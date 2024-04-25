The Exorcism drops trailer, giving a first glimpse at a meta Russell Crowe 

With the upcoming release of The Exorcism, an old-fashioned horror story starring legendary actor Russell Crowe, horror lovers may be in for a real treat. The movie, written and directed by M. A. Fortin and Joshua John Miller, stars an eclectic cast and recently dropped its first trailer.

The Exorcism's trailer suggests a simple yet unique plot and focuses on an aging, out-of-his-prime actor played by Russell Crowe, given the role of a priest who has to perform an exorcism in the movie. Set to release on June 7, 2024, the Vertical Entertainment offering features a truly talented cast.

It includes Terminator star Sam Worthington, Ryan Simpkins, and Chloe Bailey. The utterly terrifying trailer of The Exorcism begins with Bailey’s character, a young actress, explaining to Anthony Miller (Crowe) the sheer unpredictability of horror movie sets.

The 2-minute, 23-second watch might be a short trailer when it comes to convention, but it presents an utterly chilling story that cannot be imagined to have a good ending!

Russell Crowe stars in The Exorcism: A horror movie within a horror movie!

The Exorcism trailer presents a fair amount of details about the kind of story that fans will get to see. It shows an old, out-of-work actor in the form of Russell Crowe getting a role in a horror movie that features his daughter, Ryan Simpkins.

However, as the shooting continues, a demonic spirit seems to have taken hold of Anthony Miller. He is seen delving into, well, ghost-driven madness. Chloe Bailer’s character explains how famous horror movies such as The Exorcist have in the past undergone utterly real ghostly encounters during shooting.

This is scoffed at by Russell Crowe. However, he soon begins to sleepwalk, a habit his daughter reveals is a recurring one. The Bible given to him for the movie turns up with sinister warnings about ‘god being dead.’ Instead of believing that Crowe is being possessed by a demonic spirit, his daughter seems to think that Crowe's madness is the result of him not being "on his meds."

While that is perfectly natural, the set then delves into madness. A set worker is thrown off, and Russell Crowe seems to wake up with blood all over his body and even ends up having a sinister conversation with his daughter.

Ryan Simpkins, who plays his daughter, Lee Miller, is quick to get help from a real priest, who mysteriously reveals to her that if true, the spirit that has possessed her father will ‘certainly lead to his death.’

As often happens in horror movies, Lee decides to help her dad, which turns out to be a terrible idea. Russell Crowe is seen levitating on the screen, breaking his bones every which way, and making some biologically impossible adjustments in his bone structure.

The entertaining yet hair-raising trailer of The Exorcism undoubtedly promises a lot to fans, the least of which is Russell Crowe in his elements. The 60-year-old looks a decade younger.

However, he also looks utterly frustrated and in a vulnerable state of mind. It can be suspected that the movie offered the utterly talented Oscar winner and 3-time nominee for Best Actor the freedom to showcase his acting talents.

The Exorcism will be released on June 7, 2024, and is surely headed towards an impressive box office run.