Blue Exorcist season 3 episode 8: Lucifer summons Gedoin while Rin Okumura and others confront the zombies

Blue Exorcist season 3 episode 8, titled Determination, was released on Sunday, February 25, 2024, at 12:30 am JST on Tokyo MX, BS11, and other pertinent Japanese networks. The episode highlighted the Exwire members' resolve and determination as they confronted the immortal zombies inside the void.

Additionally, the episode revealed why the Illuminati organization wanted to create the elixir of immortality. Undoubtedly, the episode showcased Studio VOLN's production prowess, as they brought alive the iconic panels from Kazue Kato's supernatural fantasy manga.

Blue Exorcist season 3 episode 8: Lucifer inquires about the Elixir's status while the Exwire fight the zombies

Gedoin meets Lucifer in the episode (Image via Studio VOLN)

Blue Exorcist season 3 episode 8 opens with Michael Gedoin meeting the Illuminati's commander-in-chief, Lucifer, after being summoned. It is revealed that Lucifer can only maintain his body in proper shape due to a special elixir prepared by Gedoin.

As such, the lord of Seraphim extends his gratitude to the scientist for his continuous hard work and asks about his research's progress. The commander's kind words overwhelm Gedoin and he reveals that he has thoroughly examined Izumo Kamiki.

According to his data, Izumo is perfectly suited to host the Nine Tails. Therefore, Gedoin plans on transplanting the Nine-Tails from Tamamo Kamiki's deteriorating body into her daughter.

Lucifer, as seen in the episode (Image via Studio VOLN)

Other than the research's status, the scientist also reveals that he has captured Satan's son (Rin Okumura) and his twin younger brother (Yukio Okumura). However, Lucifer orders Gedoin to leave Rin alone, saying that they will return him to Samael later.

The lord of Seraphims also informs that he will take charge if required because nobody besides him can eliminate Rin Okumura. At that moment in Blue Exorcist season 3 episode 8, blood comes out of his eyes and his body deteriorates.

He reminds Gedoin that everything rests on the elixir's success since he wants to regain his perfect body. Lucifer's words in Blue Exorcist season 3 episode 8 charge up Gedoin who summons his lackeys to bring Izumo Kamiki so that he can begin the transplant process without a delay.

Gedoin plans to eradicate Rin in Blue Exorcist season 3 (Image via Studio VOLN)

However, he shockingly discovers that the transplant compatibility rate is only 0.08 percent. Yet he remains fixed on the plan and also thinks of a fail-safe measure. The evil scientist decides that he will eliminate Rin Okumura.

Even though Lucifer forbade him, he will make it seem like Rin got out of control. As such, he puts his plan into motion and prepares his "own means" of fighting Okumura.

The Exwire gathers determination to confront the immortal zombies

Konekomaru, as seen in the episode (Image via Studio VOLN)

Blue Exorcist season 3 episode 8 switches the location to the Exwire members frantically searching for a way out of the place where they got dropped. At that moment, Michael Gedoin unleashes enormous chimera-like zombies at the Exwires.

Konekomaru faces a stern challenge with a gigantic zombie charging at him. He panics after discovering that the zombie is immortal. However, he soon regains composure and assumes the role of a hero in the battle. With his intelligence, Konekomaru finds a way out and meets Kuro.

The black cat transforms into its enormous form and protects Kenokmaru, who leaves to find others. At that moment in Blue Exorcist season 3 episode 8, he finds Yukio Okumura immobilizing a zombie. Rin's twin brother explains that destroying the zombie's brainstem doesn't work due to their heightened cellular regeneration.



As such, he damaged it on the floor, which caused its regenerative ability to fuse with the alloy. This feat leaves Konekomaru impressed. Yukio also praises him for standing his ground and asks to check on the others, while he looks for a way out.

Elsewhere in Blue Exorcist season 3 episode 8, Bon launches his "bazooka" at a zombie and sends it flying. However, the demon regenerates itself. After several attacks, Bon hears a faint cry from the zombie.

Bon, as seen in the episode (Image via Studio VOLN)

This leads him to think about his existence as a "pivot," and he chants a sutra to free the poor zombie out of its mystery. On the other side, Konekomaru reunites with Rin Okumura, and they notice Shiemi returning a zombie to the earth.

Soon, every Exwire member reunites and prepares to resume their search for Izumo Kamiki. At that moment, they hear a voice coming from the soundboxes. Blue Exorcist season 3 episode 8 ends with Michael Godain announcing his presence to the Exwires.

