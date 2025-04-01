10 best psychological thriller anime to watch while waiting for Severance season 3

The anticipation for the psychological thriller anime Severance season 3 has left fans to endure an agonizing period of waiting. Viewers have been enthralled by the mind-bending workplace thriller, which delivers a distinctive concept and deep psychological layers, leaving them craving for more narratives that test their understanding and delve into human psychological obscurities.

Anime offers a rich collection of psychological thrillers that satisfy our intellectual and emotional cravings. These animated masterpieces explore intricate concepts of identity and memory while questioning reality itself, which Severance season 3 is expected to examine further.

These 10 psychological thriller anime series focus on corporate conspiracies and fragmented identities, which make for excellent viewing until you return to Lumon Industries.

Monster, Psycho-Pass, and 8 other best psychological thriller anime to watch while waiting for Severance season 3

1) Monster

Psychological thriller anime Monster (Image via Madhouse)

The moral conflict that Dr. Kenzo Tenma faces initiates a deeply harrowing psychological journey in the anime. When Dr. Tenma rescued a boy instead of the mayor, he later learned that the boy had grown into a sociopathic serial killer. Monster presents a European cat-and-mouse chase while investigating the origins of wickedness and the psychological burden of responsibility.

Like Severance season 3, the series Monster intends to examine how our decisions, particularly those we believe are right, can lead to unexpected negative effects on our mental health. The series creates suspense by maintaining a gradual tempo which allows audiences to fully experience the mental terror that follows Tenma's chase after the monster he created accidentally.

2) Psycho-Pass

Psychological thriller anime Psycho-Pass (Image via Production I.G.)

In a dystopian future where an all-knowing system evaluates citizens' mental states and predispositions to crime, Psycho-Pass delivers a psychological thriller that, like Severance, questions corporate control and the ethics of technology. The series follows Akane Tsunemori, a new inspector who begins to question the system she serves.

The psychological strain of living in a society where your mental state is constantly monitored creates a tension that Severance fans will recognize. As we anticipate Severance season 3 further unraveling the psychological impacts of compartmentalized minds, Psycho-Pass offers similar explorations of how external control affects human psychology and autonomy.

3) Perfect Blue

Kirigoe Mima as seen in Psychological thriller anime (Image via Madhouse)

In Satoshi Kon's masterpiece, Mima transitions from pop idol to actress while losing her hold on reality because a stalker makes it hard to tell her real life from her psychological thriller TV show role. The examination of fractured identity in this film demonstrates clear parallels to the "innie" and "outie" elements that are essential to Severance.

The mental breakdown shown in Perfect Blue resembles the journey that Severance season 3 will likely delve into more deeply as characters struggle with their split identities. The dreamlike transitions and unreliable perspective of the film develop a viewing experience that leaves audiences questioning reality while echoing experiences familiar to Severance fans.

4) Paranoia Agent

Psychological thriller anime Paranoia Agent (Image via Madhouse)

The Satoshi Kon series Paranoia Agent begins with the emergence of "Lil' Slugger," a mysterious attacker who targets individuals facing personal difficulties. The show deepens into a significant study of collective hysteria and shared psychological delusions while examining human psychological escape tactics.

The show investigates stress and trauma coping mechanisms through psychological defenses, which align with Severance's examination of memory compartmentalization and emotional processing. While waiting for Severance season 3, Paranoia Agent provides a similarly multifaceted look at how minds can fracture under pressure and how reality itself can become subjective.

5) ID: Invaded

Psychological thriller anime ID: INVADED (Image via Studio NAZ)

This innovative series follows detectives who enter the psyches of killers using a technology called "id wells." The protagonist, Sakaido, dives into these psychological landscapes while dealing with his own traumatic past. The concept of entering different mental spaces bears fascinating parallels to how Severance's technology creates separate psychological existences within the same person.

For those anticipating Severance season 3's likely deeper dive into the mechanics and consequences of the severance procedure, ID: Invaded offers a complementary exploration of how technology can be used to navigate and manipulate human consciousness.

6) Tomodachi Game

Psychological thriller anime Tomodachi Game (Image via Okuruto Noboru)

When a group of friends is forced to participate in psychological games that test their bonds, Tomodachi Game becomes an intense study of trust and betrayal. The series explores how quickly psychological pressure can transform relationships, revealing hidden aspects of human nature.

Like Severance, it explores how people behave when placed in artificial environments designed to manipulate their psychology. While Severance season 3 will likely continue to examine workplace relationships under extreme psychological conditions, Tomodachi Game provides a different but equally compelling angle on how trust dynamics shift under pressure.

7) Serial Experiments Lain

Psychological thriller anime Serial Experiments Lain (Image via Triangle Staff)

The experimental series tracks Lain, a schoolgirl who becomes deeply involved with "The Wired," a worldwide communication system functioning similarly to the internet. The deeper she explores her connection with "The Wired," the distinction between the virtual and real worlds starts to disappear.

Severance's themes of fragmented consciousness match well with the identity questions and psychological disorientation depicted in "Lain". This series focuses on technology’s impact on human connections and individual identity, making it a great companion while waiting for Severance season 3. The upcoming season will likely explore how technology reshapes human psychology and perception.

8) Steins; Gate

Psychological thriller anime Steins; Gate (Image via White Fox)

The narrative of Steins; Gate begins with playful amateur scientists discovering time travel, yet evolves into a psychological thriller exploring knowledge consequences and causality complexity. As the protagonist experiences mental breakdowns during his continuous rescue efforts for his friends, Steins; Gate achieves psychological complexity comparable to Severance's analysis of trauma and memory.

Steins; Gate illustrates how scientific manipulation leads to unpredicted psychological impacts, which parallels the exploration of psychological effects from human process interference that viewers expect from Severance season 3.

9) Erased

Psychological thriller anime Erased (Image Via A-1 Pictures)

Satoru Fujinuma learns about his time travel ability to prevent deaths, which sends him back to his childhood days to stop multiple child murders. Satoru experiences psychological tension because he must navigate his adulthood through a child's body, which results in a divided self that parallels Severance's severed personalities.

Memory and guilt, alongside the psychological repercussions of trauma, are explored through the series, which supports Severance's central themes. The series Erased presents viewers with a deep connection between our past and present selves, which mirrors Severance's examination of personality separation, while fans anticipate season three.

10) Another

Psychological thriller anime Another (Image via P.A. Works)

The horror series Another constructs a psychological thriller in a school setting where everyone avoids a particular student to escape a tragic curse by creating a chilling atmosphere of fear and ambiguity. The show examines both the collective refusal to accept reality and the mental toll of ignoring the obvious with themes that mirror the way Severance characters separate their knowledge.

Another serves as an ideal series to watch before the release of Severance season 3 because its slow-building suspense and uncovering of hidden truths mirror the themes of corporate secrecy and psychological manipulation that will continue in the next season.

Conclusion

While waiting for Severance season 3, these psychological thriller anime explore similar themes: These psychological thriller anime examine fractured identities while exploring corporate conspiracies alongside technological ethics and consciousness's capacity for change.

Each series investigates the process of mind compartmentalization, manipulation, or fracturing through both external forces and psychological defense mechanisms. These animated masterpieces deliver narratives that intellectually challenge and emotionally move viewers while exploring the delicate nature of perception.

Through deep engagement with these stories you will discover exciting entertainment together with new perspectives that will enrich your understanding of Severance upon its comeback.

