SNL Tonight, February 1, 2025, will feature a repeat of the November 9, 2024, episode, originally the sixth episode of SNL season 50 and the thirteenth episode following the U.S. presidential election. Hosted by comedian, actor, and filmmaker Bill Burr, the episode included musical guest Mk. Gee, a singer-songwriter and multi-instrumentalist making his debut on the show.

Burr, known for Monday Morning Podcast, F Is for Family, and roles in The Mandalorian, The King of Staten Island, and Old Dads, returned to host for the second time, having previously led an episode in 2020.

The most recent episode aired on January 25, 2025, featuring Timothée Chalamet as both host and musical guest, performing songs from his Bob Dylan biopic, A Complete Unknown. SNL is currently on hiatus ahead of SNL50: The Anniversary Special on February 16, 2025.

SNL tonight revisits Burr’s appearance alongside the season’s cast. Fans looking forward to new episodes can tune in for this encore presentation as the show prepares for its landmark anniversary event.

Bill Burr hosts SNL tonight, February 1, 2025

SNL Tonight features a repeat of the November 9, 2024, episode, which aired shortly after the 2024 U.S. presidential election results. The show opened with a political cold open in which the season’s cast members Kenan Thompson, Ego Nwodim, Heidi Gardner, and Bowen Yang initially expressed shock at Donald Trump’s re-election before humorously shifting their stance, claiming they had always supported him.

James Austin Johnson reprised his role as Trump, this time appearing as a “hot jacked” version of the president-elect, complete with a slimmed-down look, a black tank top, and exaggerated muscles. Returning to host SNL tonight for the second time, Bill Burr delivered a stand-up monologue covering the election results, his experience with the flu, and observations about Shaquille O’Neal.

The episode featured several sketches, including a psychological test at a fire station, a parody Buffalo Wild Wings commercial, and a father introducing his son to a fictional rock band called Snake Skin. Other highlights included a group of bald men singing about their appearance and a support group where one member’s “trauma” seemed minor compared to the others.

Musical guest Mk.Gee performed ROCKMAN and Alesis, while Weekend Update covered major headlines, featuring guest appearances from Ego Nwodim and Kenan Thompson. The episode also included a tribute to Quincy Jones before the closing credits. Bill Burr wrapped up SNL tonight by thanking the cast, Mk.Gee, and his wife, Nia, in his closing remarks.

A brief look at Bill Burr’s career

Bill Burr, born in 1968 in Canton, Massachusetts, is an American stand-up comedian, actor, and podcaster. He began his comedy career in 1992 and has since released several acclaimed specials, including You People Are All the Same (2012), I’m Sorry You Feel That Way (2014), and Paper Tiger (2019), the latter earning a Grammy nomination.

Burr’s acting roles encompass Patrick Kuby in Breaking Bad and Migs Mayfeld in The Mandalorian. He also created and voiced the lead character in the animated series F Is for Family (2015–2021). In 2023, he made his directorial debut with Old Dads. His podcast, Monday Morning Podcast, has been running since 2007.

Throughout his career, Burr has faced controversies due to his provocative humor. Notably, his monologues on SNL have sparked discussions about his comedic approach. Despite occasional backlash, he maintains a significant following and continues to be a prominent figure in comedy.

Saturday Night Live cast, stream options, and air timings

List of cast members on SNL tonight (February 1, 2025):

Michael Che

Mikey Day

Andrew Dismukes

Chloe Fineman - Chloe Fineman was credited but did not appear in the episode (only appeared in goodbyes).

Heidi Gardner

Marcello Hernandez

James Austin Johnson

Colin Jost

Michael Longfellow

Ego Nwodim

Sarah Sherman

Kenan Thompson

Devon Walker

Bowen Yang

Featured Players

Ashley Padilla

Emil Wakim

Jane Wickline

Cameo Appearance

Dana Carvey (SNL alum)

Where to watch the latest episodes?

As of January 25, 2025, there are multiple ways to watch Saturday Night Live. The show airs live on NBC at 11:30 pm ET, making it accessible to viewers with cable or an antenna. Those who prefer streaming can watch episodes on Peacock, NBC’s official streaming service, where the Premium plan is $13.99 per month.

Additionally, live TV streaming platforms such as Hulu + Live TV and YouTube TV provide access to NBC’s broadcast, allowing viewers to watch SNL in real time. Hulu + Live TV is available for $82.99 per month. Prices and availability may change, so checking with the respective service providers for the latest information is recommended.

SNL’s air timings

SNL Tonight is available to watch live on NBC at these times.

Time Zone Air Time Eastern Time (ET) 11:30 pm (February 1) Central Time (CT) 10:30 pm (February 1)

Pacific Time (PT) 8:30 pm (February 1)

Greenwich Mean Time (GMT) 4:30 am (February 2)

India Standard Time (IST) 10:00 am (February 2)



