10 anime endings that did justice to the show

Few things are as satisfying as an anime that delivers a perfect anime ending, one that ties up loose ends, stays true to its themes, and leaves a lasting impact. A great anime ending doesn't just conclude a story; it elevates everything that came before it, making the entire journey feel worthwhile.

Such memorable endings become legendary because certain anime conclude their stories at the highest level despite regular struggles with rushed endings or unresolved plotlines. An anime's ultimate success depends on strong conclusions because memorable farewells merge with unforgettable climaxes to create legendary endings.

Steins;Gate achieves an expert resolution of its elaborate time-travel plot after delivering a poignant outcome that gives hope. Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood delivers an ending that satisfies viewers with its profound thematic depth. These are the kinds of endings fans are looking at, ones that truly did justice to their respective anime. The following list features 10 anime that perfected their conclusion.

Fullmetal Alchemist, Steins;Gate, and 8 other anime endings that can define its legacy

1) Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood

A still from the anime (Image via Bones Studio)

Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood masterfully tells its story through an ending that shows the themes of sacrifice together with growth and redemption. The show concludes by granting its entire cast a proper resolution as Edward Elric makes his final choice to bring an ending to the main storyline.

He sacrifices his ability to use alchemy to bring back his brother, Alphonse. Through his action, Edward proves that real strength exists when someone accepts to release what they love. The deep emotional tone of his voyage and deserved peace at the conclusion position this ending among the most fulfilling anime endings of all time.

2) Steins;Gate

A still from Steins;Gate (Image via White Fox Studio)

Few time-travel stories manage to wrap up their paradoxes neatly but Steins;Gate achieves this closure with perfection. When Rintarou Okabe reaches the end of this intense emotional experience, he manages to rescue both Kurisu and Mayuri without violating temporal laws.

His last mission demonstrates both deep emotional wounds and complete determination to prevent all his struggles from being wasted. Steins;Gate places among the top anime endings in the sci-fi genre because its conclusion demonstrates Okabe breaking free from his trauma on the path to creating a hopeful future.

3) March Comes in like a Lion

A still from March Comes in Like a Lion (Image via Shaft Studio)

The poignant storytelling of March Comes in Like a Lion reaches its fulfilling conclusion by uniting the major story themes with beautiful resolution. After escaping his isolation, Rei Kiriyama completes his journey by accepting the genuine care of his new family members and friends.

In the last scenes of the story, Rei displays a peaceful joy that shows the vast progress he has made since the first episode. The anime finishes without unexpected plot twists but delivers tranquility, ranking it among the most emotionally meaningful conclusions in anime history.

4) Your Lie in April

A still from Your Lie in April (Image via A-1 Pictures)

Your Lie in April reaches out to the audience's emotions in both moving and artistic ways by leaving its marks deep within the viewers' consciousness after the credits roll. The emotional peak emerges through Kaori's hidden feelings and Kousei's final performance, which derives from her heartfelt letter to him.

A tragedy is multiplied by Kaori's confession about her love for Kousei as she hid her feelings to allow his growth. The final moments of Kousei playing the piano, seemingly accompanied by Kaori’s spirit, bring the anime to a deeply emotional and poetic close. This beautifully crafted anime ending perfectly encapsulates the themes of love, loss, and personal growth, making it one of the most unforgettable conclusions in romance anime.

5) Assassination Classroom

A still from the anime (Image via Lerche Studio)

The anime ending of Assassination Classroom provides viewers with a blend of adventure and comedy that leads to an emotively satisfying conclusion. Throughout their final moments with Koro-sensei, the students manage to express a profound culmination of their personal development alongside their deep feelings towards their teacher. The tragic object of his ultimate demise originates from a respectful delivery by his students, which elevates this powerful conclusion.

The students advance through life by applying Koro-sensei's teachings as the movie portrays their post-high school experiences. This reinforces Assassination Classroom's central themes about individual growth and redemption. This anime ending leads to an enduring memory of Assassination Classroom that surpasses its lighthearted commencement because it effectively tells an emotional narrative.

6) Hunter x Hunter (2011)

A still from the 2011 anime (Image via Madhouse Studio)

While Hunter x Hunter may not have adapted the entire manga, its 2011 anime ending provides an incredibly satisfying conclusion to Gon’s journey. The culmination of Gon's many years of search leads to his touching reunion with his father Ging at a point that makes his long journey rewardingly emotional.

Ging reveals his life philosophy to Gon at the World Tree Summit although Ging himself remains the central point of their dialogue. The awe-inspiring scenery of the expansive world represents an endless future filled with new opportunities so that authentic happiness in life relies on the experience of traveling. This profound and reflective anime ending perfectly encapsulates Hunter x Hunter’s themes of exploration, growth, and self-discovery.

7) Death Note

A still from Death Note (Image via Madhouse Studio)

The ending of Death Note stands as a powerful and appropriate conclusion that anime has ever witnessed. Light Yagami’s downfall is poetic justice at its finest, as his once-flawless strategy unravels before his eyes. The final showdown between Light and Near highlights the arrogance that ultimately led to his downfall.

Light demonstrates his fatal arrogance when he attempts to write Near’s name but ends up being defeated by Near’s superior strategy. The sad and tragic imagery of his final moments, fleeing like a cornered animal before collapsing on the stairs reinforces the show’s themes of power, consequence, and fate, making this an anime ending that delivers exactly what the story needed.

8) Clannad: After Story

A still from the series (Image via Kyoto Animation)

The Clannad sequel, After Story, turns an already emotional journey into something unforgettable. After a heartbreaking series of events, the anime grants viewers a supernatural twist that brings Tomoya and Nagisa together again.

The conclusion unfolds naturally since Tomoya develops emotionally as a father while confronting loss along with finding closure from his past experiences. The combination of emotional darkness with a hopeful message and a meaningful conclusion creates an anime ending that resonates deeply with fans of emotional storytelling.

9) Made in Abyss: Dawn of the Deep Soul

A still from Made in Abyss (Image via Kinema Citrus)

A breathtakingly crafted anime with dark and profound themes, Made in Abyss concludes its film trilogy with Dawn of the Deep Soul, delivering one of the most intense and heart-wrenching anime endings. The unforgettable experience comes from Bondrewd's battle together with the Abyss' eerie beauty and the emotional farewell that merges to form a profound scene.

The three characters' ongoing exploration of uncharted territory in the unknown space leaves viewers feeling a mix of perplexity and wonder, making it an anime ending that lingers in the mind long after it’s over.

10) Violet Evergarden

A still from the series (Image via Kyoto animation)

Violet Evergarden narrates a story about personal healing and self-understanding, which finds its perfect and meaningful conclusion through both the anime ending and the film adaptation. The main character evolves from an empty soldier into a person who masterfully shows and feels affection during the most emotionally moving part of the story.

At the end of her letter-writing adventure, she shows emotional maturity by comforting others while embracing her feelings. The anime ending delicately balances closure with a sense of moving forward. Whether she reunites with Gilbert or not, Violet’s story concludes with a profound feeling of hope and fulfillment, making it one of the most poignant anime endings in recent memory.

Final thoughts

A satisfying anime ending comprises the essence of all the forward development throughout the series. The above-mentioned 10 anime managed to finish their narratives properly by using emotional moments, surprising turns, and fulfilling conclusions. An anime ending has the power to define how a series is remembered, and these finales are proof that sticking the landing is just as important as the journey itself.

