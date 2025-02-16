"Literally put this in the history books"— Fans react to epic SNL50: The Homecoming Concert 

Saturday Night Live’s 50th anniversary concert, SNL50: The Homecoming Concert, took place on February 14, 2025, at Radio City Music Hall. The event featured a combination of musical performances and comedy appearances, celebrating the show’s impact over the past five decades.

Hosted by Jimmy Fallon, the concert included a lineup of artists such as Arcade Fire, the Backstreet Boys, Bad Bunny, Bonnie Raitt, Chris Martin, David Byrne, Miley Cyrus, and Post Malone. Songs from the 1990s had a notable presence, with Snoop Dogg performing Gin and Juice and the Backstreet Boys revisiting I Want It That Way.

The event was produced by SNL creator Lorne Michaels, with Mark Ronson and Broadway Video handling production. It was streamed live on Peacock, allowing a global audience to tune in.

While the event delivered a mix of nostalgia and new performances, audience reactions varied. A discussion thread on X captured a range of opinions, from strong praise to clear criticism.

Several performances resonated with viewers, with some describing them as particularly memorable.

"chills omg," one fan expressed excitement,

"Why did I get misty eyed?" another fan commented.

"This was so moving, impressive" one fan stated.

Despite positive reactions, some performances faced criticism.

"Rob’s out of tune," one viewer noted.

"Love them both, but David Byrne did not make this better," another viewer stated.

"Lmao he sucks as bad as he always has lmaoo," one user opined.

These reactions indicate that while the event as a whole was significant, individual performances drew a range of opinions.

In addition to musical performances, several former SNL cast members revisited familiar characters. Will Ferrell and Ana Gasteyer’s portrayal of The Culps— two music teachers attempting to stay relevant— was well-received. They included a segment referencing a well-known rap feud, incorporating lyrics that emphasized unity.

Andy Samberg and Chris Parnell performed Lazy Sunday, though the act was notably brief. Lady Gaga took part in a musical skit, stepping in for Justin Timberlake, in a performance that referenced one of his past comedy sketches. Bill Murray also participated, but his lounge singer routine, alongside Ana Gastayer, Maya Rudolph, and Cecily Strong, did not resonate as strongly as other moments.

Several performers took the time to acknowledge SNL50 creator Lorne Michaels. Miley Cyrus dedicated her song Flowers to him, expressing appreciation for his contributions. Bonnie Raitt, after completing I Can’t Make You Love Me, also thanked Michaels for her multiple appearances on the show.

Throughout SNL50, unique collaborations between artists from different backgrounds were a key feature. Miley Cyrus performed Crazy Little Thing Called Love alongside Brittany Howard.

Arcade Fire, David Byrne, St. Vincent, and the Preservation Hall Jazz Band worked together on a rendition of Heroes by David Bowie. Byrne also paired with Robyn for Dancing On My Own and This Must Be the Place (Naive Melody).

Raitt’s second performance of the SNL50 night featured Chris Martin as her accompanist on piano for I Can’t Make You Love Me. Another collaborative moment saw the B-52s performing Love Shack, with current and former SNL cast members Fred Armisen, Bowen Yang, and Sarah Sherman adding backing vocals. Lady Gaga took on both vocal parts of Shallow, delivering a solo performance of the duet.

One of the SNL50’s most anticipated moments was a second reunion of the surviving members of Nirvana, following their recent performance at the Fire Aid concert. This time, Post Malone joined as the lead vocalist, taking Kurt Cobain’s place for a performance of Smells Like Teen Spirit. The rendition retained the song’s original energy, reminding the audience of its lasting impact since its release.

