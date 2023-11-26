20 saddest moments in Attack on Titan, ranked

Attack on Titan captivates its audience from the beginning with a plot as intriguing as it is distressing. The narrative follows the lives of a young Eren and his friends taking a grim turn from the very first episode, leading them on a journey filled with trauma and bloodshed.

From this point onwards, until the recently aired Attack on Titan final season finale, viewers witness the show's harsh theme and countless tragic events. The plethora of emotional moments in the title include the deaths of countless characters at the hands of Titans, falling victim to war, or making the heartbreaking choice to sacrifice a loved one for the greater good.

Disclaimer: This article reflects the author's opinion and the order of events listed is subjective.

20 instances when Attack on Titan left its fans overwhelmed with sadness

20) Connie attempts to feed Falco to his mom

The situation in Connie's village, Ragako, was tragic and unfortunate. Connie's mom survives alone, being an immobile titan, leaving Connie emotionally shattered. In the Attack on Titan final season, Connie attempted to trick and feed Falco, the new Jaw Titan inheritor, to his mom. Armin intervened, offering to sacrifice himself to save the boy, but Connie stopped him.

Subsequently, Falco breaks down in tears upon learning of Colt and Porco's death. Connie also expresses sorrow about his mom's continued plight as a titan. The scene features the character's deep sadness, loss of loved ones, disappointment, and a sense of powerlessness, making it one of the saddest moments in Attack on Titan.

19) Mikasa's miserable past

As a central character in the series, Mikasa endured numerous traumatizing events throughout the story. From her gloomy childhood to taking the life of her beloved for the greater good, most of her earlier life was marred by sorrow.

Episode 6 of the first season unveils the horrors of her early life, showcasing the brutal murder of her parents before her eyes, being kidnapped to be sold into slavery, and then being compelled to kill her kidnappers to rescue both herself and Eren. The painful events in her life evoke sadness and empathy and leave fans with aching hearts.

18) Ymir's farewell to Historia

Ymir's Farewell to Historia in Attack on Titan (Image via Wit Studio)

Despite being a supporting character, Ymir (not the founder) played a significant role in the show's early events, as she had an emotional bond with Historia, Paradis' future queen. In episode 12 of season 2, Ymir bids farewell to Historia before departing with Reiner and Bertholdt. The scene is filled with sadness as she apologizes to Historia for leaving.

Armin later deduces that she did this to prevent the Armored Titan from pursuing Historia and the others, despite knowing that this meant her own death. Ymir's final letter to Historia further amplifies the sorrow of their parting, making it one of the saddest moments in Attack on Titan.

17) Eren and Armin's last conversation

Eren and Armin's conversation is one of the saddest moments in Attack on Titan (Image via Mappa)

Eren and Armin's final conversation in the Attack on Titan finale was profoundly sorrowful. Eren's admission of responsibility for his mother's death, his feelings for Mikasa, and his reluctance to die leaving her or their other friends behind created this heartbreaking moment.

The flawless execution of the sequence, coupled with incredible music effectively conveyed the emotions of the characters. Their feelings deeply resonated with viewers, bringing many to tears and leaving a lasting impression on the fanbase.

16) Grisha apologizes to Zeke

Throughout the series, Eren's half-brother Zeke is seen harboring deep-rooted resentment for his father, Grisha, blaming him for his childhood torments. In the final season of Attack on Titan, while witnessing the past events, Zeke and Eren encounter Grisha in the midst of a breakdown after acquiring the Founding titan and slaughtering the royal family.

Spotting Zeke, Grisha tearfully seeks forgiveness, admitting his mistakes and expressing his love to him. The emotional scene featuring the father and son weeping over their painful past is both touching and sad. The wonderful depiction of their emotions and regrets in the narrative makes it one of the saddest moments in Attack on Titan.

15) Miche Zacharius meets his end

Miche's dreadful end is a perfect depiction of the show's brutal theme. Miche Zacharius was a section commander of the Scout Regiment, who met his demise after confronting the Beast Titan in episode 1 of Attack on Titan season 2.

As one of the strongest soldiers, who is only second to Levi, Miche's tragic fate makes the scene one of the saddest moments in the anime. The mental trauma and stress that Miche undergoes before meeting his horrifying end—being torn apart and eaten alive by Titans—is nothing short of spine-chilling.

14) The pitiful life of Ymir Fritz

The backstory of the progenitor of all Titans, Ymir Fritz, is nothing short of tragic. Her home and village were invaded and burned by the barbarian Eldians tribe led by the evil king Fritz. Losing her parents and having her tongue cut off, rendering her mute, she was enslaved and wrongfully punished for a crime she didn't commit.

