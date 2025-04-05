7 best movies to watch while waiting for The Naked Gun reboot

As Paramount Pictures gets ready to bring the crime comedy franchise back to a whole fresh audience, excitement for The Naked Gun reboot—officially titled The Naked Gun 444¼: Law of Toughness is growing. Written by Dan Gregor and directed by Akiva Schaffer, the film is planned to combine modern wit with comedic insanity.

Set for premiere in the United States on August 1, 2025, the film is looking to be a respectable comeback of the venerable franchise. Liam Neeson as Frank Drebin Jr., the son of the great, naive investigator Leslie Nielsen, drives the revival. Pamela Anderson as a typical femme fatale, Paul Walter Hauser as Captain Ed Hocker, and supporting turns by Kevin Durand, Danny Huston, Liza Koshy, Cody Rhodes, CCH Pounder, and Busta Rhymes make up the star-studded ensemble.

Furthermore, there are several comedy movies with the same silly appeal, genre satire, and playfully nonsensical narrative as viewers eagerly await the rebirth.

Game Night, The Lost City, and more movies to watch while waiting for The Naked Gun reboot

1) Game Night (2018) - Amazon Prime

Game Night (Image via Amazon Prime)

Game Night turns a friendly evening into complete chaos. Jason Bateman and Rachel McAdams play a couple whose game night spirals into a real-life kidnapping plot. The film balances themes of suspense and comedy.

Like The Naked Gun reboot, it mocks traditional thriller tropes with clever writing, exaggerated situations, and plenty of physical comedy.

2) The Lost City (2022) - Paramount Plus

The Lost City (Image via Paramount Plus)

Sandra Bullock and Channing Tatum star in The Lost City, a romantic action comedy about a kidnapped novelist and her cover model turned reluctant hero. The movie pokes fun at treasure-hunting adventures and over-the-top rescues.

With quick humor and a self-aware tone, it captures the kind of goofy charm The Naked Gun reboot aims to revive.

3) Strays (2023) - HBO Max

Strays (Image via HBO Max)

Voiced by Will Ferrell and Jamie Foxx, Strays is a raunchy comedy told from the perspective of foul-mouthed dogs. Beneath the absurd premise is a surprisingly heartfelt story. It thrives on shock humor, talking-animal jokes, and ridiculous scenes.

Fans waiting for The Naked Gun reboot will appreciate its unapologetic silliness and boundary-pushing laughs.

4) Free Guy (2021) - Disney Plus

Free Guy (Image via 20th Century Studios)

Ryan Reynolds stars in Free Guy as a video game NPC who develops self-awareness and launches an action-packed uprising. The film parodies gaming culture, superhero clichés, and action movie tropes all at once.

With vivid visuals and continuous one-liners, it offers the fast-paced comedy that echoes the enthusiasm of the upcoming The Naked Gun reboot.

5) Vacation Friends (2021) - Hulu, Disney Plus

Vacation Friends (Image via Hulu)

Vacation Friends brings chaos and comedy when a conservative couple’s wild vacation buddies show up uninvited at their wedding. Starring John Cena and Lil Rel Howery, it leans heavily into outrageous antics and unexpected situations.

The tone is loud, offbeat, and fearless—similar to the direction The Naked Gun reboot is expected to take.

6) The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent (2022)

The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent (Image via Amazon Prime)

The self-aware action comedy The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent stars Nicolas Cage as an actor in personal and professional crisis. The Tom Gormican film mixes comedy, drama, and high-octane thrills as Cage reluctantly accepts a $1 million offer to attend a billionaire fan's birthday party in Spain.

Javi Gutiérrez (Pedro Pascal) is a superfan who recruits Cage into a CIA, kidnapping, and criminal arms empire plot. A reluctant gig becomes a Cage-inspired bromance and meta-adventure. Like the imminent The Naked Gun movie, this action-packed short honors cinema's power, fandom's unpredictability, and Cage's career.

7) Cocaine Bear (2023) - Netflix, Amazon Prime

Cocaine Bear turns a real-life mishap into a wild, gory comedy fueled by chaos and absurdity. Directed by Elizabeth Banks, it follows a black bear on a cocaine rampage through a Georgia forest.

Packed with outrageous humor and bloody thrills, the 2023 film became a surprise hit, earning over $90 million—and it's just the kind of unhinged fun The Naked Gun fans will love.

While The Naked Gun reboot gears up to deliver big laughs and bigger blunders, these recent comedies serve as the perfect prep course. From wild adventures and meta-commentary to sheer absurdity, each film captures the spirit of modern parody. Whether it’s Ryan Reynolds dodging game glitches or Nicolas Cage poking fun at himself, these picks keep the laughs rolling.

Meanwhile, The Naked Gun 444¼: Law of Toughness is expected to release on August 1, 2025 via Paramount Pictures.

