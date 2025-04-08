7 horror thrillers to watch if you liked A24’s Heretic

Heretic is a psychological horror film starring Hugh Grant, Sophie Thatcher, and Chloe East, directed and written by Scott Beck. The movie was distributed and released by A24 across theatres on November 8, 2024. It revolves around Mr. Reed, played by Grant. He is approached by two Mormon missionaries representing the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

As Sister Barnes and Sister Paxton, played by Thatcher and East, respectively, arrive at Mr. Reed's house, he treats them with kindness and curiosity towards their cause, pretending that his wife is preparing a blueberry pie. As they begin to discuss religion, Reed begins making uncomfortable comments, following which both missionaries realize they are not in a safe space and are locked inside his house.

What follows next is a thrilling story of the sisters attempting to escape the house as they go through several twisted challenges.

Fans of psychological thrillers who have recently watched Heretic will find movies like The Witch, Midsommar, and more to be great additions to their watchlist.

Disclaimer: The following list is based purely on the author's opinions.

The Witch, Midsommar, and five more horror stories similar to Heretic

1) The Witch - Amazon Prime Video, Netflix, Apple TV

A poster for The Witch (Image via A24)

The Witch is a folk horror film written and directed by Robert Eggers. The movie stars Anya Taylor-Joy, Ralph Ineson, Kate Dickie, and more. The movie was released on February 19, 2016, by A24.

The story is set in the 1630s and revolves around an English settler and his family. His wife bears a fifth child who disappears suddenly, after which the family goes through several tragedies. A witch is responsible for all their losses as she takes the form of various people and animals to trick them into submission.

Fans of Heretic will find this movie to be interesting for its screenplay and visual effects.

2) Midsommar - Apple TV, Amazon Prime Video

A poster for Midsommar, starring Florence Pugh (Image via A24)

Midsommar is another folk horror film directed and written by Ari Aster. The movie stars Florence Pugh and Jack Raynor in leading roles as Dani and Christian, respectively. The film was released on July 3, 2019, under A24 and was Aster's second horror film after Hereditary (2018).

The story revolves around an American student, Dani, who suffers from the loss of her parents and sister because of a murder-suicide. Her boyfriend, Christian, helps her through her trauma, however, there is a growing distance between them. Christian's friend invites them to Sweden for a midsummer festival, where many eerie events unfold.

Viewers who enjoyed Heretic will love Midsommar for its portrayal of daylight horror.

3) The Lodge - Amazon Prime Video, Hulu, Apple TV, Paramount+

A poster for The Lodge (Image via NEON)

The Lodge is a psychological horror film released on February 7, 2020, directed by Veronika Franz and Severin Fiala, and written by Sergio Casci, Franz, and Fiala. The film features Riley Keough, Jaeden Martell, and Lia McHugh in leading roles.

The story revolves around a family that plans to spend Christmas at their remote lodge in Massachusetts. The protagonist, Grace, wakes up one morning to see all her belongings missing. She spends the next few days in a panic because of her missing medication. She spirals out of control as her soon-to-be step-children gaslight her into believing she is in the afterlife.

Fans of Heretic will find this movie enticing due to its unique horror style.

4) Resurrection - Amazon Prime Video, Hulu, Apple TV, Disney+

A poster for Resurrection, starring Rebecca Hall (Image via IFC Films)

Resurrection is a psychological thriller released on July 29, 2022, under IFC Films. The film is directed and written by Andrew Semans and features Rebecca Hall, Grace Kaufman, and Michael Esper.

The story is set in Albany, New York, and revolves around Margaret. The film begins with her having an affair with her married coworker, following which she begins to have visions of a man from her past. Her troubled visions culminate in various challenges for Margaret, including abuse, self-harm, and delusion.

Viewers who recently watched Heretic will enjoy Resurrection for portraying similar themes.

5) The Night House - Disney+, Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV, Hulu

A poster for The Night House (Image via Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures)

Directed by David Bruckner and written by Ben Collins and Luke Piotrowski, The Night House is a supernatural horror film released on August 20, 2021. The film stars Rebecca Hall, Sarah Goldberg, Evan Jonigkeit, and more.

The story revolves around a widow who loses her husband to suicide. As she attempts to deal with her loss, her loved ones raise concerns about her well-being. As she goes through her husband's belongings, she begins to suspect that he had an affair. Throughout the movie, she comes across supernatural beings as she pursues why her husband committed suicide.

Fans of Heretic will love this movie for its cast and eerie scenes.

6) The Empty Man - Disney+, Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV, Hulu

A poster for The Empty Man (Image via Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures)

The Empty Man is a supernatural horror film written and directed by David Prior and released on October 23, 2020. The movie is inspired directly by the 2014 graphic novel of the same name by Cullen Bunn and Vanesa R. Del Rey. It stars James Dale and Marin Ireland in leading roles.

The story begins in 1995 in Bhutan when four friends who are hiking on a mountain run into trouble. In 2018, a family suffers from similar troubles that stem from an urban legend of the Empty Man. He is believed to control others and manipulate them into committing various horrific activities. Throughout the movie, the protagonists try to deal with the Empty Man.

Viewers who enjoyed Heretic will like this movie for its supernatural horror.

7) Speak No Evil - Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV, Peacock

A poster for Speak No Evil, starring James McAvoy (Image via Universal Studios)

Speak No Evil is a psychological thriller directed and written by James Watkins and featuring James McAvoy in the lead role. The film released on September 13, 2024, is a remake of a 2022 Danish-Dutch film of the same name written by Christian Tafdrup and Mads Tafdrup.

The story follows an American family that lives in Britain. They meet a British family in Italy, who invite them to their farmhouse. When they reach the farmhouse, they are treated bizarrely by their hosts. Their daughter finds that the British family wishes harm upon them, and they try their best to escape.

Speak No Evil is the perfect watch after Heretic because of its shocking scenes and James McAvoy's performance.

Apart from these titles, some movies similar to Heretic are It Comes at Night, Men, Antichrist, and The Innocents.

