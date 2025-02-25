7 comedies to watch if you liked Sharp Stick

Sharp Stick is a 2022 American s*x comedy film written, directed, and produced by Lena Dunham. The film is available to stream on Apple TV and Prime Video, and its bold and quirky story leaves viewers intrigued. Sharp Stick follows Kristine Forseth's character, Sarah Jo, who has been employed as a babysitter for a child with Down syndrome.

Sarah Jo comes from a turbulent family as her mother has been married multiple times and has had several one-night stands. Her mother's lifestyle leaves a lasting impression on Sarah Jo, and one day when she is alone with her employer's husband, Josh (Jon Bernthal), the two begin a s*xual affair. While it lasts for a few months, Sarah Jo is fired after Josh's wife, Heather (Lena Dunham) finds out about the affair.

Sarah Jo then begins exploring her s*xuality, hoping that she can improve her skills, which would help her find a partner who would want to be with her. The plot of Sharp Stick shows Sarah Jo learning more about herself with moments of hilarity and candor.

This list will take a look at films like Sharp Stick that are as bold and quirky, and fall in the offbeat genres category.

Disclaimer: This list is based purely on the author's opinion.

Obvious Child, Young Adult, and five more offbeat comedies similar to Sharp Stick

1) The To Do List (2013) - Prime Video

Aubrey Plaza and Bill Hader in The To Do List. (Image via Prime Video)

Similar to Sharp Stick, The To Do List is a romantic comedy starring Aubrey Plaza and Bill Hader in main roles. The story revolves around Brandy, a high-school valedictorian who wishes to enter the dating pool and discover her s*xuality. After facing rejection from her high school crush, she decides to take up a job in the same town.

All the characters are part of her shenanigans until she discovers what she truly wants. This is a lighthearted, raunchy comedy, and fans of Sharp Stick will love it for its cast.

Where to watch: The To Do List is available for streaming on Prime Video.

2) Obvious Child (2014) - Prime Video

Jenny Slate in Obvious Child. (Image via Prime Video)

Obvious Child is a romantic comedy written and directed by Gillian Robespierre, for whom this was a debut. Based on a 2009 film written by Gillian, the film stars Jenny Slate and Jake Lacy who end up pregnant after a one-night stand. This A24 movie explores the story of a stand-up comedian who is dumped by her boyfriend before her set.

After she meets her new love interest and becomes pregnant, she decides to schedule an abortion and finds herself in various peculiar situations. Eventually, she confronts Max, the father, about her pregnancy. Fans of Sharp Stick will love this movie for its quirky story

Where to watch The film is available for streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

3) Young Adult (2011) - Prime Video

Charlize Theron in Young Adult. (Image via Prime Video)

This 2011 comedy-drama is directed by Jason Reitman and stars Charlize Theron and Patton Oswalt as the main characters Mavis and Matt. Mavis is a ghostwriter intent on reclaiming her former boyfriend, Buddy, who is now married. As she travels back to proceed with her plan, she meets another old friend, Matt who gives her realistic feedback on her plan.

Her efforts to reclaim Buddy are thwarted continuously until it reaches a tipping point when she announces her feelings in front of everybody. This is a fun movie to watch right after Sharp Stick as it highlights the turmoil of moving on.

Where to watch: Young Adult is available for streaming on Amazon Prime Video

4) Tiny Furniture (2010) - Prime Video, Apple TV

Lena as Aura in a still from Tiny Furniture. (Image via Prime Video)

Released in November 2010, Tiny Furniture is written and directed by Lena Dunham, who also plays the role of the lead, Aura jilted film school graduate. After Aura's boyfriend dumps her right after college, she moves back to Tribeca at her mom's house on what she considers to be a temporary basis. The story follows Aura as she discovers new relationships in her old town.

The movie highlights Aura's helplessness as she scrambles to do something with her life in comparison to her younger sister who is put-together and thriving. She also happens to have a worse relationship with her mother than her sister. This movie is a memorable watch for its realistic take on life after graduation, and fans of Sharp Stick will appreciate it.

Where to watch: Fans can watch this Lena Dunham movie on Amazon Prime Video or Apple TV.

5) The Diary of a Teenage Girl (2015) - Prime Video, Apple TV

A poster for The Diary of A Teenage Girl. (Image via Apple TV)

Inspired by the novel by Phoebe Gloeckner, The Diary of a Teenage Girl is a coming-of-age comedy-drama written and directed by Marielle Heller. Set in 1976, the film stars Bel Powley as Minnie, a 15-year-old who begins a s*xual relationship with her mother's boyfriend, Monroe. Although Minnie is enamored by him, the two have to keep their relationship a secret from her mother.

The story follows her going on misadventures along with her friend Kimmie and her mother's boyfriend. Viewers who have watched Sharp Stick will want to have this movie on their list for its unique storytelling style.

Where to watch: The film is available for streaming on Amazon Prime Video and Apple TV.

6) Trainwreck (2015) - Prime Video

Bill Hader and Amy Schumer in Trainwreck. (Image via Prime Video)

Trainwreck is an American s*x comedy starring Amy Schumer and Bill Hader in primary roles. The film is directed and produced by Judd Apatow while Amy Schumer wrote it. Trainwreck also stars Brie Larson, John Cena, and Tilda Swinton.

It follows Amy, a magazine journalist who has a history of temporary relationships owing to trauma from her parent's divorce. This is until she meets Aaron, a doctor. The plot twists as she begins to fall for someone for the first time, and is afraid of failure.

As things start falling apart, both of them decide to make some difficult decisions. Similar to Sharp Stick, Trainwreck also focuses on past trauma affecting present relationships, making it a worthwhile watch for viewers.

Where to watch: Fans can stream Trainwreck on Amazon Prime Video.

7) Eighth Grade (2018) - Apple TV, Prime Video

A poster for Bo Burnham's Eighth Grade. (Image via Apple TV)

Produced under A24, and directed and written by Bo Burnham, Eighth Grade is a coming-of-age comedy starring Elsie Fischer and Josh Hamilton. This movie was the comedian's directorial debut and followed Kayla, a teenager suffering from anxiety and trying to cope. Her social interactions are laced with insecurity and a thirst to please.

Eventually, as she navigates through her high school connections, and finds well-meaning and ill-intentioned friends, she starts making decisions for herself. In this process, the bond between her and her father grows too. Fans of Sharp Stick will love this movie for its direction, writing, and storyline.

Where to watch: Eighth Grade is available for streaming only on Apple TV and Amazon Prime Video.

Apart from these titles, some more dark and quirky comedies similar to Sharp Stick are Frances Ha, Secretary, and Juno, which viewers will enjoy in a similar vein.

