10 best anime to watch while you are sick

When you're stuck in bed, these are the best anime to watch while you are sick. These friendly anime series provide a soothing distraction from your nasal congestion and bodily pain while taking you to enchanting settings of friendship and humor.

The following series are chilled-out, demand minimal attention compared to intense action shows, and help calm your mind during physical recovery. Whether it's a seasonal cold or a longer recovery, these ten anime provide the ideal mix of relaxation and joy.

Let their heartwarming moments and cozy storytelling complement your medication, bringing a little extra comfort while you rest and recuperate.

Barakamon, Poco's Udon World and 8 other best anime to watch while you are sick

1) School Babysitters

Best anime to watch while you are sick, School Babysitters (Image via Brain's Base)

School Babysitters is a heartwarming anime that brings pure comfort when you're sick. It follows Ryuuichi Kashima, who becomes a school babysitter after losing his parents in a plane crash. He cares for adorable toddlers alongside his stoic younger brother, Kotarou. The school chairman takes them in, provided Ryuuichi helps in the babysitter club.

This wholesome series showcases touching connections between high schoolers and little kids, with endearing antics that keep you smiling even through a fever. With its gentle storytelling and simple plots, School Babysitters offers a soothing, low-effort viewing experience—perfect for relaxation and recovery.

2) The Disastrous Life of Saiki K.

One of the best anime to watch while you are sick is The Disastrous Life of Saiki K. (Image via J.C. Staff).

The Disastrous Life of Saiki K. serves up comedy as an effective remedy and delivers it generously. The series tells the story of Kusuo Saiki, who uses his psychic powers in high school to achieve normalcy in his life. The brief episode lengths make this show perfect for watching when you're sick and unable to maintain focus for extended periods.

Saiki's humorous antics as he attempts to escape attention while managing his quirky classmates offer plenty of laughs with a steady flow that never overwhelms viewers. Saiki's deadpan responses to absurd scenarios provide an entertaining escape that needs little emotional commitment yet delivers amusement when you feel physically unwell.

3) I've Always Liked You

Best anime to watch while you are sick, I've Always Liked You (Image via Crunchyroll/Qualia Animation)

During sickness, you may seek comfort through an uncomplicated, sweet, romantic story. I've Always Liked You is an endearing anime film that reveals the romantic confessions of multiple high school students.

This young love story's beautiful animation and soothing soundtrack make it one of the best anime to watch while you are sick. The uncomplicated narrative requires minimal focus, while its heartwarming romantic conclusions offer emotional relief during times of physical discomfort. This anime provides your anime-loving soul emotional healing, much like chicken soup does for the body.

4) Wotakoi: Love is Hard for Otaku

Best anime to watch while you are sick, Wotakoi: Love is Hard for Otaku (Image via Kodansha)

When you fall ill, your adult responsibilities continue, but Wotakoi provides a relatable escape through its depiction of secret otaku office workers managing their relationships. The evolving romance between Narumi and Hirotaka stands out as refreshingly mature compared to typical anime love stories.

Wotakoi provides the ideal mix of comfort and depth when you are feeling under the weather. The relatable workplace comedy and genuine characters are soothing to watch while you recover. As one of the best anime to watch while you are sick, it offers lighthearted content that still engages you, even when your brain is foggy from all the medicine.

5) Daily Lives of High School Boys

Best anime to watch while you are sick, Daily Lives of High School Boys (Image via Sunrise)

Laughing becomes necessary when you experience sickness. The show Daily Lives of High School Boys offers viewers its comedic slice-of-life depiction of typical teenage boys navigating the absurdity of their everyday lives. The anime's absurd humor needs no emotional involvement, making it ideal for those who feel physically exhausted.

The episodic nature means you can drift in and out of consciousness (as one does when sick) without losing track of some complex plot. Each silly scenario, from imaginary battles to awkward social interactions, provides the laughter therapy that makes it among the best anime to watch while sick.

6) How to Keep a Mummy

The best anime to watch while you are sick is How to Keep a Mummy (Image via studio Eight Bit)

If cute things make you feel better when you're ill, How to Keep a Mummy should be your prescription. This adorable series follows Sora Kashiwagi, who receives a tiny, bandaged mummy as a gift from his globe-trotting father, and the everyday adventures that ensue.

The tiny, impossibly cute supernatural creatures in this show are guaranteed to lower your blood pressure and increase your serotonin levels—medical benefits that are much needed when under the weather. The low-stakes plot and heartwarming interactions make this one of the best anime to watch while you are sick because it's pure comfort food for your eyes and heart.

7) Kotaro Lives Alone

Best anime to watch while you are sick, Kotaro Lives Alone (Image via Liden Films)

When you feel vulnerable due to illness, Kotaro Lives Alone offers heartwarming moments and gentle reflection. This series about a precocious 4-year-old boy who moves into an apartment complex alone creates an odd but touching community story.

What makes this one of the best anime to watch while you are sick is how it balances cute moments with thoughtful exploration of connection and chosen family. Despite touching on serious subjects, it remains predominantly uplifting—providing emotional resonance that can be particularly comforting when you're physically down but mentally seeking something meaningful.

8) Barakamon

Best anime to watch while you are sick,, Barakamon (Image via Kinema Citrus)

Barakamon delivers an ideal change of scenery for recovery with its stunning execution. After assaulting a critic, Seishuu Handa seeks self-discovery by moving to a rural island, where his exchanges with unique villagers, including an energetic girl named Naru, change him.

The relaxed island setting and themes of healing make this ideal for sick days. Watching Handa's creative and personal journey surrounded by supportive (if meddlesome) neighbors offers a perfect escape when confined to bed. The beautiful scenery and gentle humor solidify Barakamon as one of the best anime to watch while you are sick.

9) Poco's Udon World

Best anime to watch while you are sick,, Poco's Udon World (Image via LIDENFILMS)

Even though anime that revolve around food might not seem like a good fit when you're ill, Poco's Udon World provides more than its noodle-centric premise. Souta moves back to his rural hometown after his father passes away. Then, he finds Poco, who reveals himself to be a tanuki (a shapeshifting raccoon dog).

The story's focus on rediscovering one's roots and forming new family bonds delivers comfort during illness. Souta's path to recovery through his care of Poco may parallel your healing journey, making this anime ideal for watching when you are sick. The serene rural Kagawa scenery serves as an outdoor escape for viewers who need to stay inside.

10) Tanaka-kun Is Always Listless

Best anime to watch while you are sick,, Tanaka-Kun is Always Listless (Image via Silver Link)

The energy levels of someone feeling sick align perfectly with Tanaka from Tanaka-kun Is Always Listless. The show explores minimal effort through the story of a high school boy who focuses solely on saving energy and perfecting listlessness.

Tanaka's avoidance of needless movement will resonate with your bedridden state as you recover. This anime stands out as the perfect choice for a sick day because of its slow pace and gentle humor combined with soothing animation. The subtle humor and lack of intense storylines produce a relaxing watch experience which makes it an ideal choice for an anime to enjoy during sickness.

Conclusion

These top anime to watch when you're sick delivers relaxation rather than excitement and offer comforting content that doesn't require intense concentration. A collection of ten calming anime series presents heartfelt themes and gentle narratives designed to brighten your day.

Each anime selection brings entertainment through School Babysitters and Tanaka-kun to boost your spirits while meeting your recovery needs. Snuggle into your favorite spot with a warm cup of tea and watch these anime whisk you away to symptom-free fantasy worlds. These shows provide an ideal relaxing experience for your downtime during recovery.

