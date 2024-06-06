The Exorcism: Everything we know so far

The Exorcism, an upcoming supernatural horror film directed by Joshua John Miller and produced by Kevin Williamson, Bill Block, and Ben Fast, is all set for its theatrical release in the United States on June 21, 2024, by Vertical.

Joshua John Miller teamed up with M.A. Fortin to write this film. The trailer of The Exorcism was released on April 25, 2024, and shows Anthony Miller (played by Russell Crowe) fighting with his demons and displaying unusual behavior while shooting a horror movie.

His estranged daughter Lee (played by Ryan Simpkins) wonders if her father is going back to his past addictions or if there is something more evil attached to his behavior. The Exorcism stars Russell Crowe, Adam Goldberg, Ryan Simpkins, Sam Worthington, and David Hyde Pierce, among others.

What is the film The Exorcism all about?

In the movie The Exorcism, we see a troubled actor who starts behaving like a maniac on the set of a supernatural film. His daughter begins to worry about her father’s behavior but cannot decide if there is something sinister behind it or if it is an effect of some addiction.

The official synopsis of the film reads:

"Academy Award-winner Russell Crowe stars as Anthony Miller, a troubled actor who begins to unravel while shooting a supernatural horror film. His estranged daughter, Lee (Ryan Simpkins), wonders if he's slipping back into his past addictions or if there's something more sinister at play."

Miller, in a statement, said that the idea for this film came after watching his father, Jason Miller, play the role of Father Karras in the 1973 movie The Exorcist, directed by William Friedkin. Miller's statement says:

"If that wasn’t haunting enough on its own, my dad never shied away from telling me stories of just how ‘cursed’ the movie was: the mysterious fires that plagued the production, the strange deaths, the lifelong injuries — the list went on and on. The lore of any ‘cursed film’ has captivated me ever since.”

Miller continues to say:

“With The Exorcism, we wanted to update the possession movie formula for a world where no one group owns goodness and decency over another. We were gifted with an extraordinary cast and creative team to tell a story about how we’re all vulnerable to darkness, to perpetuating it, if we fail to face our demons.”

Who stars in The Exorcism?

The Pope’s Exorcist (2023) actor Russell Crowe stars as the protagonist Anthony Miller in this movie. He plays the role of a troubled actor on the set of a supernatural film. Russell Crowe is an actor from New Zealand who has previously starred in movies like Gladiator (2000), A Beautiful Mind (2001), Robin Hood (2010), and others.

Alongside Crowe, the Deja Vu actor Adam Goldberg (2023) actor stars as Peter in this film. This 53-year-old actor from the United States has previously starred in movies like I Love Your Work (2003), Running With The Devil (2019), and A Beautiful Mind (2001).

The cast also includes Samantha Manis as Jennifer Simon, Andrian Pasdar as Tom, Ryan Simpkins as Lee Miller, Chloe Bailey as Blake Holloway, Sam Worthington as Joe, Marcenae Lynette as Monica, David Hyde Pierce as Father Conor and Tracey Bonner as Regina.

The Exorcism will be released on the big screens on June 21, 2024. Meanwhile, horror fans can watch The Pope's Exorcist, which stars Russell Crowe as Father Gabriel Amorth and is now streaming on Netflix.