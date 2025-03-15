What role does Maura Tierney play on Law & Order? Character details explored 

The American police drama series Law & Order created by Dick Wolf started airing in 1990. The show splits each episode between NYPD case investigations and their prosecution by the Manhattan District Attorney team. The show has multiple spin-offs.

Law & Order Season 24 introduces Maura Tierney as Lieutenant Jessica Brady, the commanding officer of the detective squad. Tierney assumes this role following Camryn Manheim's departure as Kate Dixon.

Maura Tierney's role as Jessica Brady in Law & Order

Lt. Jessica Brad (Maura Tierney) in Season 24, Episode 1 of Law & Order (Image via NBC)

Before becoming Lieutenant Brady in season 24, Maura Tierney first guest-starred on Law & Order season 2, episode 3 as Patricia "Patti" Blaine in 1991. In this episode, her character's sister, the actress, dies as a result of a drug overdose.

The police investigation shows that her sister committed suicide to escape her mother's demands for adult entertainment work, which the DA's office charges as manslaughter against the mother.

In Law and Order season 24, episode 1, Catch and Kill, Lieutenant Brady unexpectedly shows up at a crime scene as the new 27th Precinct Commanding Officer replacing Lieutenant Kate Dixon. Detectives, Shaw and Riley, experience an anxiety-filled moment when Lieutenant Brady arrives unexpectedly and starts her different management approach.

The character Lieutenant Jessica Brady works with Captain Olivia Benson in season 24, episode 2, titled The Perfect Man. The show features a crossover segment between Law & Order and Law & Order: SVU, in which Benson takes part.

An AI dating application becomes a central part of the murder investigation during the episode. The case brought out different views between Brady and Benson about legal procedures, which turned into a problematic exchange.

In episode 3, Big Brother, the dynamics between Brady and her detectives are tested when Detective Riley's brother becomes entangled in a murder investigation. Brady navigates the situation with professionalism, addressing potential conflicts of interest within her team.

Episode 8, Bad Apple, investigates misconduct cases in the narcotics police unit where Brady worked earlier. When a fellow officer is involved in corrupt activities, Brady faces the challenging decision of testifying against a colleague, thereby exposing systemic issues within the department.

In episode 9, Enemy of the State, she comes back to her work after an unpaid leave. She stands firm against leadership investigations and chooses to stay in command because she remains dedicated to her role.

In episode 10, Greater Good, Brady reunites her former co-stars from ER to examine the death of a music producer and works with an undercover officer on this case. She shows great skill at handling difficult cases along with her team members.

In episode 14, A Price to Pay, Brady continues to oversee investigations and guide her team through complex cases.

Maura Tierney's perspective on her role

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly on September 16, 2024, reflecting on her character, Maura Tierney described her as

"She's tough, and she's very, very, very smart,"

She added:

"Her gut instinct is very strong, she leans on it, and she expects people to listen to her when she talks."

Regarding her character's interactions with Law & Order: SVU's Captain Olivia Benson, portrayed by Mariska Hargitay, Tierney said:

"We don’t really get along, our characters. They get into a disagreement about how a certain legal matter should be handled, so it was fun to get into it with her a little bit,"

Catch new episodes every Thursday on NBC at 8 pm ET. The episodes will be available to stream on Peacock the next day.

