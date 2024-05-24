As Jennifer Lopez made an appearance at a press conference for her Netflix movie, Atlas, one of the reporters present at the event asked her about alleged divorce rumors. As the reporter asked about the “truth of the situation” with Ben Affleck, she first laughed it off, and then jokingly told the reporter:

“You know better than that.”

While the mention of the rumor was also objected to by her co-star Simu Liu, many netizens then reacted to the short clip shared by an Instagram account with the username @ElGordoyLaFlaca. Many stated that Jennifer Lopez looked “hurt” when she was asked about her separation rumors from Ben Affleck.

Netizens respond as a reporter asks Lopez about her alleged divorce with her husband, Ben Affleck. (Image via Instagram/@ElGordoyLaFlaca)

On the other hand, several others also commented and referenced her other divorces before she got married to Ben Affleck. Moreover, there were a few who also stated that she was on the stage to promote her movie, and not to answer personal questions.

As per Page Six, the rumors about the couple parting ways started when Ben Affleck was seen leaving home, and the publication reported that the star had been on a house hunt in Los Angeles. They also reported that Ben was seen without his wedding band on many occasions, however, nothing has yet been confirmed by the couple.

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck first dated in 2002 and got married in 2022

As social media users continue to react to the rumors about Jennifer Lopez’s divorce from her long-time partner, Ben Affleck, the couple has remained tight-lipped on the matter.

However, People Magazine reported that a few sources close to the couple have revealed that they no longer live together and that their marriage is “not in the best place at the moment.”

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez first met on the set of Gigli in 2001 and started dating in 2002. After being engaged for two years, the couple parted ways in 2004.

However, they rekindled their relationship two decades later and started dating each other again in 2021. The couple confirmed their relationship in July 2021, after making several appearances at events.

In April 2022, Affleck and Lopez announced their engagement and finally tied the knot in July 2022.

While many social media claims state that the couple is not living together anymore, they both were seen close to each other while they attended the Lakers Game in March 2024.

Furthermore, they were also seen side by side at the premiere of Jennifer Lopez’s This Is Me…Now: A Love Story.

Apart from being together in Gigly, the couple was also seen together in a music video for Jenny from the Block and then in the film, Jersey Girl in 2004.

However, Lopez has also been married three more times. She first got married to Ojani Nia in 1997 for a year, and then to Chris Judd for two years in 2001 before the couple broke up in 2003.

She was then married to Marc Anthony for a decade, as the couple got together in 2004, shortly after she broke up with Ben Affleck for the first time, and remained together till 2014.

Jennifer Lopez will now be seen in Atlas, which is all set to release on Netflix on 24 May, 2024. In the movie, Lopez will be seen in the role of Atlas Shephard, a data analyst.

Thereafter, she will also be seen in an American sports drama film, Unstoppable, which will be released by Amazon MGM Studios at the end of the year.