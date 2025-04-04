"This is going to bomb worse than "Snow Why't"- The first poster for 'The Naked Gun' reboot sparks debate among fans

The official poster and trailer for The Naked Gun reboot film were released at CinemaCon on April 3, 2025. Featuring Liam Neeson in the leading role, it has garnered a mixed reaction on social media platforms.

One X user predicted the film’s poor box office performance, comparing it to the recent Snow White movie starring Gal Gadot, Rachel Zegler, and Andrew Burnap, which was a flop.

"This is going to bomb worse than "Snow Why't."

Many X users also wondered if it was a good idea to reboot the comedy film at all.

"We certainly do need more irreverent comedies," said one X user.

"Hollywood needs to stop recycling classics and start making original comedies again," commented one user.

"Looks like a lame ass 2003 movie," remarked one user.

Moreover, many fans of the film series shared their excitement and anticipation for the upcoming film.

"This is like genuinely one of my most anticipated movies of the last 5 years," said one user.

"I'm sure he’d make Leslie Nielsen very proud! Names even sound similar too," remarked another.

"One of my favorite movie series. I’m always concerned when Hollywood tries to recycle old material, but the trailer is promising. And we know Seth McFarlane can make a good, funny movie," wrote one fan.

A look at the cast and crew of The Naked Gun reboot film

The Naked Gun 4+¼: Law of Toughness is directed by Akiva Schaffer, who co-wrote the screenplay with Dan Gregor and Doug Mand. Produced by Seth MacFarlane and Erica Huggins, it is the fourth film in the Naked Gun franchise.

On April 3, 2025, CinemaCon released the first teaser, featuring Liam Neeson as Frank Drebin Jr., a detective following his father’s legacy. Leslie Nielsen originally played Frank Drebin in the first three films.

Moreover, Pamela Anderson, Kevin Durand, Paul Walter Hauser, Busta Rhymes, Danny Huston, Cody Rhodes, Liza Koshy, and CCH Pounder round out the film's supporting cast.

The film was initially slated to release on July 18, 2025, but it will now hit theaters on August 1, 2025, in the United States.

Leslie Nielsen starred in the original film series

The Naked Gun is a beloved media franchise consisting of one television series and three feature films. The series was called Police Squad! ran for six episodes on ABC in 1982 before getting canceled.

The first film in the series - The Naked Gun: From the Files of Police Squad! was released a few years later on December 2, 1988. Its sequel, The Naked Gun 2½: The Smell of Fear was released on June 28, 1991, followed by Naked Gun 33⅓: The Final Insult, which was released on March 18, 1994.

Leslie Nielsen portrayed the protagonist, Detective Sergeant Franklin 'Frank' Drebin, in the show as well as the film series. His character is a good-natured cop who is prone to mishaps, leading to hilarious consequences.

Additionally, the trilogy also featured Priscilla Presley, Ricardo Montalbán, George Kennedy, O. J. Simpson, Anna Nicole Smith, Fred Ward, Kathleen Freeman, Richard Griffiths, Anthony James, Tim O'Connor, Nancy Marchand, Jeannette Charles, Joe Grifasi, Ed Williams, etc. in supporting roles.

Each of the films was a critical and commercial success upon its release. Box office Mojo reported that the trilogy has earned $216 million at the box office against a total budget of $65 million.

