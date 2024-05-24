In the movie Atlas, directed by Brad Peyton, Canadian actor Simu Liu plays the character, Harlan Shepherd. This film is written by Leo Sardarian and Aron Eli Coleite and stars Jennifer Lopez, Sterling K. Brown, and Mark Strong among others.

The story of this Netflix movie revolves around a data analyst, who doesn’t seem to trust artificial intelligence. She joins a mission to capture a renegade robot but when things get out of hand, her only hope is to put all her faith in AI, to save humanity from it.

The official logline for this movie reads:

“Atlas Shepherd, a brilliant but misanthropic data analyst with a deep distrust of artificial intelligence, joins a mission to capture a renegade robot with whom she shares a mysterious past. But when plans go awry, her only hope of saving the future of humanity from AI is to trust it.”

This new sci-fi film was released on Netflix on May 24, 2024, and has received mixed reactions from viewers. As we delve deep into this article, let us learn more about the film and the characters.

Main Characters in Atlas

1) Atlas Shepherd

Netflix World Premiere Of ATLAS (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Netflix)

Atlas is the daughter of a genius scientist, who does not trust AI because of her past experiences and discoveries. In this film, the protagonist wants to kill Harlan, who is an AI terrorist.

Actress Jennifer Lopez plays the titular character in this movie. Lopez is an actress, singer, and dancer, from New York City U.S. She has featured in movies like Marry Me (2022), Selena (1997), The Boy Next Door (2015), Anaconda (1997), Parker (2013), Gigli (2003) and more.

2) Harlan

Simu Liu in the Netflix World Premiere of his new film (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Netflix)

Harlan is the movie's antagonist - the world’s first AI terrorist. He thinks of himself to be the titular character's brother, as he was created by her mother Dr. Val Shepherd, to safeguard their family and humanity. However, Harlan didn’t serve the purpose of his maker and killed tons of humans.

The character of Harlan is played by Canadian actor Simu Liu, who was born in Harbin, China. Previously, Liu has been featured in movies and shows like Barbie (2023), Arthur the King (2024), One True Loves (2023), Simulant (2023), and Women Is Losers (2021).

3) Smith

A recent still of Gregory James Cohan (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Netflix)

Smith is the AI companion for the titular character, played by Lopez. Smith assists Lopez's character, powers her mech suit, and helps her in battles against Harlan. He is still not trusted by Atlas (Lopez), who is skeptical of AI. However, with time, as Smith proves his loyalty and shows himself to be unlike Harlan, they become quite the duo.

Gregory James Cohan plays the character of Smith. Cohan is an actor and producer from the USA, who is known for movies like The American Society Of Magical Negroes (2024), Where There's Smoke (2017), The VelociPastor (2017), and many more.

The synopsis for this film reads:

"A brilliant data analyst with a deep distrust of AI finds it may be her only hope when a mission to capture a renegade robot goes awry."

Other than Smith, Harlan, and the titular character, this film also features Sterling K. Brown as Colonel Elias Banks, Abraham Popoola as Casca Decius, Lana Parrilla as Val Shepherd, Briella Guiza as Young Atlas Shepherd, Logan Hunt as Ranger Hughes, and Mark Strong as General Jake Boothe.

Adia Smith-Eriksson, Jared Shimabukuro, Paul Ganus, Ashley J. Hicks, Zoe Boyle Howland Wilson, and Samantha Hanratty also join the cast among several others.

Atlas is now available on Netflix.