7 horror movies to watch if you liked The Seventh Day

The Seventh Day (2021) is a horror film about a young, inexperienced priest, Father Daniel, played by Vadhir Derbez. He witnesses his mentor, Father Peter (Guy Pearce), being possessed during an exorcism.

Father Daniel must kill the possessed priest and discovers that all his peers are also possessed, leaving him to handle the situation.

The movie was distributed by Vertical Entertainment and is full of jumpscares involving children suddenly appearing. This genre of horror is inspired by a legacy of exorcism-centric movies including The Exorcist, and The Conjuring.

The following list contains some spooky horror movies that will give fans of the genre a similar taste to The Seventh Day.

1) The Exorcist (1973) - Apple TV

A still from The Exorcist, the OG exorcism horror film. (Image via Apple TV)

The derivative of any classic exorcism horror movie, The Exorcist is a 1973 film that revolves around the story of young Regan. She starts speaking in tongues, levitating, and soon unresponsive. After a lot of medical consultation, a priest approaches her and suggests an exorcism as he believes that the girl is possessed.

Considered the most successful horror movie of the time, The Exorcist won two Academy Awards for Best Writing and Best Sound. It is a must-watch for fans of the genre and of The Seventh Day.

2) Incarnate (2016) - Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV

Aaron Eckhart in a still from Incarnate. (Image via Apple TV)

Released in 2016, Incarnate is an American horror movie starring Aaron Eckhart, Carice van Houten, and Catalina Moreno in leading roles along with others. The story is written by Ronnie Christensen, and follows Dr. Seth, played by Eckhart. A young boy is possessed by a demon named 'Maggie', and Dr. Seth is the only person who can help him.

The film offers plot twists, revelations, sacrifice, and tragedy, presenting exorcism from a unique perspective.

Dr. Seth tries to help a boy using synchronization techniques through his subconscious, offering a different take on exorcism compared to The Seventh Day, making it a memorable watch.

3) The Pope's Exorcist (2023) - Netflix, Prime Video

A still from The Pope's Exorcist. (Image via Prime Video)

Directed by Julius Avery, The Pope's Exorcist is based on two books namely, An Exorcist Tells His Story, and An Exorcist: More Stories, both from the 1990s.

With Russell Crowe in a leading role alongside Daniel Zovatto. According to The Numbers, the horror movie made $77 million in worldwide box office collections. The story revolves around Father Gabriele, played by Crowe, and his work.

The priest has performed over 45 exorcisms, and must now contend with Satan himself, along with other demons possessing innocent victims. Fans of The Seventh Day will appreciate the film for the scale it portrays in Father Gabriele's skill.

4) The Conjuring (2013) - Netflix, Prime Video, Apple TV

One of the iconic scenes from The Conjuring. (Image via Apple TV)

The Conjuring is a 2013 horror movie directed by James Wan who also worked on the Insidious and Saw series. After the first Conjuring movie, the franchise went on to collect over $2 billion in worldwide box office collections, according to The Numbers.

The story follows a family moving into a house with a dark past. Vera Farmiga and Patrick Wilson play leads as they’re called to help.

Set in the 1970s, the Perrons encounter a malevolent spirit named Bathsheba Sherman. Cinephiles invested in The Seventh Day will like The Conjuring for its intense portrayal of possession and exorcisms.

5) The Last Exorcism (2010) - Amazon Prime Video

The possessed daughter of a farmer, from The Last Exorcism. (Image via Prime Video)

Directed by Daniel Stamm and released in 2010, The Last Exorcism stars Patrick Fabian in a leading role. The story focuses on a reverend who has become disillusioned by the institution of exorcism after suffering a tragedy. He is used to performing fake exorcisms and decides to participate in a documentary that exposes these rituals.

However, when he is faced with true evil in the form of Nell's possession, the daughter of a farmer who is possessed by Satan, he has to contend with his skills. Horror movie enjoyers who particularly liked The Seventh Day will find this film memorable for its speculation on ritualistic practices.

6) Deliver Us From Evil (2014) - Apple TV, Prime Video

A still from Deliver Us from Evil. (Image via Apple TV)

Deliver Us From Evil is a 2014 American horror movie written and directed by Scott Derrickson. It is inspired by a 2001 book called Beware of the Night and stars Eric Bana, Edgar Ramirez, and Olivia Munn in leading roles.

The story follows Sgt. Ralph Sarchie, played by Eric Bana, is part of a scary investigation. The absurdity of the incident compels him to meet a priest.

The movie won two awards, both Golden Trailers. It takes the viewer on a journey between Christian and Pagan theology. Fans of The Seventh Day will love this movie for its integration into daily life and its jumpscares.

7) The Autopsy of Jane Doe (2016) - Netflix, Apple TV, Prime Video

The Jane Doe from The Autopsy of Jane Doe. (Image via Apple TV)

The Autopsy of Jane Doe is directed by André Øvredal and stars Fred Berger and Eric Garcia in leading roles. The crux of the movie lies in the autopsy of Jane Doe, and all the mysterious, alarming events that occur.

The main characters, a father and son are consistently disturbed by what they find inside the body. Apart from a tooth, markings inside the skin, and mysterious wounds, a lot more unfolds.

The movie is a chilling experience of mystery and horror, and won eight awards including the Pegasus Audience Award. For fans of The Seventh Day, The Autopsy of Jane Doe is the perfect continuation for a horror that does not end even after the end credits roll.

Apart from these horror movies, some more honorable mentions include The Rite, The Exorcism of Emily Rose, Stigmata, and The Possession which will give viewers a chill similar to The Seventh Day.

