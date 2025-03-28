10 shonen protagonists who can improve with Solo Leveling's System

Shonen protagonist in anime and manga follow the classic hero's path by beginning as underdeveloped characters who overcome obstacles to become legendary warriors. The mysterious Architect introduced the Solo Leveling System which represents a revolutionary change in how characters develop throughout their stories.

This system rejects conventional training sequences and power enhancements by delivering a measurable progression method that resembles gameplay mechanics. This system transforms unrefined abilities into quantifiable advancements that would take protagonists up to unparalleled levels of strength and intelligence.

Disclaimer: This article is speculative and reflects the opinions of the writer.

Naruto Uzumaki, Izuku Midoriya, and 8 other shonen protagonists who can improve with Solo Leveling's System

1) Naruto Uzumaki from Naruto

Shonen protagonist Naruto Uzumaki as seen in anime (Image via Studio Pierrot)

The Solo Leveling System would offer Naruto significant advantages despite his prodigious chakra and god-tier status. His ninja abilities are powerful yet he needs structured development to enhance his jutsu techniques and tactical planning.

Gamification of Naruto's training would help him achieve better chakra mastery and accelerate his learning of complex techniques while allowing him to distribute experience points effectively among his ninjutsu, genjutsu, and taijutsu skill areas. The system would help him develop his Six Paths abilities and minimize the reliance on raw talent or emotional triggers for power surges.

2) Izuku Midoriya from My Hero Academia

Shonen protagonist Izuku Midoriya as seen in the anime (Image via Bones)

As a late-blooming hero with borrowed power, Midoriya represents the perfect candidate for the Solo Leveling System. Currently dependent on All Might's One For All, Deku struggles with full control and understanding of his quirk.

The system would provide detailed feedback on his power usage, physical limitations, and potential skill branches. He could level up different aspects of One For All, such as strength, speed, and energy projection, while simultaneously enhancing combat techniques and tactical awareness.

3) Ichigo Kurosaki from Bleach

Shonen protagonist Ichigo Kurosaki (Image via Studio Pierrot)

The Solo Leveling System would be a transformative mechanism for Ichigo's spiritual heritage. His power progression remains erratic because external factors trigger rapid transformations during intense emotional states or through outside interventions.

The system would create a foundation to analyze and enhance his complex existence composed of Shinigami, Hollow, Quincy, and human elements. Quantifying his spiritual energy using precise metrics would allow Ichigo to improve his bankai abilities and control his inner hollow's power as well as the use of his different spiritual skills to prevent sudden power spikes.

4) Gon Freecss from Hunter x Hunter

Shonen protagonist Gon Freecss (Image via Madhouse)

Gon's potential would find optimization through the Solo Leveling System. His Nen abilities, currently driven by emotion and instinct, could be developed with clear progression paths. The system would prevent catastrophic transformations like his rage-induced adult form by providing controlled growth mechanisms.

He could track aura manipulation skills, allocate experience points across different Enhancer techniques, and develop strategies for combat and exploration. The game-like approach to Nen progression may enable Gon to develop power sustainably and balance his abilities while gaining insight into his limits and potential.

5) Edward Elric from Fullmetal Alchemist

Shonen protagonist Edward Elric as seen in the anime (Image via studio Bones)

The Solo Leveling System would revolutionize Ed's alchemical mastery from an intuitive genius to a systematic expert. By gamifying his transmutation knowledge, he could quantify his understanding of molecular reconstruction with experience points.

The system would track his skill improvements in alchemical reactions, provide real-time feedback on energy conversion efficiency, and help him develop more transmutation techniques.

Additionally, it could offer specialized skill trees for his automail integration, combat alchemy, and theoretical understanding, transforming his approach from reactive creativity to strategic, measured knowledge expansion.

6) Luffy from One Piece

Shonen protagonist Luffy as seen in one of the One Piece (Image via Toei Animation)

Luffy's Haki and Devil Fruit skills would still enable him to achieve growth under the leveling system. The system could develop his Gear transformations, providing feedback on each form's strengths and limitations.

He could track experience points across different fighting styles, optimize his rubber-based combat techniques, and develop more approaches to his Haki mastery. Luffy's ability to measure his physical and spiritual growth would allow his evolution from a natural combatant into a meticulous warrior with scientific precision.

7) Tanjiro Kamado from Demon Slayer

Shonen protagonist Tanjiro Kamado as seen in the anime (Image via Ufotable)

Tanjiro's breathing techniques would receive revolutionary optimization through the Solo Leveling System. It could provide real-time analysis of his elemental mastery, tracking the efficiency and potential of each breath style. By quantifying his technique refinement, he could improve his unique demon-slayer bloodline, understanding the nuances of his inherited abilities.

Experience points could be allocated across different breathing forms, combat strategies, and spiritual awareness, helping Tanjiro transform from an empathetic fighter to a demon hunter with deep, measurable understanding of his capabilities.

8) Shinra Kusakabe from Fire Force

Shonen protagonist Shinra Kusakabe (Image via David Production)

As a pyrokinetic fighter, Shinra would enhance his abilities through systematic tracking. The Solo Leveling System could offer insight into his "Devil's Footprint" technique, providing detailed metrics on his movement speed, flame intensity, and energy conversion.

By creating specialized skill trees for his abilities, Shinra could channelize both offensive and defensive fire capabilities as a Shonen protagonist. The system would help him understand the mechanics of his superhuman mobility, quantify his flame manipulation, and create a path for controlling and expanding his pyrokinetic potential.

9) Goku from Dragon Ball

Shonen protagonist Goku as seen in the anime (Image via Toei Animation)

A god-level Shonen protagonist such as Goku can access groundbreaking power development methods through the Solo Leveling System. The system delivers insight into his capabilities by measuring the energy requirements of each Super Saiyan level.

By tracking his Ultra Instinct progression with proper metrics, Goku could understand the scientific mechanics behind his transformations. The system would help him allocate experience points across ki manipulation, combat techniques, and spiritual awareness, revealing untapped potential in his already legendary fighting capabilities.

10) Asta from Black Clover

Shonen protagonist Asta as seen in the anime (Image via Studio Pierrot)

As a Shonen protagonist born without magical abilities, Asta represents the most natural candidate for the Solo Leveling System. His anti-magic techniques and extraordinary physical prowess would receive measurable development. The system could create specialized skill trees tracking his sword mastery, physical conditioning, and nullification techniques.

By providing real-time feedback on his anti-magic abilities, Asta could strategically develop his strengths and mitigate his limitations. By distributing experience points between combat styles, physical enhancements and spiritual awareness, Goku can transform his raw potential into an optimized fighting strategy.

Conclusion

The Solo Leveling System extends beyond power progression to establish an innovative method for developing characters. These shonen heroes overcome their existing boundaries when they convert their natural development into growth that can be measured.

The system democratizes power development, offering paths that complement individual strengths and mitigate inherent weaknesses. Imagine a world where heroes don't just train, but systematically evolve, with every challenge providing quantifiable growth and every battle serving as an opportunity for skill optimization.

