When Joe Rogan's podcast guest disputed Chris Hemsworth's natty status and slammed 'Thor' actor over marketing of fitness app

Last year, on episode #1905 of The Joe Rogan Experience, Derek Munro from the More Plates More Dates YouTube channel blasted world-renowned actor Chris Hemsworth. The reason for him doing so was due to the 'Thor' star's claims that he achieved his well-muscled physique without performance-enhancing drugs.

Celebrities, especially high-profile actors, are known for developing exceptional physiques that many believe to be impossible without external help. Moreover, Munro believes it is unethical for Hemsworth, and actors in general, to supposedly lie about theirstatus as natural lifters while promoting fitness-centered products.

"I don't actually think it's problematic, by the way, for somebody to juice up for a role to represent a superhero character. It's more when they, like, they lie, but they also have marketing and or products centered around their physiques and what they achieved for that role."

Munro further details his issues with Hemsworth's approach to the longtime UFC commentator, who is himself an admitted PED user.

"For example, with Hemsworth, he has this app that sold for $200 million that is centered around workouts and stuff, but some of the marketing around that will be, 'Train like Thor' or 'This is what Thor did. How to get his physique' sort of thing. That's where it gets kind of murky, in my opinion."

Check out Derek Munro detailing to Joe Rogan his issues with Chris Hemsworth (33:51):

Other high-profile actors have been accused of using performance-enhancing drugs, like Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson, who has a well-known past in professional wrestling, which has been said to have rampant issues with PEDs.

Joe Rogan once accused Chris Hemsworth of being a steroid user

Joe Rogan doesn't just invite others to his podcast, he has also appeared on podcasts hosted by his friends. Andrew Schulz, a fellow comedian, invited him to the FLAGRANT podcast, during which they spoke about Chris Hemsworth's workouts.

"Jason Momoa and Thor, you ever watch his workouts? People are like, 'He's taking steroids.' Yeah, for sure. USADA is not knocking on Chris Hemsworth's door."

Check out Joe Rogan sharing his thoughts on Chris Hemsworth (1:27:57):

While Rogan accused Hemsworth of steroid use, he still praised him for having the work ethic needed to derive any use from the PEDs the actor is alleged to have taken.

