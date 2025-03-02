Did Liam Aiken star in Law & Order? Everything you need to know

Law & Order is a longtime American police and legal drama TV series created by Dick Wolf. It premiered on NBC on September 13, 1990. The series is distinct in presentation in that each episode is split equally between investigation and prosecution. It has multiple spin-off series.

Ad

Liam Aiken portrayed different characters in Law & Order and the spin-off series. He played Jack Ericson, Tory Quinlann, and Thomas Norton in different episodes in the original Law and Order series. He portrayed Robbie Bishop and Jason in Law & Order: Criminal Intent.

Liam Aiken's different roles in the Law & Order series

Liam Aiken (Image via Instagram/@liampadraic)

Liam Aiken was introduced in Law & Order in season 8 episode 19, Disappeared, in 1998 as Jack Ericson, who had come home to find his parents had disappeared.

Ad

Trending

The apartment is chillingly decorated for a dinner party that had not taken place, and detectives were called in to determine why his parents had just disappeared.

In season 17 episode 20, Captive in 2007, he returned as Tory Quinlann. While searching for a dead young boy, Detectives Green and Cassady met another kidnapped teenager, Tory Quinlann, who had disappeared five years before.

As detectives uncover, Tory's behavior was impacted after being in captivity and thus engaged in a complex battle in court.

Ad

In season 24 episode 7, Truth and Consequences in 2024, Aiken played Thomas Norton, a third-year student in law who was involved in a murder trial.

Thomas was in conflict with a prominent judge after she withdraws a clerkship offer based on politics. Instead, he encountered her husband, leading to a fatal altercation.

Ad

Liam Aiken's roles in Law & Order: Criminal Intent

Aiken had a recurring role in Law & Order: Criminal Intent in two episodes. In season 2 episode 2, Bright Boy in 2002, he portrayed Robbie Bishop, a child prodigy who was at the center of a murder investigation involving a deputy mayor and a social worker.

The detectives discovered that his dad's relentless ambition might have played a role in the tragic events.

Ad

Ad

In season 8 episode 10, Salome in Manhattan in 2009, Aiken came back to the series as Jason, who was involved in a murder investigation surrounding a celebrity chef's girlfriend.

Detectives Nichols and Wheeler went inside the glamorous and competitive world of celebrity chefs.

The investigation revealed a web of ambition, betrayal, and desperation in Manhattan's elite culinary society.

Liam Aiken's early life and career

Born in New York City on January 7, 1990, Liam Padraic Aiken is a US-based actor who is active in film and television.

Ad

His mother, Moya Aiken, is Irish and is an artist, while his father, Bill Aiken, is an MTV producer. His father passed away in 1992, when Liam was just two years old, after suffering from cancer.

Aiken began his career as an actor at a very early age. He made his debut in a commercial for Ford Motor Company and later on stage in a performance in Henrik Ibsen's A Doll's House at the age of 7.

Ad

His made his debut in films in 1997 when he played Ned in Henry Fool.

His performances earned him recognition and awards, such as a Young Artist Award for Stepmom.

Watch new episodes of Law & Order every Thursday on NBC at 8 pm ET. The episodes are available to stream on Peacock the next day.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback