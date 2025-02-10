10 anime characters with the best glow-up like Sung Jinwoo from Solo Leveling

The character Sung Jinwoo from Solo Leveling accomplished the definitive anime character transformation by evolving from a weak hunter to an invincible force. The world of anime contains an endless number of fantastic character transformations regarding raw power development and emotional maturity.

When a protagonist fights their way through unbelievable challenges towards obtaining superhuman status, the audience becomes deeply enthralled. The exhilarating parts of an anime often emerge from character transformations which result from intense training alongside supernatural help and personal dedications towards growth.

In Solo Leveling Sung Jinwoo serves as the perfect demonstration of this transformation pattern. The weak hunter received systematic power which transformed him into a fearsome warrior who exceeded all previous contenders, similarly to many other anime icons who evolved from nothing into legendary figures.

Trending

From Kaneki Ken's dark metamorphosis to Asta's relentless climb towards strength, each entry showcases an evolution worth celebrating. This list explores 10 characters whose glow-ups, much like Sung Jinwoo's, left fans stunned and redefined their respective series.

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in the article solely belong to the author.

Shin Wolford, Kaneki Ken and 8 other anime characters who mirror the glow-up of Sung Jinwoo from Solo Leveling

1) Shin Wolford (Wise Man's Grandchild)

Shin Wolford (Image via Silver Link )

At first an average contemporary boy Shin encounters a mystical reincarnation that makes Merlin his guardian in this magical realm. In his noble background Shin faces difficulties when it comes to social situations and comprehending cultural traditions of the world.

Merlin along with other eminent instructors teaches him thoroughly because the young sorceror learns combat magic with incredible speed through their tight instruction. During the Demon Lord Attack Arc he fully shows his growth as he combines overwhelming magical powers with leadership abilities to prove his powerful abilities are genuine like the rise of Sung Jinwoo in Solo Leveling.

2) Kaneki Ken (Tokyo Ghoul)

Kaneki Ken (Image via Studio Pierrot)

At the beginning of the story Kaneki survives as an ordinary university student who prefers to stay out of trouble until he faces his first encounter with a ghoul which leads to a brutal metamorphosis that alters everything about him. Kaneki initially resists his monstrous side, facing terrible physical and psychological abuse until his final collapse happens during the Aogiri Tree Arc.

His white hair combined with his serious face helps him acknowledge his ghoul nature without resistance while transforming into a strong combatant. In Tokyo Ghoul, Kaneki extracts a final transformation by turning into the Black Reaper which bestows him a terrifying murderous cruelty and supreme combat abilities that parallel the character Sung Jinwoo's journey from fragile to omnipotent.

3) Eren Yeager (Attack on Titan)

Eren Yeager (Image via Mappa Studio)

Eren’s transformation consists of both mental and physical development. During the Cadet Corps Arc he devotes himself to rigorous training first as the war-obsessed unskilled boy who later develops advanced combat skills with strategic thinking abilities. The Attack Titan power gives him his most significant enhancement which revolutionizes his fighting strength.

During the Marley Arc he undergoes his most drastic change into a ruthless warrior with long hair along with a controlling yet detached mental state. A complete change occurs as he sheds his youthful beliefs to establish himself as a manipulative figure who works in secrecy against his enemies just like Sung Jinwoo during his ascent.

4) Asta (Black Clover)

Asta (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Born without magic in a world that revolves around it, Asta's glow-up is one of sheer determination. To make up for his absence of magical abilities, Asta trains himself intensely since childhood which turned him into an individual with extraordinary physical skills. Asta starts his real progression after obtaining the Five-Leaf Grimoire followed by unlocking his Devil’s power capabilities.

As Asta continues his training under Nacht’s instruction in the Spade Kingdom raid arc he fully masters his Devil Union form resulting in an exceptional development of abilities. The change has transformed him into a significant force among warriors in the same way as Sung Jinwoo evolved through the System.

5) Meliodas (The Seven Deadly Sins)

Meliodas (Image via A-1 Pictures)

Meliodas initially appears as a carefree, youthful leader but as his past is uncovered, his true strength and dark heritage come to light. During the Ten Commandments Arc Meliodas reveals his complete transformation by showing his demonic nature along with his terrifying form which possesses unmatched destructive strength.

During the events of the Final Holy War Arc he mastered his demonic essence while obtaining divine powers which matched those of the Supreme Deity. The same as Sung Jinwoo's development to Shadow Monarch status his character transformation leads to becoming an invincible fighter.

6) Hyoudou Issei (High School DxD)

Issei (Image via TNK Studio)

At the beginning of the story Issei faces the world as a clumsy and pervy teenager who lacks any extraordinary skill. After being reincarnated as a devil under Rias Gremory he starts intense training to become more powerful despite his reincarnation experience.

During the Hero Faction Battle Arc Issei achieves his most significant power transformation by activating his Balance Breaker abilities and later his Cardinal Crimson Promotion which enables strong combat against legendary opponents. His confidence grows while his intelligence and strategic abilities develop into those of a capable warrior just like Sung Jinwoo through a disciplined rise.

7) Tanjiro Kamado (Demon Slayer)

Tanjiro (Image via Ufotable Studio)

The gentle weak boy Tanjiro starts his journey until he loses his family from demon attacks and takes intense training from Urokodaki for demon slaying.

The first step in his advancement arrives through mastering Water Breathing techniques yet his genuine growth occurs by employing the Hinokami Kagura passed down through his father's line during battles with Upper Moon demons in the Entertainment District Arc. The same determination that helped Sung Jinwoo transform also led to his metamorphosis.

8) Cid Kagenou (The Eminence in Shadow)

Cid (Image via Studio Nexus)

At the beginning of the story Cid introduces himself as a typical student who dreams of ruling as a powerful Dark Master being. The protagonist takes an unique approach to his transformation because he carefully conceals his abilities as he develops great power from the shadows.

In the Shadow Garden Arc he achieves complete transformation by using his calculated powers to defeat his high-level adversaries. Similarly to Sung Jinwoo in Solo Leveling the character shows his strategic dominance through controlling events from behind the scene.

9) Rimuru Tempest (That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime)

Rimuru (Image via 8bit Studio)

Rimuru’s life transformation starts with his existence as an insignificant slime before he quickly proves his strength by integrating new capabilities which brought him to become a human form holder of immense power.

During the Demon Lord Awakening Arc he experiences a significant transformation which makes him a True Demon Lord possessing royal power that matches the power of gods. His complete metamorphosis provides both enhanced physical capabilities and intellectual growth which enables him to lead through strengthened leadership and demand respect from the most powerful entities.

The same path as Sung Jinwoo in Solo Leveling which shows both strategic mastery and intense power strength also describes Rimuru's transformation from powerless to powerful.

10) Thorfinn (Vinland Saga)

Thorfinn (Image via Mappa Studio)

The story begins with Thorfinn appearing as a small and revenge-driven boy yet leads him through profound personality and physical transformation. During the Farmland Arc he faces years of rough experience which leads him to drop his obsession with revenge as he stops his path of violence and finds his new mission.

In the Eastern Expedition Arc Thorfinn advances into a powerful wise warrior. His evolution stands apart from typical stories because he grows through inner tranquility similar to Sung Jinwoo who resisted his old reckless ways to achieve composure against all odds.

Final thoughts

These characters with development patterns similar to Sung Jinwoo demonstrate that anime transformation goes beyond physical appearances to display determination and power combined with a steadfast dedication to personal growth.

Through personal suffering and rigorous training as well as supernatural transformations these characters forge their life stories which make them memorable to anime fans across the world.

Discover more:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback