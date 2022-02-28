Attack on Titan episode 83 rules Twitter with Levi, Connie, and the “Save the World” scene

Ever since the return of Levi Ackerman in the last episode, fans have been eagerly waiting for Attack on Titan episode 83 to air. The episode did not disappoint, giving viewers some of the most poignant scenes of the season.
The animation and the voice acting were superb as usual, but all the scenes with Levi Ackerman clearly drew the focus away. The devastating mental state of the protagonists was brought to the forefront in this episode.
Attack on Titan episode 83 is titled "Pride".
MAPPA’s rendition of “Save the World” scene in Attack on Titan episode 83 become favorite on Twitter
Attack on Titan episode 83 showed a flashback regarding Hange rescuing and patching-up Levi before the alliance between Hange and Theo Magath was formed. Fans have long suspected that the Alliance chapters would be a low point in the anime. However, so far, they have proven to be one of the best.
As always, Levi drew particular attention. The fans loved how he started badmouthing Zeke from the moment he woke, before they came to the somber realization that he would never be as capable as he was due to losing two of his fingers.
Connie’s expressions and Annie’s pie scene
Falco’s rescue was particularly well-crafted, with the setting and the voice acting lending to the tone of the scene. Armin’s act of self-sacrifice did not go unnoticed by fans, and Gabi’s care for Falco also warmed many hearts.
Connie’s anguish drew as much attention as did his expressions in the scene. The comedic nature of Annie's chewing and gulping down pies when Armin and Connie found her also delighted fans. Her farewell to Hitch was heartfelt, but it also served as Annie’s farewell to Paradis.
The mental state of the protagonists and “Save the world”
Fans also contemplated the terrible predicament of Jean and Mikasa, with Jean’s heartfelt lines to Onyankopon being particularly heavy. MAPPA’s color palette and direction in Attack on Titan episode 83 received particular praise here.
Mikasa retrieving her scarf was also symbolic, as was the small flashback scene with Eren.
Many had dreaded that the panel, where Connie, Armin, and others wake Reiner up to tell him that they are going to save the world, would be as cringey and misfit as it was in the manga.
However, Hiro Shimono’s delivery, combined with the animation and the serious tone of the setting, has made the scene more impactful and poignant in the anime.
Final thoughts
Attack on Titan episode 83 almost concludes the alliance chapters and acts as a prequel to the counterattack. Many have predicted that the anime will modify the manga's ending, if not invent an original conclusion altogether.
Either way, the next few episodes will dive into the conflict between the Alliance and the Yeagerists, as well as the outside world’s reaction to the Rumbling.