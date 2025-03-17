10 popular exorcists in anime, ranked

There has been a consistent feature of exorcists in anime, with their battles against evil forces threatening humanity being explored. Exorcists, who have unique powers to expel evil spirits and keep the balance between worlds, protect ordinary people from dark forces. These powerful individuals range from traditional onmyoji to modern jujutsu sorcerers.

Ad

Anime exorcists typically have tragic pasts and unique abilities while maintaining complex connections with the demonic forces they battle. This article will examine 10 famous anime exorcists according to their abilities and importance to character development and overarching impact.

Disclaimer: This list is ranked in a particular order and reflects the writer's opinion.

Shigeyo Kageyama, Seiko Ayase, and 8 other popular exorcists in anime

10) Subaru Sumeragi from Tokyo Babylon/X

Ad

Trending

Subaru Sumeragi (Image via Madhouse)

Subaru Sumeragi stands as one of the most definitive exorcists in anime through his appearances in Tokyo Babylon/X. He serves as the 13th leader of the Sumeragi family, where he employs onmyodo techniques through ofuda and shikigami to keep Tokyo's spiritual equilibrium.

Ad

Subaru stands out from typical exorcists in anime because his gentle personality drives him to show deep compassion to both living beings and spirits. After experiencing heartbreak from his bond with Seishiro Sakurazuka, Subaru becomes a hardened exorcist who seeks revenge.

The story demonstrates how deep personal trauma can fundamentally change even the most compassionate exorcists found in anime narratives.

9) Haruitsuki Abeno from The Morose Mononokean

Haruitsuki Abeno (Image via Pierrot Plus)

The blonde haired exorcist portrayed in The Morose Mononokean offers an official interpretation of the role. Abeno operates the Mononokean tea room, which acts as a portal between worlds, and assists yokai in returning to the Underworld against payment.

Ad

While most exorcists in anime destroy supernatural creatures, Abeno prefers to maintain a balance among worlds and performs exorcisms only when essential. Abeno's professional approach to supernatural phenomena, together with his hesitant mentorship of Ashiya, produces an unusual dynamic not commonly found in exorcist anime.

8) Allen Walker from D.Gray-man

Allen Walker (Image via TMS Entertainment)

The character Allen Walker from D.Gray-man typifies the tragic exorcist archetype. Allen fights Akuma as an Exorcist of the Black Order because these machines are creations of the Millennium Earl built from stolen human souls. His left arm becomes the anti-Akuma weapon known as "Innocence," which represents his burden, but remains his essential tool for saving souls.

Ad

Unlike many exorcists in anime, Allen stands out because he recognizes the trapped souls inside Akuma, allowing him to perform exorcisms as merciful acts of salvation rather than mere destruction. His unwavering commitment to rescue all beings including his foes places him among anime's most understanding exorcists.

7) Seiko Ayase from Dandadan

Seiko as seen in the anime (Image via Science SARU)

The exorcist genre gains fresh energy with Seiko Ayase from Dandadan, making her a unique addition to exorcists in anime. At first doubtful about supernatural phenomena, this high school girl discovers psychic abilities following her encounters with spirits and aliens. Traditional spiritual elements integrated with modern punk-rock elements define her exorcism style which sets her apart.

Ad

Unlike many exorcists in anime, Seiko approaches supernatural encounters with composed confidence born from years of dealing with spirits. Her no-nonsense attitude and exceptional abilities make her a formidable exorcist who commands respect from both humans and spirits alike.

6) Rokuro and Benio from Twin Star Exorcists

Rokuro and Benio (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Twin Star Exorcists presents a dual protagonist model, making Rokuro Enmado and Benio Adashino stand out among exorcists in anime. The destined Miko, who will purify the world from its impurities, emerges from the combined efforts of these former adversaries, who now work together as exorcist partners.

Ad

Rokuro turns his back on his exorcist powers because of his traumatic past experiences while Benio commits fully to strengthening herself. The distinct personalities between Rokuro's hesitant heroism and Benio's unwavering dedication form an intriguing dynamic, which helps them develop as both exorcists and partners over time.

5) Shinra Kusakabe from Fire Force

Shinra Kusakabe (Image via David Production)

Shinra Kusakabe stands out as an exceptional exorcist in anime because of his distinctive "devil’s footprints" mark. Shinra Kusakabe uses his third-generation pyrokinetic abilities in Fire Force by setting his feet ablaze during combat. His entry into Special Fire Force Company 8 leads him to investigate the blaze that took his mother's life along with the alleged death of his brother.

Ad

Through his battles with Infernals—human beings who have transformed into fire demons—his journey becomes entwined with Adolla, which is a parallel dimension providing powerful fire abilities. His evolving abilities and mission solidify his place among exorcists in anime, intertwining personal loss with global fate.

4) Shigeo Kageyama from Mob Psycho 100

Shigeo Kageyama (Image via Bones)

The character Shigeo Kageyama goes by "Mob" and presents a distinctive interpretation of the exorcists in anime. Mob stands apart from typical showy heroes as an emotionally reserved middle schooler, who uses his powerful psychic abilities to perform exorcisms alongside his mentor Reigen Arataka.

Ad

Mob starts by repressing his emotions to maintain control over his powers as shown by the "percentage" counter, but eventually learns to embrace his feelings and build authentic relationships. His exorcism technique stands out among exorcists in anime because he demonstrates compassion toward spirits while trying to understand them instead of just getting rid of them.

3) Rin Okumura from Blue Exorcist

Rin Okumura (Image via Studio VOLN)

Blue Exorcist features Rin Okumura as one of the most ironic exorcists in anime history. Rin Okumura serves as a perfect example of the age-old nature versus nurture conflict since he is Satan's own son. Under the guidance of Father Fujimoto, a formidable exorcist, Rin makes the conscious decision to combat demons with his blue flames that he inherited from his true father.

Ad

Throughout his journey Rin works to manage his uncontrollable demonic powers while earning recognition from his fellow exorcists-in-training. Rin's half-demon existence creates driving narrative conflicts through his fight to protect humans.

2) Ichigo Kurosaki from Bleach

Ichigo Kurosaki (Image via Studio Pierrot)

The orange-haired substitute Soul Reaper Ichigo Kurosaki from Bleach stands as one of anime's most iconic exorcists. He starts his path by acquiring Shinigami abilities, which allow him to protect his town from Hollows that feed on both living and dead souls. His diverse heritage, which includes human, Shinigami, Quincy and Hollow elements provides him with exceptional capabilities.

Ad

He keeps evolving because he has Bankai powers along with a Hollow mask. His refusal to pursue power shows his character as his dedication to protecting others makes him stand out among exorcists in anime.

1) Gojo Satoru from Jujutsu Kaisen

Gojo Satoru (Image via MAPPA)

The blindfolded white-haired jujutsu sorcerer Gojo Satoru from Jujutsu Kaisen is recognized as one of anime's most powerful exorcists. Through his Six Eyes and Limitless ability he warps space which grants him near invincibility. His carefree demeanor masks the profound duty of maintaining the current jujutsu society.

Ad

During his role as an educator at Tokyo Jujutsu High, he works to dismantle the strict sorcerer hierarchy in order to develop a better future. His unmatched power combined with his innovative vision positions him as the most influential exorcist in anime and shapes future sorcerers.

Conclusion

Exorcists in anime rise above simple ghost-busting roles to emerge as intricate heroes, who navigate realms of both light and darkness. These characters strike a chord with audiences because they embody humanity's perpetual fight with unseen evils that exist both outside and inside us.

Ad

Gojo demonstrates immense power while Subaru showcases traditional elegance as both contribute distinct approaches to spiritual battles. The strong connection between these various exorcists lies in their shared responsibility to perceive hidden realities and fight hidden battles that others remain oblivious to.

The exorcist archetype maintains its effectiveness as a narrative tool in anime to investigate concepts of duty and sacrifice while examining the mysterious interface between life and death as well as supernatural dimensions.

Ad

Also read

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback