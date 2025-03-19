How many roles did Pedro Pascal play in Law & Order series? All characters explored 

Law & Order is a popular crime series that first premiered on NBC on September 20, 1999. The show connects criminal investigation work with legal processes because it merges police procedures with courtroom drama. Created by Dick Wolf, the series has multiple spin-offs.

Chilean actor Pedro Pascal started his professional journey by making guest spots on television. He appeared four times in different Law & Order series as he took roles for distinct characters, building his acting experience before gaining fame.

In 2006, Pascal took on the role of Reggie Luckman in Law & Order: Criminal Intent. In 2009, he resumed his role as Kevin Kip Green. He had taken the role of Tito Cabassa on TV's original Law & Order series in 2008.

Pedro Pascal (Image via Getty)

Pedro Pascal's different roles in Law & Order franchise

As he built his acting journey, Pedro Pascal starred four times in different Law & Order series.

Reggie Luckman in Law and Order: Criminal Intent

In season 6, episode 10 Weeping Willow, aired in 2006, Pascal starred as a man named Reggie Luckman who guided the internet celebrity's secret kidnapping during a live webcast.

Detectives believed the kidnapping investigation turned into a publicity stunt as they uncovered evidence. The episode shows the intersection of social media, internet fame and criminal deception, which reflect the early rise of digital influencers.

Tito Cabassa in Law & Order

In 2008, Pascal appeared in season 18, episode 10, Tango of the main series, when he portrayed Tito Cabassa. He served as a pimp, but police linked him to the disappearance of a teenage girl. During the investigation, officers discovered that a criminal organization was trafficking underage women.

The episode revealed how young people who leave home to escape face serious threats when they encounter criminal networks. Through his role, Tito Cabassa connected the detectives to the hidden elements of the crime network they were investigating.

Kevin "Kip" Green in Law & Order: Criminal Intent

Pascal returned to Law and Order: Criminal Intent in 2009 to play Kevin "Kip" Green in the season 8 episode The Glory That Was.... Police investigated Kip Green because he belonged to a murder plot against the wife of a former ambassador.

Through its plot, the episode explored state secrets and political dishonesty as detectives search for hidden reasons behind the murder.

Through Kip Green, Pascal brought depth to the storyline since the character became trapped in a series of lies between political players during the investigation.

Special Agent Greer in Law & Order: Special Victims Unit

Pascal appeared as Special Agent Greer in season 12, episode 24, Smoked, of Law and Order: Special Victims Unit in 2011. Special Agent Greer worked for the ATF team as part of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.

The agent from ATF joined forces with SVU to investigate both the crimes and illegal tobacco trafficking. The episode set a new direction for the series while causing significant results for the detectives working in the Special Victims Unit.

Pedro Pascal's early life and career

Jose Pedro Balmaceda Pascal was born on April 2, 1975, in Santiago, Chile. Due to political turmoil, his family moved to the United States. After growing up in California and Texas, he earned his acting skills at the Tisch School of the Arts at New York University.

Pascal started performing in TV projects, including Law and Order episodes, until he became famous in 2014 for his role as Oberyn Martell in Game of Thrones.

He then developed his success by playing Javier Pena in Narcos (2015–2017) and then took on the role of Din Djarin in The Mandalorian in 2019, which made him a global star.

He earned fame by starring as Joel Miller in The Last of Us television show on HBO from 2023 onward. Pascal has worked in major films such as Wonder Woman 1984 (2020) and Kingsman: The Golden Circle (2017).

Fans can watch new episodes of Law & Order every Thursday on NBC at 8 p.m. ET. The episodes will be available to stream on Peacock the next day.

