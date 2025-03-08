What role did Jennifer Love Hewitt play in Law & Order: SVU? Everything you need to know

Law & Order: SVU is a popular crime series that first premiered on NBC on September 20, 1999. It is the first spin-off of the original Law and Order series. The show includes narratives that feature detectives from the New York City Police Department who deal with s*xually based crimes as their specialty.

In Law & Order: SVU season 12, episode 3, Jennifer Love Hewitt appears as Vicki Sayers, a woman who suffered from multi-year violent assaults. The episode focused on unprocessed rape kits and the justice obstacles victims face.

Jennifer Love Hewitt's role as Vicky Sayers in Law & Order: SVU

Jennifer Love Hewitt (Image via Youtube/@Entertainment Tonight)

Jennifer Love Hewitt guest-starred as Vicky Sayers in Law & Order: SVU season 12, episode 3, Behave, which aired on September 29, 2010. Vicky endured repeated assaults by William Harris from 1995 onward, forcing her into a life of fear and isolation.

Over the years, Vicki endured extreme hardship, coping with the violence in her life and achieving any form of justice. The myriad assaults left her more traumatized than the last, forcing social withdrawal and avoidance of any interaction that posed potential risk.

Detectives Benson and Stabler were two of the most important figures in the support system available to Vicki, playing a critical role through the investigation. They investigate her claims, and the pattern of assaults across multiple states starts revealing itself.

The SVU crew deals with a lot of overgrown red tape like unprocessed rape kits and jurisdictional boundaries that make it nearly impossible to gather evidence to bring against Harris. For this reason, Detective Benson has to go all the way to Los Angeles to work with Detective Rex Winters, who has information that can be key for the case.

Background of episode, Behave, and preparation of Jennifer Love Hewitt for the role

The Law & Order: SVU episode Behave was inspired by the real-life story of Helena Lazaro, a rape survivor whose evidence was unprocessed for years. Her case demonstrated the underlying problems regarding untested rape kits, which was the focus for the episode.

Jennifer Love Hewitt trained deeply for her part as Vicki Sayers, playing a character traumatised by years of repeated assaults. She took a vulnerable, emotionally exposed stance, which she claimed was one of the difficult portrayals she has ever done. In the interview with Collider on September 28, 2010, Hewitt said:

"I don’t think I ever could have been prepared for this. It was definitely scary. Before I got there, I thought that I was going to be able to have a lot more control over my emotions while doing it than I did."

Early life and career of Jennifer Love Hewitt

Jennifer Love Hewitt is an American actress, singer, and producer. She was born on February 21, 1979, in Waco, Texas. She started as a child commercial model and became a part of the Disney Channel series Kids Incorporated from 1989 to 1991.

Hewitt came into the limelight for her role of Sarah Reeves Merrin on the Fox teen drama Party of Five (1995–1999). She became a prominent actress through her leading roles in the film I Know What You Did Last Summer in 1997 and its sequel in 1998.

Aside from acting, she also had a pursuit in music, releasing her first album, Love Songs, in 1992, followed by more albums, proving her musical capabilities.

Watch new episodes of Law & Order: SVU every Thursday on NBC at 9 pm ET. The episodes can be streamed on Peacock the next day.

