthless criminal, Azul, carrying a similar guitar case who has vowed revenge on their boss. When Gallardo's character gets mistaken for Azul, he is forced to fight for his life.

In terms of production value, Counterattack certainly outweighs the low-budget El Mariachi but the movie is still worth watching because it takes an interesting premise and elevates it with surprising twists and imaginative shots.

Where to watch: El Mariachi is available for streaming on Max, Apple TV+ and Prime Video.

2) Desperado (1995)

This classic movie is a must watch for fans of Antonio Banderas (Image via Official Facebook Page)

Alberti's character in Counterattack stands out because he is resourceful and clever enough to navigate any situation. The lead of Desperado also displays similar skills. It is set after the events of Robert Rodriguez's El Mariachi.

Antonio Banderas plays El Mariachi. He pledges to bring the downfall of an infamous Mexican drug lord, Bucho, portrayed by Joaquim de Almeida, who killed his lover. He gets much-needed help from Steve Buscemi's Buscemi and Salma Hayek's Carolina.

Like Counterattack, Desperado thrives on well-executed fight scenes. Banderas does a great job of capturing his character's emotional turmoil and thirst for revenge. But he isn't the only one to watch. The ease with which Hayek portrays Carolina's witty and spirited personality makes her stand out whenever she is on screen.

Where to watch: Desperado can be streamed on Apple TV+ and Prime Video.

3) Sicario: Day of the Soldado (2018)

Sicario: Day of the Soldado boasts layered storytelling (Image via Sony Pictures)

Counterattack and Stefano Sollima's Sicario: Day of the Soldado both feature narratives that dabble in kidnappings, cartels and standoffs. As it is the sequel to Sicario (2015), fans will notice a lot of familiar faces namely Josh Brolin, Benicio del Toro, Jeffrey Donovan, and Raoul Trujillo.

Brolin's Matt Graver is a CIA officer who has to keep a check on the human trafficking becoming rampant along the U.S.-Mexico border. It is decided that instigating a war between the cartels would act as a major disruptor but the plan hits many roadblocks.

The gritty narrative of Sicario: Day of the Soldado will appeal to movie lovers who enjoy narratives rooted in reality. It is no secret that action movies aren't known to have layered storylines but the intelligent screenplay of this movie packs some serious punches while also putting across poignant messages.

Where to watch: Sicario: Day of the Soldado is available on Prime Video and Apple TV+.

4) Rambo: Last Blood (2019)

Rambo movies never disappoint in terms of action and violence (Image via Lionsgate)

The Murciélagos in Counterattack got involved with the cartel because they knew that it was important to save the lives of the hostages. The protagonist of Rambo: Last Blood by Adrian Grünberg also goes up against powerful enemies to protect a loved one, despite the risks.

The fifth installment in the Rambo franchise, it is helmed by Sylvester Stallone who returns as the tight-lipped but highly skilled hero John Rambo. This time, he travels to Mexico to bring back his adopted niece who has been kidnapped by a cartel.

Viewers who enjoyed the fight scenes in Counterattack will find plenty to love in Rambo: Last Blood because this Stallone starrer packs plenty of action and violence, much like its predecessors. The plot does tend to get a bit clichéd at times but the interesting characters and adrenaline-pumping narrative more than makes up for it.

Where to watch: Rambo: Last Blood can be viewed on Netflix, Apple TV+ and Prime Video.

5) Miss Bala (2019)

Miss Bala features an endearing lead protagonist (Image via Sony Pictures)

Like the Murciélagos in Counterattack, the protagonist in Miss Bala by Catherine Hardwicke has to find a way to deal with an unprecedented situation, in order to save the life of her best friend.

Based on the 2011 film, it stars Gina Rodriguez as Gloria Fuentes, a makeup artist who is friends with Cristina Rodlo's Suzu. On the day they visit a nightclub, it is attacked by gunmen who kidnap Suzu. Gloria then strikes a deal with the leader of the cartel in the hopes of rescuing her.

Miss Bala, like Counterattack, maintains the momentum from start to finish by introducing unexpected twists and turns. The star of the show has to be Rodriguez who brings a certain depth and relatability to her character which prompts the viewer to become invested in her harrowing journey.

Where to watch: Miss Bala is available for streaming on Netflix, Prime Video and Apple TV+.

6) The Marksman (2021)

This Liam Neeson movie, like Counterattack, blends drama, suspense and action (Image via Official Facebook Page)

Armando Guerrero and his team stepped up to save the hostages in Counterattack because they couldn't just ignore the brutality happening in front of their eyes. In a similar fashion, the lead character in The Marksman resolves to save the life of an innocent young boy from the Mexican Mafia.

Directed by Robert Lorenz, it stars Liam Neeson in the lead. He plays Jim Hanson, a former US Marine Corps Scout Sniper and war veteran. He lives along the Arizona-Mexico border where he sees illegal border crossings often. But when the Mexican Mafia attacks a mother and son right in front of him, he steps in to help.

Like Counterattack, The Marksman also brings forth a thrilling cat-and-mouse chase between the protagonist and the villains. It is also interesting how the narrative blends intense scenes with moving emotional moments that help elevate the viewing experience.

Where to watch: The Marksman can be streamed on Apple TV+, Netflix and Prime Video.

7) Non Negotiable (2024)

This movie is action-packed and humorous (Image via Netflix)

Counterattack is interesting to watch because viewers are unable to predict what will happen next. The same can also be said about Juan Taratuto's Non Negotiable which stars Mauricio Ochmann, Tato Alexander, Leonardo Ortizgris and more.

Ochmann plays Alan Bender, a professional hostage negotiator. His prolonged working hours puts a strain on his marriage but he is still unable to put his work on hold. Things get further complicated when he is called in to handle a hostage situation involving the President and his lover.

As compared to Counterattack, Non Negotiable takes a more humourous route but that doesn't mean that the intensity of the action scenes is in any way diluted. It also helps that the characters are relatable, distinctive and memorable.

Where to watch: Non Negotiable is available for streaming on Netflix.

These exciting movies, like Counterattack, will keep cinephiles glued to the screen with their suspenseful plotlines, endearing lead characters and slick action scenes.

