Attack on Titan Final Season Part 2 Episode 9 revisits history, broaches Marco’s death and reveals the truth about Yelena

Attack on Titan season 4 part 2 episode 9 seemed to be the calm before the storm, with most of the episode dealing with philosophical and political questions, not to mention all of the characters facing the trauma of war.

Attack on Titan season 4 part 2 episode 8 ended with Armin and Gabi stopping Connie from sacrificing Falco, Annie meeting up with them, and Jean saving Yelena and Onyankopon from being executed by Floch. It was the first time since Attack on Titan season 1 that we saw Annie and Reiner back with Armin, Mikasa, Jean and Connie, working together.

Highlights from Attack on Titan Season 4 Part 2 Episode 9

Jean’s muses

Attack on Titan season 4 part 2 episode 9, titled “Night of the End,” began with a dream within a flashback, with Jean musing how his life would have been if he supported the Yeagerists, drank expensive alcohol and lived a comfortable life with a wife and kids. But his fantasy soon melted away when Hange knocked on the glass to get his attention.

The flashback showed how Jean and Mikasa made an alliance with Marley, something he had mentioned to Onyankopon in Attack on Titan season 4 part 2 episode 8. Hange met Jean among the ruins of buildings destroyed by the Rumbling, and explained that Mikasa was bringing her up to speed with everything that was going on.

Hange asks Jean and Mikasa to help stop Eren

Hange informed them that Levi was alive, though heavily injured, and would not be able to fight for a while. She went on to reveal that they were joining hands with the Cart Titan and the leftover Marleyan soldiers to stop Eren, since genocide was never acceptable, even to protect all the Eldians of Paradis Island.

Mikasa asked how they would go about it and Hange explained that they would have to gather allies, and especially the power of the Nine Titans. She added that she was no longer tasking them as their leader, since the old chain of command had fallen apart.

Mikasa agreed without any hesitation and said that she wanted to stop Eren from killing any more people. Jean was still torn, since stopping Eren would mean endangering the inhabitants of Paradis. It was only after Hange brought up the sacrifices of their deceased comrades, that Jean was reminded of Marco and made up his mind to help them.

Magath blames the Eldians of Paradis

The flashback ended and the scene shifted back to the present with everyone hiding out in the forest. Magath couldn’t understand why the Eldians would team up with the Marleyans and go against their own victory.

He blamed them for the Rumbling, since it was because of their interference that Eren and Zeke were able to come into contact. Hange told him that none of them wished for a genocide, but Magath took it as a cue to ask if they had finally realized whose side justice was on.

The accusations riled Jean up, and the argument heated up when Magath cited history and how the original sinners were the Eldians. However, Hange managed to diffuse the situation and told Jean that after living in the outside world for a few months, he could no longer pretend to not understand why Magath was so skeptical of them.

Annie interrogates Mikasa

Annie finally spoke and asked if they would be able to kill Eren, which startled the others. Mikasa said that killing him wasn’t their only option, which was a response that Annie had predicted. She asked if they were going to persuade him and if Eren, who had begun a genocide killing off humanity outside Paradis, would reconsider it so easily.

Armin insisted that they couldn’t be sure if they talked to him, but Annie told Mikasa that she was sure she would end up protecting Eren if they tried to kill him and save their homeland in Marley.

The already tense atmosphere only made the situation worse, as both of them seemed ready to attack, but finally decided that they could hold off on it until their interests actually conflicted.

Yelena’s truth

Attack on Titan season 4 part 2 episode 9 brought to light another interesting revelation regarding Yelena’s identity. Magath tried to get Yelena to give them some idea of where Eren might have sent his titans first, but she refused. After digging into Yelena's background, Pieck revealed that she was a Marleyan.

After meeting Zeke, she had become obsessed with the idea of saving the world, which had led her to join Zeke and carry out her elaborate ruse. She said that saving the world was an alluring idea and swiftly changed the course of the conversation by recounting that all of them had killed countless people.

However, Jean shrugged it off and refused to let Yelena bait him into yet another conflict. She succeeded however, when she brought up Marco's death.

Reiner and Annie reveal how Marco died

Attack on Titan season 4 part 2 episode 9 finally brought the truth about Marco’s death in Attack on Titan season 1 out into the open. Annie admitted that she had removed Marco’s 3D-maneuver gear only for Reiner to interrupt and say that she had done so under his orders.

He described how Marco had overheard him talking to Berthold and in order to silence him without blowing their cover, they removed his gear and left him to be eaten by a titan.

But it was Reiner confessing to killing the titan who had eaten Marco in a fit of rage that tipped Jean over the edge. He proceeded to punch Reiner repeatedly and only stopped when he ended up kicking Gabi who had rushed in to protect Reiner.

Gabi pleads for Jean’s help

Gabi apologized repeatedly and admitted that they wanted to kill the Eldians of Paradis to attain the world’s forgiveness. Those motives were what was now going to cost them the lives of everyone they cared about in Liberio. Along with Gabi, Falco begged Jean and pleaded for help to save those people, but Jean simply left. Levi, who had woken up due to the commotion, simply commented that they were too loud.

Attack on Titan season 4 part 2 episode 9 ended with Jean apologizing to Gabi the next morning for kicking her and agreeing to help them, although he refused to forgive Reiner. The Cart Titan returned from scoutING and Pieck informed them that the port had been taken over by Yeagerists. The final scene showed Floch holding Kiyomi Azumabito hostage.

Preview to Attack on Titan Season 4 Part 2 Episode 10

The preview for Attack on Titan season 4 part 2 episode 10 showed Mikasa crashing through a window with her 3D maneuver gear, kicking down a soldier, and a hand folding a telescope.

The shots of the harbor and the narration predict that a battle will break out at the harbor and they will have to fight their former allies who are now Yeagerists. The title of Attack on Titan season 4 part 2 episode 10 has been revealed to be, “Traitor.”

