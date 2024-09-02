War Hammer titan's existence in Attack on Titan was critical to Eren's character development than many fans realize

Attack on Titan is full of brutal fights and transformations, with humans hanging in the balance between life and death, set against monstrous Titans. Eren Yeager is one of the most elaborately crafted protagonists in the storyline. He receives extreme development while trying to come to grips with the great power that he inherits, including that of the War Hammer Titan.

The War Hammer Titan was introduced during the Marley arc and could create any structure by hardening the flesh in a fearsome manner, which eventually falls into the hands of Eren. For some, the War Hammer Titan is an unnecessary element in the plot, but the presence of this character is important in the development of Eren's character, shaping his course of actions throughout the series.

The real reason why the existence of the War Hammer Titan in Attack on Titan was critical to Eren's character development

The War Hammer Titan's existence in Attack on Titan means a great deal more to Eren Yeager's character development than most people would imagine. The War Hammer Titan is much more than just another powerful Titan for Eren to defeat.

The Tybur family possessed the War Hammer Titan, which accounts for their high-echelon status in Marley despite being Eldians, which is an important storyline. The Tybur family, in a similar way to the Reiss family in Paradis, represents how Eldians can be a Race traitor, showing the complications and the tragedy that occurs within the Eldian community.

The fight between Eren and the War Hammer Titan is symbolic on deeper levels. Eren's merciless defeat of the War Hammer seals his character arc. This is fully where Eren embraces a path of destruction of slaughtering hundreds without remorse, using the powers of the War Hammer to break himself free from an underground prison.

This change is important because it provides a hint about the extreme measures he will eventually take, such as unleashing the Rumbling, and calls into question what is ultimately going to be achieved with Eren and what his morality is.

The powers of the War Hammer Titan lend a strategic aspect to Eren's arsenal, which he deploys at valuable moments, such as in the case of Reiner and Porco in Paradis. This reveals the growth in adaptability that Eren is gaining, not just powers but masterfully deploying their usage with nobility to further his cause, making the existence of War Hammer Titan in the story a whole lot more important.

Final thoughts

The War Hammer Titan's existence in Attack on Titan is much more integral to Eren Yeager's character development than many fans would have thought. It represents a turning point where Eren embraces the path of destruction, finally evolving from a vengeful fighter into the complexities that make him morally grey.

The War Hammer Titan also adds to the story by showing the tragic dynamics of the Eldian community and gives Eren powers that will be crucial in building his character and defining his actions. This isn't for display but helps in an understanding of the complexity of what has been happening with Eren and the choices he has made.

