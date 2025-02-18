Aubrey Plaza makes emotional return at SNL 50 following her husband's passing

The 50th anniversary of Saturday Night Live was a star-studded event, bringing together generations of performers, which also included actress Aubrey Plaza, who made a poignant and highly anticipated public appearance following the tragic passing of her husband, filmmaker Jeff Baena.

Ad

The Parks and Recreation star, who has a deep history with SNL as a former intern and NBC page, returned to introduce musical guests Miley Cyrus and Brittany Howard during the February 16 special.

Aubrey Plaza’s return carried emotional weight, as it marked her first major public outing since Baena’s death in early January. While she has largely stayed out of the spotlight since the tragedy, her appearance at SNL 50 was a quiet yet powerful moment, with fans recognizing a subtle tribute she paid to her late husband through her attire.

Ad

Trending

Aubrey Plaza paid tribute to her husband at SNL 50 by wearing a tie-dye shirt, referencing the tie-dye pajamas they wore for their wedding.

Can prime numbers be dangerous? More about Apple TV+'s new conspiracy thriller HERE

Exploring in detail Aubrey Plaza’s return to SNL

Expand Tweet

Ad

Aubrey Plaza’s presence at the SNL anniversary special was a moment of reflection and resilience. She stepped onto the iconic stage dressed in black dress pants and a blazer, layered over a tie-dye shirt, an outfit that did not go unnoticed by fans.

The tie-dye was a deeply personal tribute to Baena, referencing a special moment from their relationship. During a 2021 interview on The Drew Barrymore Show, Aubrey Plaza had shared that the couple had worn matching tie-dye pajamas for their spontaneous wedding ceremony, as Baena had become obsessed with tie-dyeing during the COVID-19 lockdown.

Ad

By incorporating this detail into her SNL appearance, Plaza subtly honored her husband’s memory.

Aubrey Plaza's emotional return came just six weeks after Baena’s passing on January 3, 2025, at the age of 47. The filmmaker’s death was ruled a suicide, and Plaza had withdrawn from scheduled public events in the aftermath, including a planned appearance at the Golden Globe Awards.

Despite her absence from major events, she was still seen in a Super Bowl commercial for Ritz crackers, though the ad had been filmed months before Baena’s passing.

Ad

Aubrey Plaza and Jeff Baena shared a long history, having been together for over a decade before marrying in 2021. The couple frequently collaborated on film projects, with Aubrey Plaza starring in multiple films directed by Baena.

Following his death, Plaza and Baena’s family issued a statement calling his passing "an unimaginable tragedy" and requested privacy as they mourned.

Who was Jeff Baena, the late husband of Aubrey Plaza?

Expand Tweet

Ad

Jeff Baena was a respected screenwriter and director known for his distinctive style, blending dark comedy with improvisation-heavy storytelling. Born on June 29, 1977, in Miami, Florida, Baena studied film at NYU’s Tisch School of the Arts before moving to Los Angeles to pursue a career in the industry.

He started as a screenwriter, co-writing the 2004 comedy I Heart Huckabees, before transitioning to directing with Life After Beth in 2014, a zombie comedy starring Plaza.

Ad

Baena became a key figure in the independent film scene, working with a recurring group of actors, including Plaza, Alison Brie, and Dave Franco. His films, such as Joshy (2016), The Little Hours (2017), and Spin Me Round (2022), gained critical acclaim for their unique blend of humor and unconventional storytelling.

Beyond his work, Baena was known for fostering a creative community, often hosting game nights with fellow filmmakers and actors.

(L-R) Writer/director Jeff Baena and actors Aubrey Plaza, Molly Shannon and Matthew Gray Gubler pose for a portrait during Sundance NEXT FEST at The Theatre at Ace Hotel on August 8, 2014 in Los Angeles, California. (Image via Getty)

Baena and Plaza met in 2011 and began dating shortly after. Their relationship was both personal and professional, with Plaza starring in several of Baena’s projects. In 2021, they decided to marry in an unplanned, low-key ceremony, wearing Baena’s handmade tie-dye pajamas.

Ad

Their partnership extended beyond their personal life, with Baena frequently casting Plaza in lead roles that showcased her versatility as an actress.

On January 3, 2025, Baena was found deceased in his Los Angeles home. His death sent shockwaves through the film industry, with tributes pouring in from colleagues and friends.

The Golden Globe Awards, held just days after his passing, saw Best Director winner Brady Corbet dedicate his speech to Baena, acknowledging his contributions to filmmaking. Plaza, initially set to present at the ceremony, withdrew in the wake of the tragedy.

Ad

Interested viewers can watch SNL 50 on NBC.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback