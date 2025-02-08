Who is hosting SNL tonight (February 8)? Everything to know

SNL Tonight will not feature a new episode on February 8, 2025. Instead, NBC will rebroadcast the season 50 episode originally aired on November 16, 2024, featuring Charli XCX as host and musical guest. This episode, which showcased the pop star’s comedic abilities and included a notable Weekend Update segment with Sarah Sherman as a grieving squirrel, comes shortly after Charli XCX’s recent Grammy win.

This rebroadcast is part of NBC’s programming buildup to SNL50: The Anniversary Special, a three-hour event scheduled for February 16, 2025, from 8 pm to 11 pm ET. The special will include appearances from former hosts, musical guests, and cast members, commemorating the show’s five-decade legacy.

The most recent episode of SNL Tonight on February 1, 2025, was also a rerun, featuring the November 9, 2024, episode hosted by Bill Burr with musical guest Mk. Gee. The upcoming rebroadcast with Charli XCX marks the 975th episode and the seventh installment of Saturday Night Live’s 50th season.

Charli XCX’s return to the show as host and musical guest was a notable moment, marking her fourth overall appearance on the series. She previously performed as a musical guest in December 2014 and March 2022. The November 16, 2024, episode concluded with Charli XCX thanking Alec Baldwin, Dana Carvey, Kyle Mooney, and Andy Samberg and wishing Lorne Michaels a happy birthday.

With SNL Tonight continuing its retrospective programming, fans can anticipate the landmark 50th-anniversary special before the show resumes its regular season.

Charli XCX hosts SNL tonight, February 8, 2025

SNL Tonight features Charli XCX as host and musical guest in a rebroadcast of her November 16, 2024, episode. The night opens with a cold open featuring Dana Carvey as Joe Biden and James Austin Johnson as Donald Trump, joined by Sarah Sherman’s Matt Gaetz and Alec Baldwin’s Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

Charli XCX delivers her opening monologue, teaching the audience about "BRAT" with a cameo from Kyle Mooney. Sketches include Babymoon, where a group of friends sings about their vacation, and Wicked Auditions, featuring impressions of Al Pacino, JoJo Siwa, and Bernie Sanders. The Thanksgiving-themed Baking Championship 2024 follows, with contestants competing to create holiday cakes.

The night also features a digital short with Andy Samberg performing Here I Go alongside Charli XCX. Other sketches include Banger Boyz, where podcasters discuss their Trump interview, and Acting Teacher, with unconventional acting tips.

Charli XCX performs 360 and Sympathy Is a Knife, introduced by Julia Fox and Bowen Yang. Weekend Update with Colin Jost and Michael Che covers political news, featuring Bowen Yang as Joe Exotic and Sarah Sherman as a grieving squirrel.

Additional sketches include It Girl Thanksgiving Special and Shrek: The Musical, marking Ego Nwodim’s 400th sketch. The night ends with Charli XCX thanking guests and celebrating Lorne Michaels’ 80th birthday.

A brief look at Charli XCX’s career

Charli XCX, born Charlotte Emma Aitchison in 1992, emerged in the music scene with her debut album True Romance in 2013. She gained prominence through collaborations, notably featuring on Icona Pop’s I Love It and Iggy Azalea’s Fancy, both achieving international success. Her subsequent albums, including Sucker (2014), Charli (2019), and Crash (2022), showcased her versatility in pop music.

In 2024, Charli released her sixth studio album, Brat, which received critical acclaim and commercial success. The album’s lead single, 360, became a chart-topping hit, further solidifying her position in the pop industry. At the 2025 Grammy Awards, Brat earned her the Best Dance/Electronic Music Album award, marking her first Grammy win.

Beyond her musical achievements, Charli XCX has been recognized for her contributions to pop culture. In 2024, she received the ASCAP Global Impact Award, acknowledging her influence and success in the music industry.

Saturday Night Live cast, stream options, and air timings

Below is the full list of cast members on SNL tonight (February 8, 2025):

Repertory Players

Michael Che

Mikey Day+ (credited in the opening montage but did not appear/only in goodbyes)

Andrew Dismukes

Chloe Fineman

Heidi Gardner

Marcello Hernandez

James Austin Johnson

Colin Jost

Michael Longfellow

Ego Nwodim

Sarah Sherman

Kenan Thompson (only appeared in It Girl Thanksgiving Special*)

Devon Walker

Bowen Yang

Featured Players

Ashley Padilla

Emil Wakim

Jane Wickline

Cameos

Live Cameos:

Dana Carvey

Andy Samberg

Kyle Mooney

Punkie Johnson (only appeared during the goodnights)

Alec Baldwin

Julia Fox

Pre-Taped Cameo:

Akiva Schaffer (former SNL writer)

Where to watch the latest episodes?

SNL Tonight airs live on NBC at 11:30 pm ET and is available to viewers in the United States via cable or antenna. Those who prefer streaming can watch on Peacock, NBC’s official platform, with its Premium plan priced at $7.99 per month.

Live TV streaming services, including Hulu + Live TV and YouTube TV, also provide access to NBC’s broadcast of SNL Tonight. Hulu + Live TV is available for $82.99 per month, but pricing and availability are subject to change.

For viewers outside the US, particularly in India, watching SNL Tonight can be more challenging due to regional restrictions. While Peacock is limited to the US and certain territories, NBCUniversal partnered with Viacom18 in 2023 to bring Peacock content to JioCinema. Alternatively, a VPN may grant access to Peacock or other US-based streaming services, though this could violate terms of service.

SNL’s air timings

SNL Tonight is available to watch live on NBC at these times.

Region Time Zone Airs At (Local Time) New York, USA Eastern Time (ET) 11:30 pm (Feb 8, 2025) London, UK Greenwich Mean Time (GMT) 4:30 am(Feb 9, 2025) Paris, France Central European Time (CET) 5:30 am (Feb 9, 2025) New Delhi, India Indian Standard Time (IST) 10:00 am (Feb 9, 2025) Tokyo, Japan Japan Standard Time (JST) 1:30 pm (Feb 9, 2025) Sydney, Australia Australian Eastern Time (AET) 3:30 pm (Feb 9, 2025)

