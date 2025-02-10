How to watch the first ever SNL episode? Details explored as NBC prepares to rebroadcast iconic episode for 50th anniversary

SNL is set to celebrate its 50th anniversary with a special programming lineup, including a rebroadcast of its first-ever episode. Originally airing on October 11, 1975, the debut episode of NBC's Saturday Night, later renamed Saturday Night Live, was hosted by comedian George Carlin.

It featured musical performances by Billy Preston and Janis Ian, as well as appearances from Andy Kaufman, Valri Bromfield, and the original cast, including Dan Aykroyd, John Belushi, Chevy Chase, Jane Curtin, Garrett Morris, Laraine Newman, and Gilda Radner.

NBC will air this historic episode on February 15, 2025, at 11:30 pm ET/PT, the night before the network's three-hour primetime event SNL50: The Anniversary Special. The special, scheduled for February 16 from 8 pm to 11 pm ET, will feature past hosts, cast members, and musical guests, highlighting five decades of the show’s impact.

Leading up to the anniversary, NBC has also scheduled reruns of popular episodes. On February 8, the network rebroadcasted the November 16, 2024, episode featuring Charli XCX as both host and musical guest following her recent Grammy win. The most recent rerun, which aired on February 1, featured Bill Burr hosting the November 9, 2024, episode with musical guest Mk. Gee.

For viewers interested in revisiting the first Saturday Night Live episode, it is also available on platforms including Peacock's SNL streaming library and Amazon Prime Video.

Release schedule and viewing options of first-ever SNL episode explored

NBC is set to rebroadcast the inaugural episode of Saturday Night Live on Saturday, February 15, 2025, at 11:30 pm Eastern Time (ET).

Zone Date & Time Eastern Time (ET) February 15, 2025, 11:30 PM ET Pacific Time (PT) February 15, 2025, 8:30 PM PT Greenwich Mean Time (GMT) February 16, 2025, 4:30 AM GMT Central European Time (CET) February 16, 2025, 5:30 AM CET Indian Standard Time (IST) February 16, 2025, 10:00 AM IST Australian Eastern Time (AET) February 16, 2025, 3:30 PM AET

The inaugural episode of Saturday Night Live, which originally aired on October 11, 1975, is available through several platforms. Here are the viewing options along with their international pricing:

Peacock

Availability: All 50 seasons of SNL, including the first episode, are available for streaming on Peacock.

Pricing: Peacock Premium is priced at $5.99 per month in the United States.

International Access: Peacock's availability varies by country. In regions where Peacock is not directly accessible, viewers can use a Virtual Private Network (VPN) to connect to a U.S. server and subscribe to Peacock.

Amazon Prime Video

Availability: The first episode of SNL Season 1 can be purchased individually on Amazon Prime Video.

Pricing: Each episode is available for purchase at $1.99 in Standard Definition (SD) in the United States.

International Pricing: Prices may vary based on the country. For instance, in the United Kingdom, episodes are typically priced at £1.89. It's advisable to check the local Amazon platform for exact pricing.

NBC

Availability: NBC occasionally rebroadcasts classic episodes, including the inaugural one, especially during anniversary celebrations. These airings are typically available to viewers within the United States.

Pricing: Accessing NBC's live broadcast requires a valid cable subscription or a subscription to a live TV streaming service that includes NBC.

International Streaming Services

Canada: Global TV streams SNL episodes live. Accessing older episodes may require a subscription or be subject to availability.

United Kingdom: Sky Comedy airs episodes. Availability of specific episodes, such as the inaugural one, may vary.

Australia: Binge offers SNL episodes to be streamed. Subscription plans start at AUD $10 per month.

Availability and pricing are subject to change based on licensing agreements and regional restrictions. It's recommended that the current status of the respective platforms in a specific country be verified.

Cast list of first-ever SNL episode and what to expect

The first episode was hosted by George Carlin, who performed stand-up throughout the show but did not participate in any sketches. The musical guests were Billy Preston and Janis Ian. The episode also featured comedians Valri Bromfield and Andy Kaufman, with Kaufman performing his now-famous Mighty Mouse routine.

The episode introduced Weekend Update, featuring Chevy Chase, and the show's first-ever sketch, The Wolverines, starring John Belushi and Michael O'Donaghue. Other segments included Carlin's monologues, a performance from Jim Henson's Muppets, and pre-taped content by Albert Brooks.

SNL's first episode faced production challenges, including sound issues affecting audience reactions. Carlin, reportedly under the influence during filming, wore a T-shirt under a jacket in a compromise with NBC's dress code. Despite a lukewarm response to the bee sketch, the show kept the concept, making it the show's first recurring bit.

This episode, later rebroadcast following Carlin's death in 2008, remains an important moment in SNL history.

Cast list

Dan Aykroyd

John Belushi

Chevy Chase

George Coe (only credited appearance)

Jane Curtin

Garrett Morris

Laraine Newman

Michael O'Donoghue

Gilda Radner

Additional appearances included writers Tom Davis, Al Franken, Tom Schiller, and Alan Zweibel, as well as NBC production staff members Audrey Peart Dickman, Neil Levy, and Akira Yoshimura. Cameos were made by Richard Belzer, Jacqueline Carlin, Wendell Craig, Clifford Einstein, and Paul Simon (in a pre-recorded segment).

More about Saturday Night Live (SNL)

The chaotic moments leading up to the premiere of its first-ever episode were depicted in Jason Reitman's film Saturday Night, which was released in theatres last fall.

The re-airing of the debut episode is part of a full weekend of celebrations ahead of the SNL50 primetime special. On February 14, 2025, Peacock will livestream a concert featuring past musical guests such as Lady Gaga, Miley Cyrus, David Byrne, Arcade Fire, and the Backstreet Boys. Additionally, Peacock hosts Beyond Saturday Night, a four-part docuseries exploring the show's impact.

The SNL50 special on February 16, 2025, will include appearances from Tom Hanks, Steve Martin, Scarlett Johansson, Paul Simon, Adam Driver, Dave Chappelle, Kim Kardashian, Robert De Niro, Miley Cyrus, and more, with additional guests expected to be announced.

