Law & Order season 24 episode 15 recap: What happened to James Powers

Law & Order season 24, episode 15, titled Crossing Lines, aired on March 13, 2025, emphasized the challenges law enforcement faces when personal and professional lines blur, highlighting the moral dilemmas inherent in such situations.

The main story focused on the murder investigation of an emerging politician. Detectives Shaw and Riley discovered hidden details from the victim's life that produce different suspects throughout their investigation.

The episode introduced Maggie Siff's defense attorney, Kate Norris, who developed romantic feelings toward District Attorney Nicholas Baxter, played by Tony Goldwyn. Their romantic bond created stress because they had to face each other as prosecutor and defender in court.

Disclaimer: The article contains spoilers for the show.

Law & Order season 24, episode 15: Discovery of a body

The scene in Law & Order season 24, episode 15 started with police finding a dead person in the park, whom they first called John Doe because of no identification. The police recovered a District Attorney's business card as the sole identification found on the victim.

Later, law enforcement discovered the victim as James Powers, a young politician and the son of a congressman involved in numerous complex relationships. His tumultuous personal life became a focal point in the investigation.

Detective Jalen Shaw (Mehcad Brooks) and Detective Vincent Riley (Reid Scott) in Law & Order (Image via NBC)

Law & Order season 24, episode 15: Investigations by Detectives Shaw and Riley

The James Powers murder investigation revealed crucial information about both his personal life and career.

Detectives Shaw and Riley started suspecting Rose Gregory when they learned about her heated past with Powers. Even though Gregory was once troublesome in Powers's life, they determined she did not participate in his murder.

The investigation showed that Powers visited the Fisk Club with Ashley Davenport, a crisis manager. Davenport shared that Powers feared an upcoming media article from Gallo that could harm his political prospects.

Davenport told police Powers was worried about Gallo's article that exposed both his wolf hunting scandal and his dating behavior with many younger women.

Detectives obtained a warrant to look through Gallo's home, where they found clothes containing crime-scene blood. The physical findings helped the investigators build more significant evidence against her.

A witness detected Julia Gallo at the murder location, which increased the evidence against her involvement in James Powers's murder. Following her arrest, Defense attorney Kate Norris represented Julia Gallo as she began by stating that she committed the act to protect herself. Gallo testified that Powers tried to s*xually assault her, which led to a struggle and ultimately led to the killing of Powers to protect herself.

Atty. Kate Norris (Maggie Siff) appears on Law & Order Season 24 Episode 15 "Crossing Lines" (Image via NBC)

Law & Order season 24, episode 15: Legal Proceedings of the Case

The legal proceedings presented notable challenges and ethical considerations. Assistant District Attorney Nolan Price saw substantial difficulties when creating the prosecution case for Julia Gallo. According to Gallo, she defended herself after Powers tried to assault her s*xually.

District Attorney Nicholas Baxter had a personal association with Norris, so he withdrew from the lawsuit to prevent favoritism. Though Baxter stepped away from legal work, he helped Price deal with defense ethical issues and managed case details.

The trial was marked by intense courtroom dynamics. Norris employed aggressive defense strategies, including witness intimidation and challenging the credibility of prosecution witnesses.

ADA Nolan Price (Hugh Dancy) on Law & Order Season 24 (Image via NBC)

Assistant District Attorneys Nolan Price and Samantha Maroun defended factual evidence to secure justice for the victim while resisting the defense's counter strategies. At the end of the episode, the jury ultimately convicted Gallo of murder.

Fans of the Law & Order series can watch new episodes on NBC and Peacock.

