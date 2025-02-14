All the confirmed celebrities and cast members appearing in SNL 50: The Anniversary Special

SNL 50: The Anniversary Special is set to be a star-studded three-hour live event, airing on February 16 at 8 pm ET/5 pm PT from Studio 8H. NBC has confirmed a lineup that includes some of the biggest names in Saturday Night Live history, along with past hosts and musical guests.

The event will bring together long-time cast members, iconic alumni, and several Emmy-nominated performers from recent seasons. The show will feature the appearances of legendary comedians and former cast members, such as Eddie Murphy, Kristen Wiig, Tracy Morgan, and other well-known figures.

Past and present SNL writers have also collaborated on this special, with a recent read-through in New York featuring familiar faces like Seth Meyers and Tina Fey.

Robert De Niro, Scarlett Johansson, and a host of former and current SNL cast members are set to appear on SNL 50: The Anniversary Special

SNL 50: The Anniversary Special will feature an extensive lineup of former and current SNL cast members, as well as past hosts and musical guests. NBC has confirmed a list of notable celebrities set to appear in SNL 50: The Anniversary Special, including actors, comedians, and musicians who have hosted or performed on the show over the years. The lineup features:

Adam Driver

Ayo Edebiri

Bad Bunny

Dave Chappelle

John Mulaney

Kim Kardashian

Martin Short

Miley Cyrus

Paul McCartney

Paul Simon

Pedro Pascal

Peyton Manning

Quinta Brunson

Robert De Niro

Sabrina Carpenter

Scarlett Johansson

Steve Martin

Tom Hanks

Woody Harrelson

In addition to these celebrities, the event will bring together some of the show's most well-known former cast members. While more names could be added, NBC has confirmed the following alumni will be part of the celebration:

Adam Sandler

Amy Poehler

Andy Samberg

Chevy Chase

Chris Rock

Eddie Murphy

Fred Armisen

Garrett Morris

Jane Curtin

Jason Sudeikis

Jimmy Fallon

Kate McKinnon

Kenan Thompson

Kristen Wiig

Laraine Newman

Maya Rudolph

Molly Shannon

Pete Davidson

Seth Meyers

Tina Fey

Tracy Morgan

Will Ferrell

Will Forte

Tina Fey recently confirmed on The Tonight Show that she is part of the writing team for the SNL 50: The Anniversary Special, along with Seth Meyers, John Mulaney, and Paula Pell. Pell, who spent 18 years writing for SNL, contributed to some of the show's most recognized sketches, including "Debbie Downer" and Will Ferrell's "Spartan Cheerleaders."

SNL 50: The Anniversary Special

NBC will air SNL 50: The Anniversary Special live on February 16 at 8 pm ET/5 pm PT, with streaming available on Peacock. Before the main event, a one-hour red carpet special will begin at 7 pm ET/4 pm PT, hosted by Willie Geist and Leslie Jones, with Matt Rogers serving as a correspondent.

Rogers is a comedian, actor, and host best known for co-hosting the Las Culturistas podcast alongside SNL cast member Bowen Yang. Willie Geist, a familiar face on TODAY, also serves as the anchor for Sunday TODAY with Willie Geist and frequently appears on MSNBC's Morning Joe.

Leslie Jones, known for her work as a stand-up comedian, author, and actress, was a cast member on SNL from 2014 to 2019. Her performances on the show earned her three Emmy Award nominations.

Amelia Dimoldenberg, creator and host of Chicken Shop Date, will host the digital red carpet live coverage for SNL 50: The Anniversary Special across the show's official YouTube, Facebook, Instagram, X, and TikTok platforms.

Stay tuned for more updates.