Even after acquiring the titan powers, her torments persisted as she was forced by King Fritz to annihilate the Marleyans and bear his offspring. Ymir met her end while saving King Fritz from an attempted assassination. Even in death, her soul remained trapped within the path to serve the will of the Fritz bloodline for the next two millennia.

Her miserable and tragic life deeply resonates with fans as it is one of the saddest moments in Attack on Titan.

12) Levi Squad's death

The original Levi Squad, consisting of Eld Jinn, Petra Ral, Oluo Bozado, and Gunther, meets its end during a confrontation against Annie Leonhart's Female Titan. Annie, in her human form, first takes down Gunther. What awaits the remaining three is an even more gruesome fate, making this one of the saddest moments.

After transforming, the female titan begins by biting Eld in half and then proceeds to crush Petra and Oluo, all while Eren helplessly witnesses the unfolding horror. As the entire squad is wiped out in mere moments, Eren's emotional barrier shatters, prompting him to transform and confront the Female Titan himself. The emotions depicted in the scene resonate with the fans, causing them to feel emotionally overwhelmed as well.

13) Faye Yeager's gruesome death

Faye's death is one of the saddest moments in Attack on Titan (Image via Wit Studio)

Faye Yeager's tragic death significantly shapes the series' plot. In episode 20 of season 3 (episode 57), young Grisha and his little sister Faye leave their internment zone. After being found, Grisha was beaten, and Faye was taken away, only to be found by the riverbanks as a mutilated corpse the next day.

The Marleyan soldier who took her dismissed it as an accident. However, years later, Grisha reveals the horrifying truth- his 8-year-old sister was fed alive to dogs by that same soldier. The scene flawlessly captures the horrors of this event, establishing it as one of the saddest scenes in Attack on Titan.

11) Sasha's father forgives Gabi

The moment when Sasha Blouse's parents forgive Gabi for their daughter's death is deeply emotional. As her loved ones cope with her loss, the scene evokes both heartwarming and painful feelings, reminding fans of the departed 'Potato Girl.' This stands as one of the saddest moments in Attack on Titan.

Despite the deep pain they experience after losing Sasha, her parents resist the urge for revenge on a child, aiming to break the cycle of hatred. Even when Kaya and Niccolo attempt to take revenge on Gabi, Sasha's parents intervene to stop them.

10) Nanaba and Gelgar's final moments

These two Survey Corps members met their demise during the battle of Utgard Castle in episode 4 of season 2. Despite Nanaba's minor supporting role, fans regarded her as one of the series' coolest characters. The portrayal of their deaths depicted a sense of hopelessness.

Facing imminent death, Gelgar's final wish for a last drink seems fulfilled when he finds a liquor bottle. However, fate plays a cruel joke on him as he realizes it's empty, plunging him into anguish.

Meanwhile, Nanaba finds herself swarmed by a horde of titans, tearing her apart alive. All her terror and trauma transform into memories of her abusive father. The horrors and despair captured in this scene make it one of the saddest ones in the Attack on Titan series.

9) Marco Bodt's tragic end

The death of Marco Bodt, a member of the 104th Cadet Corps and the captain of Squad 19, is both horrifying and miserable, depicting the theme of betrayal by trusted comrades. Marco meets his end in Attack on Titan episode 13 after uncovering Reiner and Bertholdt's true identities.

After being found out, those two, along with Annie, discard Marco's ODM gear and blades, rendering him defenseless against the titans. Facing his impending death, Marco screams his final words, "We haven't even had a chance to talk this through." However, they do nothing, allowing a titan to devour him alive.

The scene reflects his helplessness, and Jean's reaction upon discovering his half-eaten corpse leaves fans with tears in their eyes.

8) Mikasa crying at Eren's grave

Mikasa with the bird in Attack on Titan (Image via Mappa)

Eren's demise at the series' conclusion was a gut-wrenching moment for the entire fandom. Despite Mikasa being the one responsible for the kill, it was particularly challenging for her, given her love for the protagonist witnessed throughout the show.

In one of the saddest moments in Attack on Titan, Mikasa laments at Eren's grave beneath the tree. Being in the same spot where they shared countless childhood memories, now without him, her profound emptiness and sense of loss strike a chord with the viewers. The emotional impact intensifies when the bird, supposedly a reincarnated Eren, wraps a scarf around the weeping Mikasa.

7) Hannes' death

Hannes rescued Eren and Mikasa when Eren's mother fell victim to the Smiling Titan. Ever since then, he carried lingering regrets for his inability to save Carla. Thus, when Eren and Mikasa confront the same Smiling Titan again in episode 12 of season 2, Hannes throws himself into the battle to avenge Carla and protect the two. Unfortunately, he ends up being eaten alive in the process.

Eren watches while failing to transform to save him, echoing his past when he couldn't save his mother. This moment leaves viewers overwhelmed with sorrow, earning its place in the list of saddest moments in the title.

6) Deaths of Ramzi and Halil

The deaths of Ramzi and Halil stand out as one of the saddest moments in Attack on Titan. Eren encounters Ramzi during his Marley infiltration, rescuing the boy from getting assaulted. As Eren takes him away, he reflects on the inevitable tragedy he will bring upon Ramzi and the others with the impending rumbling.

Overwhelmed with guilt about his future genocide, Eren breaks down in tears before Ramzi, offering countless apologies for his actions. Subsequently, the kids are seen meeting their gruesome end, being squished under rubble and Rumbling Titans' feet.

The scene marked one of the most agonizing moments for viewers.

5) Itterasshai Eren

Even though Eren's death may evoke mixed feelings among fans, it undeniably resonates with them emotionally. While his demise seemed inevitable for the greater good, witnessing the end of the protagonist leaves a profound impact on the fandom. As Mikasa decapitates him and utters the words "Itterasshai Eren," the scene overwhelms fans with emotions.

Her final kiss to his severed head touches the hearts of fans. Later, when Armin and the others receive the news of Eren's death and regain memories of their last conversation with him, their reaction intensifies the sorrow, making it even harder for fans to withhold their tears.

Fans also mourn the loss of their beloved protagonist, making this one of the saddest moments in Attack on Titan.

4) Survey Corps' suicide charge, Erwin's last scream

Erwin's final charge is undoubtedly one of the most heart-wrenching moments in the series. Erwin Smith, the 13th commander of the Scout Regiment, has consistently been a fan-favorite. In the second part of episode 16 of season 3, the Scouts commence their ultimate operation- a cavalry charge toward the Beast Titan, who hurls pieces of smashed boulders their way.

Following Erwin's lead, they charge towards their inevitable demise to give Levi a single opportunity to take down the Beast Titan, elevating the scene into one of the series' historic moments. As he screams his final command to his fellow scouts, the moment sends shivers down the spine of the viewers, making it one of the saddest moments in the title.

3) Hange's death

This titan-obsessed researcher, adored by the Attack on Titan fandom, left a lasting impact with her sacrificial death. In the series' concluding events, Hange Zoë sacrifices herself to stall the rumbling in episode 21 of season 4 (The Final Chapter part 1, episode 90).

In an attempt to buy time for the other Scouts and Warriors to repair the airplane and prevent Eren from exterminating humanity beyond the walls of Paradis, she sets herself ablaze while single-handedly taking down multiple rumbling titans. Mappa's marvelous animation combined with stunning music amplifies the heartache among fans. Her noble sacrifice pays off, ensuring a safe escape for the rest. Nevertheless, her loss leaves both the fans and the remaining characters profoundly sad.

2) Sasha's death

Sasha Blouse holds a special place in the hearts of Attack on Titan fans, making her sudden demise a shocking and devastating blow to the fandom. The heartbreaking scene unfolds in episode 8 of Attack on Titan: The Final Season (episode 67). Following Eren's assault on Marley, they successfully retrieve the War Hammer Titan and Zeke with the Scouts' assistance and make their escape in an airship.

They cheer as the mission appears successful. However, their joy is short-lived as a vengeful Gabi, accompanied by Falco, infiltrates their airship. What followed was Gabi shooting and fatally wounding Sasha. In the end, Sasha succumbs to the injury, her last thoughts lingering on meat. The scene leaves most of the fandom bawling, ranking as the second saddest moment in Attack on Titan.

1) Carla Yeager's death

The scene of Eren's mom, Carla Yeager's death is certainly one of the saddest moments in Attack on Titan. Since her death features in the first episode of the series, viewers aren't prepared for all the trauma that's yet to come. After Carla saves Eren and Mikasa with the help of Hannes, she watches them move away. As the feeling of looming death sinks in, she gets desperate, quietly asking them not to leave her behind.

Eventually, she is devoured by the smiling titan of Dina Fritz, while Eren and Mikasa witness the same. The scene showcases the feeling of seeing his mother getting eaten alive, him being too powerless to save her, and her struggles and desperation in the face of death. Paired with exceptional animation and background music, it leaves the audience heartbroken and devastated.

These events had a profound impact on the Attack on Titan fandom and will remain etched in their memories for quite some time.

Sportskeeda Anime is now on Twitter! Follow us here for latest news & updates.