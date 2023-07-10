All the Conjuring Universe films ranked

When it comes to modern horror movies, the Conjuring Universe holds a special place in the hearts of fans of the genre. There are many things that movies from this franchise get right, including creating the perfect spooky atmosphere using music, and taking inspiration from real and terrifying incidents to help keep the tension high.

The Conjuring Universe has eight movies that have been released so far. All of them introduce viewers to scary and evil spirits that are likely to haunt their dreams for days after watching the movies.

While fans will have a hard time picking their favorites, there are some movies in the Conjuring Universe that performed better than others in terms of offering a captivating narrative and giving the scare-meter a run for its money.

Disclaimer: All opinions belong to the writer.

Ranking all the movies from the Conjuring Universe from the least spooky to the scariest

8) The Curse of La Llorona (2019)

In The Curse of La Llorona, a social worker by the name of Anna (Linda Cardellini) investigates a troubled mother, Patricia, who, she believes, is mistreating her children. When Patricia ends up behind bars, her children drown under mysterious circumstances. Patricia tells Anna that "La Llorona" is the cause behind it, and Anna soon realizes that the evil force is now after her children.

It terms of an intriguing premise, this movie from the Conjuring Universe doesn't disappoint. While it does have a decent number of unexpected jump scares, viewers felt that the spookiness of the story was not explored to its full potential.

7) Annabelle (2014)

Horror fans are well-acquainted with the context of scary dolls terrorizing an entire family, and this movie from the Conjuring Universe brings a fresh and terrifying new angle to the same.

In Annabelle, John Form (Ward Horton) buys a seemingly innocent doll for his expectant wife Mia (Annabelle Wallis). However, the couple are soon attacked by devil worshippers who summon a demon, and the doll channels the evil spirit that threatens to destroy their family.

The movie from the Conjuring Universe has its spooky moments, but it is not as frightening as some of the others in the franchise. The cast does a great job, and the mood that the movie projects is quite clearly on-point, but fans were hoping for more unpredictable scares to get their hearts racing.

6) The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It (2021)

In this movie, viewers meet Ed (Patrick Wilson) and Lorraine Warren (Vera Farmiga) once again, and this time they are investigating a young man accused of murder who claims to have been possesed. Although the premise is interesting, it isn't gripping enough to compare to some of the best installments in the Conjuring Universe. However, that doesn't mean that The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It is not worth your time.

The captivating performances by Patrick and Vera is more than enough to keep viewers entertained. Further, there are quite a few chilling scenes that are bound to keep horror fans happy.

5) Annabelle Comes Home (2019)

Annabelle Comes Home follows Ed and Lorraine Warren, who track the demoic Annabelle doll and bring it home. In order to keep the doll from harming anyone, they keep it locked in a sacred glass case in their artifacts room. However, when an uninvited guest releases Annabelle, their daughter Judy (Mckenna Grace) and her babysitter Mary Ellen (Madison Iseman) are in grave danger.

It is an interesting Conjuring Universe movie that has plenty of intense scenes to keep horror movie fans invested. Unexpected scares and plenty of horrifying spirits on the loose makes this one a must-watch.

4) Annabelle: Creation (2017)

This movie from the Conjuring Universe deals with the consequences of tampering with the cycle of life and death.

Dollmaker Samuel (Anthony LaPaglia) and his wife, Elle (Miranda Otto) try to embed the soul of their dead daughter onto a doll, but they soon realize that a demon has taken over the doll. Years later, when the couple open their home to some young girls in need, one of them lets the doll loose by mistake, and strange things start happening.

Annabelle: Creation has its fair share of horror movie cliches, but it is still an entertaining spine-chilling movie from the Conjuring Universe that promises to keep viewers on the edge of their seats.

3) The Nun (2018)

The Nun is interestingly the highest grossing movie in the Conjuring Universe. The story is focussed on a young nun who ends up taking her own life. A priest, Father Burke, and a novitiate, Sister Irene, are sent to investigate, but what they discover will put their souls at risk.

The Nun is one of the scariest characters to have been introduced in the Conjuring Universe, and so, it is not suprising that this movie attracted so many horror movie fans to the theatres. The movie uses music and well-planned jump scares to keep the audience on their toes.

2) The Conjuring 2 (2016)

In this movie, the story focusses on Peggy (Frances O'Connor), a caring mother, who is raising four children on her own. After experiencing poltergeist activity at their house, they know that they need help, and they reach out to Ed and Lorraine Warren.

For fans of the genre who are looking for a spine-chilling movie, this is the one that they should be watching. Powerful performances, compelling narratives, spooky scares and an unsettling vibe, this movie from the Conjuring Universe has it all.

1) The Conjuring (2013)

This is where the Conjuring Universe began, and there is no doubt that the first installment is one of scariest movies ever made. It focuses on Perron family, who witness paranormal activities in their farmhouse. They are in desperate need of help when they reach out to Ed and Lorraine Warren.

The cast gives stunning performances, and the spooky atmospheric vibe of the movie is on-point. The fact that it is based on real events makes it that much more scarier. The highlight of this movie is its music, which helps hold the viewer's attention and keeps the tension on a high.

If you are a fan of spine-chilling horror movies, you cannot miss out on these titles from the Conjuring Universe that will scare the living daylights out of you.

