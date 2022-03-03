Attack on Titan Season 4 Part 2 Episode 9: Release date and time, where to watch, and more

The previous episode of Attack on Titan had a ton of action, and it seems that Eren’s former teammates have a plan to save the world from the Rumbling that was started by Eren. Fans were excited to see Conny, Jean, Mikasa, and Reiner unite towards the end of the episode.

The upcoming episodes will be crucial to the plot as anime-only fans are eagerly awaiting the aforementioned characters’ responses. Attack on Titan maintains a strict release schedule, and the upcoming episode will be released by the end of the week.

Attack on Titan: Season 4 Part 2 Episode 9 release date

The upcoming episode will be released on March 6, 2022. Now that Funimation and Crunchyroll have merged, they will collectively have a single library, and the latest episodes will be available on this platform.

However, to view the episodes on the day of release, one should pay for a subscription. The episode will be available for free within one week’s time after its release.

The release times for various regions are mentioned below:

Eastern Time: 3:45 PM

Central Time: 2:45 PM

Pacific Time: 12:45 PM

British Time: 8:45 PM

Central European Time: 9:45 PM

Indian Time: 2:15 AM (March 7)

Philippine Time: 4:45 AM (March 7)

Australian Central Standard Time: 6:15 AM (March 7)

Attack on Titan Season 4 Part 2 Episode 8 recap

The episode began with Hange tending to Levi’s wounds. Upon hearing Hange talking to herself, Levi questioned her plans and formulated one, which involved seeking help from the Marleyans. He spoke to their general, and it seemed like they had reached an agreement. Meanwhile, Jean fooled people into thinking that he was a Jaegerist.

Conny decided to feed Falco to his mother in the hopes of bringing her back to humanity. However, Gabi and Armin intervened. Armin almost ended up sacrificing his life for Conny’s cause, but he was saved by Conny just before the titan could eat him. Conny resolved to become a soldier that his mother would be proud of.

He shot four bullets in a row, which served as a signal for Pieck to rescue Jean, Onyakopon, and Yelena, who were about to be executed by Floch. They met Annie, and she decided to join the group. Also, they went to Reiner’s house, and he was shocked. He realized that some of the people from Paradis were on their side.

Edited by Shaheen Banu