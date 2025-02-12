SNL50: The Homecoming Concert- Release date & time, where to watch, and more

SNL50: The Homecoming Concert will stream live on Peacock on February 14, 2025, at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT. This exclusive event will take place at Radio City Music Hall, featuring a lineup of musical performances and comedy appearances. The concert is a one-night-only celebration marking the 50th anniversary of Saturday Night Live, bringing together past cast members, iconic guests, and surprise performances.

Produced by Lorne Michaels and Mark Ronson, SNL50: The Homecoming Concert will highlight the impact of Saturday Night Live over the past five decades, blending comedy and music in a live setting. With its TV-MA rating, the special will showcase a mix of seasoned performers and contemporary artists.

Release schedule and viewing options for SNL50: The Homecoming Concert explored

Trending

Meet a little girl with a big heart RIGHT HERE

SNL50: The Homecoming Concert is scheduled to stream live exclusively on Peacock on Friday, February 14, 2025, at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT.

Time Zone Date Release Time Eastern Time (ET - USA) February 14, 2025 8:00 PM Pacific Time (PT - USA) February 14, 2025 5:00 PM Greenwich Mean Time (GMT - UK) February 15, 2025 1:00 AM Central European Time (CET - Europe) February 15, 2025 2:00 AM Indian Standard Time (IST - India) February 15, 2025 6:30 AM Australian Eastern Time (AET - Sydney) February 15, 2025 12:00 PM

SNL50: The Homecoming Concert will stream live on Peacock, but select IMAX® theaters at Regal Cinemas across the United States will also host fan screenings. The event will be shown at Regal Edwards Ontario Palace in California, Regal UA King of Prussia in Pennsylvania, Regal Lone Star in Texas, Regal Deer Park in New York, and Regal South Beach in Florida.

Attendance at these screenings will be limited, and free tickets will be available only to members of the Fandango FanClub, Regal Crown Club, and IMAX subscribers.

Peacock offers two subscription plans for those streaming the event. Peacock Premium costs $7.99 per month ($79.99 per year) and includes full access to the content library with limited ads. Peacock Premium Plus is priced at $13.99 per month ($139.99 per year) and offers an ad-free experience, offline viewing, and live access to local NBC channels.

International availability and pricing depend on regional streaming agreements. Viewers outside the U.S. should check Peacock’s official website or contact customer support for access details. Since SNL50: The Homecoming Concert will stream exclusively on Peacock, an active subscription is required to watch the event live.

SNL50: The Homecoming Concert— what to expect

SNL50: The Homecoming Concert is a three-hour live event streaming exclusively on Peacock on February 14, 2025, at 8 p.m. ET. The concert will feature musical performances and comedy appearances in celebration of Saturday Night Live’s 50th anniversary.

Jimmy Fallon, a former SNL cast member, will host the event. The lineup includes Arcade Fire, Backstreet Boys, Bad Bunny, Bonnie Raitt, Brandi Carlile, Brittany Howard, Chris Martin, David Byrne, DEVO, Dave Grohl, Eddie Vedder, Jack White, Jelly Roll, Lady Gaga, Miley Cyrus, Mumford & Sons, Post Malone, Preservation Hall Jazz Band, The B-52s, and The Roots. More performers will be announced as the event approaches.

The concert is produced by Broadway Video. SNL creator Lorne Michaels serves as executive producer alongside Mark Ronson. Erin David is the lead producer, with Ken Aymong and Rob Paine as supervising producers. Caroline Maroney is also a producer, and Beth McCarthy-Miller is directing.

More about Saturday Night Live

Expand Tweet

The three-hour SNL50: The Anniversary Special will air live on NBC and Peacock on Sunday, February 16, at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT. A one-hour red carpet special will precede the broadcast, starting at 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT. The event will be available live across all U.S. time zones.

Peacock currently offers two additional specials related to Saturday Night Live’s 50th anniversary. SNL50: Beyond Saturday Night is a four-part docuseries covering the show’s history, while Ladies & Gentlemen... 50 Years of SNL Music, co-directed by Questlove and Oz Rodriguez, examines the show's musical performances.

NBC will also re-air the first episode of Saturday Night Live on Saturday, February 15, at 10 p.m. ET/PT. Originally broadcast on October 11, 1975, the episode featured George Carlin as host, musical performances by Billy Preston and Janis Ian, and introduced the Not Ready for Prime Time Players, including Chevy Chase and John Belushi.

Stay tuned for more updates.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback