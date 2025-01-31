When is the SNL 50th anniversary show? List of performers, date, time, where to watch, and all you need to know 

NBC Universal is celebrating the 50th anniversary of Saturday Night Live with a special event, SNL50: The Homecoming Concert. Jimmy Fallon will host the show, which will be streamed live on Peacock from Radio City Music Hall on February 14, 2025. The event will feature celebrities who have appeared on the show over the past 50 years.

As per Billboard, stars who will take over the stage are Jelly Roll, Bad Bunny, Lady Gaga, Chris Martin, Arcade Fire, Miley Cyrus, DEVO, Brittany Howard, The B-52s, Backstreet Boys, David Byrne, Brandi Carlile, Mumford & Sons, Post Malone, the Preservation Hall Jazz Band, Bonnie Raitt, Robyn, The Roots, Eddie Vedder, and Jack White.

Furthermore, the viewers can tune in live on Peacock to watch the three-hour-long concert, which will be livestreamed at 8:00 PM ET or 5:00 PM PT. Furthermore, as per Consequence, fans can also view the show at select IMAX and Regal theatres in the country.

SNL celebrates 50 years with exciting events: More details explored

As Saturday Night Live brace for their 50th anniversary star-studded musical concert, the makers are also unveiling a Live From New York: The SNL50 Experience, a limited-time pop-up open until February 2.

For the same, visitors can step into the world of SNL, walking onto a replica of the iconic stage, sitting at the Weekend Update desk, exploring famous props, and more. That’s not all, as Saturday Night Live also has a 50th-anniversary special episode scheduled for February 16, 2025. The same will also be broadcast on NBC and Peacock at 8 PM ET.

As part of its 50th anniversary celebrations, NBC released a four-part docuseries, SNL50: Beyond Saturday Night, earlier this month. After which, on January 28, 2025, a documentary by Ahmir “Questlove” Thompson and Oz Rodriguez, Ladies & Gentlemen … 50 Years of SNL Music, premiered, showcasing the show's most memorable musical performances.

Saturday Night Live (SNL), which premiered on October 11, 1975, is famous for its comedy sketches featuring celebrities. Over the years, hosts have included Fred Armisen, Dak Aykroyd, Chevy Chase, Michael Che, Billy Crystal, Tina Fey, and others. The show has won numerous awards, including Primetime Creative Arts Awards, NAACP Image Awards, Peabody Awards, and many more.

Announcement of the musical concert has left the masses exhilarated for the event, however, the makers of the show are yet to reveal more details soon.

