"I broke my left arm three times"- When Pedro Pascal boldly deciphered his obsession with Indiana Jones

Currently, Pedro Pascal is among the most popular actors in the world. He has not only achieved immense fanfare with many popular works on television and films in recent years but has also earned immense acclaim for his talent. The actor's personality and raw emotions have also actively played a part in his immense fandom.

Pedro Pascal's down-to-earth approach to practically everything is quite visible in his many interviews, where he often boldly deciphers a lot of the quirks and fun moments of his life. In a 2014 interview with the Interview Magazine, the actor, for instance, broke down his obsession with Indiana Jones while talking about how he got into acting and performing.

He shared his obsession with Indiana Jones and even revealed an interesting tidbit about how he broke his hand while pretending to be the iconic character. He revealed:

"I never had an imaginary friend, just imaginary circumstances. I was so into the Indiana Jones movies and I would constantly reenact circumstances. I broke my left arm three times, two of which were me trying to be Indiana Jones."

He further deciphered how what happened while role-playing Harrison Ford's iconic character, saying:

"The first time, I tied sheets together and tried to climb the side of my house after I saw Raiders of the Lost Ark. The second time, I was riding a horse and trying to gallop as fast as I could, like Indiana Jones, and got thrown from the horse. The third time I was bit older and it didn’t have anything to do with trying to be Indiana Jones."

Pedro Pascal, like many other actors, was a person with a vivid imagination from a young age. This is also something he discussed in this same interview.

"I didn’t fit in and it was pretty lonely"- Pedro Pascal on how he started getting into theatres and movies

From his earlier words, it is quite clear that Pedro Pascal was very imaginative and passionate about his craft. But every actor has a story about how they first found out that this was their path, and Pascal's one is quite an interesting one.

Pedro Pascal explained in this interview how moving from one state to another during Middle School was the catalyst in his path to becoming a Hollywood great. Talking about how he got interested in the craft, Pedro Pascal explained:

"When I was in middle school, we had moved from Texas to Orange County. I didn’t fit in and it was pretty lonely. The way that I was occupying my time, I started reading plays and renting the classics. I was 13 or 14—before I could get a driver’s license and drive to somebody’s house or to a party. My parents had to have been worried because that was all I did. That’s how I ended up seeing Mike Nichols’s movies—Who‘s Afraid of Virginia Woolf and The Graduate."

Of course, his love for classic movies eventually led to the path of greatness. Pedro Pascal did decades worth work on the periphery of the industry before breaking out with the role of Oberyn Martell in Game of Thrones. He has not looked back since.

Pascal will make his MCU debut as Reed Richards in the upcoming The Fantastic Four: First Steps.

