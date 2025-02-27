Fans love a good underdog story, and anime like Even Given the Worthless "Appraiser" Class, I'm Actually the Strongest, frequently feature protagonists who begin with minimal power yet ascend to greatness through their determination, intelligence, or hidden talents.

These anime focus on adventurers demonstrating their capabilities, reincarnated heroes revealing hidden powers, and characters getting revenge on those who underestimated them, which aligns them with anime like Even Given the Worthless "Appraiser" Class, I'm Actually the Strongest.

Anime fans who appreciate redemption stories set in fantasy realms with unexpected character arcs will enjoy these series. These ten top anime like Even Given the Worthless "Appraiser" Class, I'm Actually the Strongest, should become your next viewing choices.

Solo leveling, The Rising of the Shield Hero, and 8 other anime like Even Given the Worthless "Appraiser" Class, I'm Actually the Strongest

1) Solo Leveling

Solo leveling cover image (Image via A-1 Pictures)

Solo Leveling stands as a highly iconic series that follows the transformation of a weak protagonist into an immensely powerful individual. Sung Jin-Woo, who holds a low rank among hunters, faces dangerous challenges while fighting against monsters and traversing through dungeons. He discovers a mysterious system that allows him to level up without limits and becomes the ultimate hunter.

Jin-Woo demonstrates his true value by defeating all who previously underestimated him. Anime fans who love strong protagonists in intense combat sequences in anime like Even Given the Worthless "Appraiser" Class, I'm Actually the Strongest, should definitely watch this series.

2) The Rising of the Shield Hero

The new visual for The Rising of the Shield Hero season 4 (Image via Kinema Citrus)

The Rising of the Shield Hero tells the story of Naofani Iwatani, who joins three other legendary heroes when he is summoned to another world. After his summoning to another world, he faces betrayal, which results in false criminal charges that make society reject him.

Through sheer determination to survive, he uses his shield to build strength and demonstrates that heroes who appear weak can achieve greatness. This anime like Even Given the Worthless "Appraiser" Class, I'm Actually the Strongest, examines themes about conquering hardships and demonstrating one's value while taking revenge on the people who underestimated the protagonist.

3) Arifureta: From Commonplace to World's Strongest

A still from the anime like Even Given the Worthless "Appraiser" Class, I'm Actually the Strongest, Arifureta (Image via asread)

Arifureta: From Commonplace to World's Strongest shares many similarities with anime like Even Given the Worthless "Appraiser" Class, I'm Actually the Strongest. Hajime Nagumo, who was just an ordinary student, faces betrayal from his classmates, leading him into a dungeon where they leave him to die.

He survives through immense determination and some luck, allowing him to become one of the world's most powerful entities. The protagonist's change from a discarded weakling to an unstoppable force reflects themes similar to those in anime like Even Given the Worthless "Appraiser" Class, I'm Actually the Strongest, which makes the anime a thrilling experience for underdog story fans.

4) That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime

Rimuru Tempest, as seen in That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime season 3 (Image via 8Bit)

For fans who enjoy anime like Even Given the Worthless "Appraiser" Class, I'm Actually the Strongest, That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime will be an excellent option.

A typical office worker named Satoru Mikami dies unexpectedly and finds himself reborn as a slime in a fantasy realm. Although he appears fragile initially, his rapid development of powerful abilities makes him one of the strongest creatures in his new world.

Satoru demonstrates through his journey, similar to Even Given the Worthless "Appraiser" Class, I'm Actually the Strongest, that individuals who appear weak can achieve greatness when they find the right circumstances and maintain determination.

5) By the Grace of the Gods

Ryoma and Eliaria as seen in the anime like like Even Given the Worthless "Appraiser" Class, I'm Actually the Strongest (Image via Maho Film)

Anime fans who appreciate world-building and character progression of anime like Even Given the Worthless "Appraiser" Class, I'm Actually the Strongest, will want to watch By the Grace of the Gods. After being reborn, Ryoma Takebayashi finds himself in a fantasy world where he learns to tame slimes and master magic.

His initial appearance as an ordinary man hides his eventual rise to power as he strengthens and gains the admiration of others. Fans of anime like Even Given the Worthless "Appraiser" Class, I'm Actually the Strongest will enjoy the anime because Ryoma's gradual skill advancement and status improvement create an appealing experience.

6) Wise Man's Grandchild

Shin Wolford as seen in the anime (Image via Silver Link )

Wise Man's Grandchild is another anime like Even given the worthless "Appraiser" class, I'm actually the strongest. It shares similarities through its story of a protagonist who possesses hidden potential. Shin Wolford enters a magical world as a reborn individual who retains his past life memories.

With help from a legendary magician, he gains incredible power while remaining oblivious to his true extent of abilities. This anime follows Shin, who goes unrecognized until he showcases his power, which makes Even Given the Worthless "Appraiser" Class, I'm Actually the Strongest, an entertaining, action-packed recommendation.

7) Farming Life in Another World

Hiraku Machia and Lu Lulucy as seen in the anime (Image via Zero-G)

The anime Farming Life in Another World features Hiraku Machio's reincarnation into a fantasy world where he learns to farm using divine tools yet maintains a relaxed tone compared to Even Given the Worthless "Appraiser" Class, I'm Actually the Strongest.

This series deviates from mainstream action anime yet explores similar themes of a central figure who thrives by transforming unexpected opportunities into a successful existence. Fans who enjoy anime like Even Given the Worthless "Appraiser" Class, I'm Actually the Strongest will admire how Hiraku evolves from an average character to an esteemed figure in his world.

8) Jobless Reincarnation

Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation characters (Image Via Studio Bind)

Jobless Reincarnation stands as an exceptional isekai series and one of the best in the genre. Rudeus Greyrat finds himself reborn in a fantasy world, retaining every memory of his past life.

He dedicates himself to making his new existence meaningful by refining his magical talents until he becomes a formidable presence. Rudeus begins his journey as a nobody yet develops his abilities step by step until he demonstrates his true potential to those who initially doubted him, much like the lead character in Even Given the Worthless "Appraiser" Class, I'm Actually the Strongest.

9) The 8th Son? Are You Kidding Me?

The 8th Son? Are You Kidding Me? (Image via Shin-Ei Animation, SynergySP)

Anime enthusiasts who enjoyed anime like Even Given the Worthless "Appraiser" Class, I'm Actually the Strongest will find The 8th Son? Are You Kidding Me? captivating due to its underdog protagonist's journey to success. This anime presents an engaging narrative of an underdog's journey to success.

Shingo Ichinomiya returns to life as Wendelin, the eighth child in a noble family, without the prospect of inheriting family wealth. After discovering his exceptional magical abilities, he decides to pursue his own path and create a personal legacy.

This anime examines how protagonists prove their value in communities that first overlook their abilities in much the same way Even Given the Worthless "Appraiser" Class, I'm Actually the Strongest does.

10) The World's Finest Assassin Gets Reincarnated in Another World as an Aristocrat

The World's Finest Assassin Gets Reincarnated in Another World as an Aristocrat (Image via Silver Link x Studio Palette)

The World's Finest Assassin Gets Reincarnated in Another World as an Aristocrat makes an ideal addition to this list because it shares numerous themes with anime like Even Given the Worthless "Appraiser" Class, I'm Actually the Strongest. The story begins with the world's best assassin, who gets reborn into a new world with a mission to stop a massive disaster.

Despite beginning his existence from zero, he maintains superiority because his previous skills and knowledge help him surpass those who judge him too lowly. This anime comes highly recommended for viewers who like to see characters break molds through intellect to gain power.

Conclusion

Many anime like Even Given the Worthless "Appraiser" Class, I'm Actually the Strongest showcase main characters who begin their journeys weak but grow into influential figures through their skills and determination combined with unexpected opportunities.

The Rising of the Shield Hero features a revenge plot, while Arifura focuses on dungeon survival, and The World's Finest Assassin showcases methodical planning, all of which deliver thrilling and inspiring journeys. Fans of fantasy stories about underdogs must check out these recommended anime series.

