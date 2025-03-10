10 best thrillers to watch on Max in March 2025

HBO Max has an extensive directory of movies revised every month, ranging from romantic comedies to horror, action thrillers, and animated movies. While the platform was launched primarily to focus on dramas and comedies for adults, after the merger with Discovery+ in 2023, its library became massive.

Some of the most engaging movies online are thrillers, and Max has quite a few on offer for cinephiles. The following is a list of thriller movies available to stream on Max.

Disclaimer: This list is based purely on the author's opinion.

Goodfellas, Beau is Afraid, and eight more thrillers to watch on Max this March

1) Goodfellas (1990)

The main cast of Goodfellas in a poster (Image via Warner Bros. Pictures)

Directed by Martin Scorcese and written by Nicholas Pileggi, this movie is based on Pileggi's 1985 book Wiseguy. It stars an ensemble cast of Robert De Niro, Ray Liotta, and Joe Pesci, alongside others. The film follows the criminal activities of mafia criminals, primarily in New York, from the 1950s to the 1980s. Throughout the movie, they carry out carjackings, robberies, and drug deals.

The story is based on true historical figures like Henry Hill, Karen Friedman, and Billy Batts, who were heavily involved in mafia activities during the late 1900s. This film is a classic must-watch on Max for viewers who are getting into thriller crime movies.

2) Beau is Afraid (2024)

Joaquin Phoenix in a still from Beau is Afraid (Image via A24)

The third movie by Ari Aster, after Hereditary and Midsommar, and made under the production of A24, Beau is Afraid, is a psychological thriller with a surrealist touch. Beau, played by Joaquin Phoenix, is on the way home to his mother's funeral; however, his crippling anxiety gets the better of him on his journey.

The movie focuses on Beau's family history, his father's death, the strangers he wrongs along the way to his mother's estate, and how he confronts his past. In classic Ari Aster fashion, the movie has elements of horror and jumpscares that make it one of the best watches on Max.

3) The Accountant (2016)

Ben Affleck in a still from The Accountant (Image via Warner Bros. Pictures)

An action thriller film starring Ben Affleck, Anna Kendrick, and J.K. Simmons in lead roles, The Accountant follows the story of Christian Wolff. He is a certified autistic accountant who works on cases of internal embezzlement from criminal organizations and cleans up fraudulent finances.

The plot twists as he uncovers a ploy for embezzling $61 million and informs his superiors, only to be greeted by more challenges and murders. Viewers who enjoy thrillers should watch this Max thriller for its unique storyline and premise.

4) Mad Max: Fury Road (2015)

Charlize Theron in a still from Mad Max: Fury Road (Image via Warner Bros. Pictures)

Mad Max: Fury Road is an Australian action film that portrays a post-apocalyptic world where survivors are imprisoned by a tyrant named Immortan Joe. Starring Tom Hardy and Charlize Theron in lead roles, the movie was produced under Village Road Show Pictures. The story revolves around Imperator Furiosa, played by Theron, who helps the five wives of the tyrant escape.

In the ensuing chaos, Max, a prisoner, escapes and helps Furiosa while restraining his captor. The movie is a classic action-packed experience that viewers will love and will be available to stream on Max.

5) The Killing of a Sacred Deer (2017)

A poster for The Killing of a Sacred Deer (Image via A24)

The Killing of a Sacred Deer is an absurdist psychological thriller released in 2017 under the production of Element Pictures. The movie stars Colin Farrell, Nicole Kidman, and Barry Keoghan in lead roles alongside others. The story revolves around Martin and Steven, a patient and a doctor.

After Steven saves Martin's life by performing open heart surgery, he discovers a connection with him from his past, when we wronged Martin's father. He has to face the consequences of his actions and pay for it through the suffering of his family. Available to stream on Max, viewers who prefer thriller movies will find this one memorable.

6) The Block Island Sound (2020)

A still from The Block Island Sound (Image via Giant Pictures)

The Block Island Sound is a science fiction horror thriller that stars Chris Sheffield and Michaela McManus. It is directed and written by Kevin and Matthew McManus. The movie follows a fisherman, Tom, who wakes up one day to discover eerie happenings around Block Island. This includes dead fish washing ashore, erratic behavior, and his eventual death.

The movie shows his son, Harry, played by Sheffield, dealing with the death of his father and discovering even more sinister events that affect him and his family. Fans of horror and science fiction will appreciate this film, available on Max, for its elements of absurdity and spookiness.

7) Ex Machina (2015)

A poster for Ex Machina (Image via A24)

Directed and written by Alex Garland, Ex Machina is a science fiction thriller starring Oscar Isaac, Alicia Vikander, and Domhnall Gleeson in lead roles. The A24 movie revolves around Caleb, an employee at Blue Brook, a company that designs search engines. After winning an office contest, he is rewarded with a one-week stay at the CEO's remote house.

The movie goes on to show the luxurious, isolated house of the CEO, Nathan, played by Isaac. Mysterious events unfold as Nathan introduces Caleb to an android he is building named Ava, and his servant, Kyoko. The story explores the potential for emotional advancements in artificial intelligence. Available to stream on Max, sci-fi fans will love it for the advanced technology it portrays.

8) Heretic (2024)

Hugh Grant in a poster for Heretic. (Image via A24)

Another A24 movie, Heretic, is a horror film written and directed by Scott Beck. It stars Hugh Grant, Sophie Thatcher, and Chloe East in lead roles. Sisters Barnes and Paxton are young Mormon missionaries who arrive at Mr. Reed's home. He appears to be mild-mannered and reclusive; however, he traps them in his house and challenges their beliefs as the sisters scramble to show him reason.

The movie was released in 2024 and is available to stream on Max.

9) Rumours (2024)

A poster for Rumours (Image via Bleecker Street)

Rumours, a comedy-horror film with a thriller element, stars Cate Blanchett, Roy Dupuis, and Nikki Amuka-Bird, alongside others. Released in May 2024, the movie follows the story of world leaders at the G7, where they meet to discuss a global crisis. They get lost in the woods, however, and find themselves in a thick fog, being threatened by a large brain and several zombie-like creatures.

The movie was shot in Winnipeg, Canada, and received a 75% approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes. Available to stream on Max, viewers who are also fans of political comedy will find this to be a memorable watch.

10) Coraline (2009)

A poster for Coraline (Image via LAIKA Studios)

Directed and written by Henry Selick, Coraline is a gothic fantasy horror movie inspired by the novella written by Neil Gaiman. The most defining feature of the movie is that it is entirely shot in stop-motion animation style and stars Dakota Fanning in the lead role as Coraline. The story starts with the Jones family moving from Michigan to Oregon in an old Victorian home.

After spending a few days in her new home, Coraline discovers a secret tunnel that takes her to an alternate world similar to hers but better. It later turns out that the tunnel leads to a trap that endangers her family and some residents from the past. This movie, available on Max, is a must-watch for viewers in the horror genre.

Apart from these titles, some more thrillers available on Max are Celtics City, Paul America, and The Diplomat, which viewers will find enjoyable.

